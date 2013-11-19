UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim not looking at Repsol stake -spokesman

MEXICO CITY Nov 19 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim is not looking to purchase a 10 percent stake in Spanish
oil company Repsol, spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said on Tuesday.
Spain's ABC newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that
Mexico's state-run oil monopoly Pemex wants Slim to
buy a stake in Repsol and join it in a new investor
alliance in the major oil company.
Asked if Slim's companies were looking to buy a 10 percent
stake in Repsol, Elias said, "No."
A Pemex spokesman also denied any push to buy a larger stake
in the Spanish company beyond the 9.4 percent that Pemex already
owns.
"This information is false. Pemex has no interest in buying
(more) shares of Repsol," the spokesman said, speaking on
condition of anonymity in accordance with company policy.