Spain's Repsol to name Singapore fund representative to board

MADRID, April 25 Spanish oil group Repsol said on Thursday it would appoint former executive vice president of U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp, Rene Dahan, to its board as a representative of Singapore's government fund, Temasek.

Temasek, the world's ninth-biggest sovereign investor, bought a 5 percent stake in Repsol last month in a move towards financial stability for the oil company.

Dahan's appointment will be voted on by shareholders at a meeting in May.

