UPDATE 1-Sinopec serves $5.5 bln arbitration notice to Repsol

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
(Adds details and background)
MADRID, June 17 Chinese energy conglomerate Sinopec has served an arbitration notice to Spain's Repsol demanding around $5.5 billion in compensation over a 2012 joint venture, Repsol said on Friday.
Sinopec and subsidiary Addax Petroleum UK are seeking compensation for their initial investment and lost investment opportunities stemming from a North Sea oil and gas fields venture deal with a firm called Talisman which Repsol bought in 2014.
The claim has no foundation and is deemed a remote risk by legal advisers, Repsol said.
"The arbitration notice is unfounded and does not reflect the loyal attitude one would expect from a partner," it said in a statement.
Repsol reported a loss last year and has slashed its dividend. It has announced a 40 percent cut in exploration and production investment and asset sales in a bid to protect its investment grade credit rating.
Talisman has cut hundreds of jobs at loss-making joint venture Talisman Sinopec Energy UK (TSEUK) due to falling production and rising operating costs.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jesus Aguado and Jason Neely)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.