Repsol to seek Argentina compensation approval March 28

MADRID Feb 25 Spain's Repsol said on
Tuesday it would seek shareholder approval at its March 28
annual general meeting for a $5-billion-euro settlement with
Argentina over assets seized in 2012.
The oil company said in a statement to Spain's stock market
regulator it would also seek approval to buy back up to 2.05
percent of its capital, with a maximum investment in the share
buyback of 500 million euros ($687 million).
Repsol will ask investors to sign off a new approval
structure for any planned separation of its upstream and
downstream businesses. It proposes that such a plan would need
to be approved by at least three quarters of board members, and
then submitted for shareholders' approval.