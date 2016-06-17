Sinopec serves $5.5 bln arbitration notice to Repsol

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
MADRID, June 17 China's Sinopec and its subsidiary Addax Petroleum UK Limited have served an arbitration notice to Talisman Energy Inc and Talisman Colombia, both owned by Spanish oil major Repsol, demanding pay back of its 2012 investment in Addax and Talisman joint venture TSEUK, Repsol said in a statement on Friday.
The total value of the demand is around $5.5 billion, Repsol said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.