Spain's Repsol share trading suspended - regulator

MADRID, June 4 Share trading in Spanish oil company Repsol has been suspended and will resume from 0800 GMT, Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said it was selling a 7.86 percent stake in Repsol through a private placement, with completion of the sale expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Repsol's shares closed on Tuesday at 20.865 euros ($28.4)each. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Paul Day)