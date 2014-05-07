Repsol says makes $622 million capital gain from YPF stake sale

Activist investor Elliott discloses stake in WS Atkins
LONDON, April 24 U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors said on Monday it had a 6.8 percent in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins, a regulatory filing showed.
MADRID May 7 Spanish oil major Repsol said it will make a $622 million pretax capital gain from the sale of an 11.86 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF to Morgan Stanley for $1.26 billion.
The shares were sold in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADS), the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Following the sale, Repsol's remaining stake in YPF is under 0.5 percent, it said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* TO EXPAND PRESENCE AND INVESTMENT IN TEXAS WITH PLANS TO ADD MORE THAN 550 NEW JOBS AND 79 NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS STATE BY END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 Copper edged higher on Monday as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's strong performance in the first round of the French elections boosted appetite for cyclical assets, sending stock markets sharply higher.