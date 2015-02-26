版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Repsol to cut exploration Capex by 35 pct in 2015

Feb 26 Spain's Repsol

* Says to cut exploration capex to $2.7 billion in 2015, down 35 percent from 2014

* Says dividend policy to remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
