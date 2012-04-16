版本:
Spain to take action against Argentina over Repsol

MADRID, April 16 Spain's government on Monday said it would take action this week against Argentina after it announced plans to seize control of leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol.

"We will announce these measures and they will be clear and strong," Spain's Industry Minister Juan Manuel Soria told journalists at a joint news conference with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo.

He added the decision from Argentine President Cristina Kirchner to expropriate a controlling 51 percent stake in the company by seizing shares held exclusively by Repsol was considered as an hostile move against Spain.

