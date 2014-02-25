版本:
2014年 2月 26日

Repsol to seek Argentina compensation approval March 28

MADRID Feb 25 Spain's Repsol said on Tuesday it would seek shareholder approval at its March 28 annual general meeting for a $5-billion-euro settlement with Argentina over assets seized in 2012.

The oil company said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it would also seek approval to buy back up to 2.05 percent of its capital, with a maximum investment in the share buyback of 500 million euros ($687 million).

Repsol will ask investors to sign off a new approval structure for any planned separation of its upstream and downstream businesses. It proposes that such a plan would need to be approved by at least three quarters of board members, and then submitted for shareholders' approval.
