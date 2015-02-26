版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 15:15 BJT

Repsol net profit jumps 27 pct as refining boost offsets cheap oil

MADRID Feb 26 Spanish oil group Repsol on Thursday said its 2014 adjusted clean net profit jumped 27.1 percent, boosted by a big boost in refining margins that more than offset a falling output amid plummeting world oil prices.

Average recurring net profit, adjusted for one time gains and inventory effects, for the whole of 2014 came in at 1.707 billion euros ($1.94 billion), slightly beating a 1.695-billion-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the fourth quarter alone, adjusted clean net profit was 370 million euros, three times what Repsol made in the October-December period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Paul Day)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐