Spain's Repsol Q1 adjusted profit jumps 74 pct on currency effects

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID May 7 Spain's Repsol on Thursday posted a 74 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, adjusted for inventory effects, to 928 million euros ($1.05 billion), boosted by a weaker euro which more than offset the negative impact of low oil prices.
The Spanish oil group, which had already flagged a 4.3 percent fall in production from the previous quarter and a sharp increase in refining margins to a high of 8.7 dollars per barrel, said net profit dropped 5.7 percent in the first three months of the year to 761 million euros. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months