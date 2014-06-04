Repsol shares down 3.7 percent after Pemex sells 7.86 percent stake

BRIEF-Lombard Medical Q4 global revenue $2.4 million, FY 2016 revenue $12.2 mln
* For Q4, global revenue was $2.4 million and $12.2 million for full year 2016
MADRID, June 4 Shares in Spanish oil company Repsol resumed trading down 3.7 percent at 20.1 euros ($27.38) each, the price at which shareholder Pemex placed a 7.86 percent stake.
Shares trading in Repsol had been suspended before book runners announced the result of Pemex's stake sale to private investors.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea