UPDATE 3-Spain's Repsol has initial deal with Argentina on YPF

By Carlos Ruano and Andrés González
MADRID Nov 25 Repsol and Argentina reached a
preliminary deal on Monday for the Spanish oil major to get paid
for the 51 percent stake in the South American's country's main
energy company YPF that the Argentine government seized
in 2012.
If the deal is approved by Repsol at a board meeting
scheduled for Wednesday in Madrid, it could spark a wave of
international investment in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale
oil and gas formation.
Spain's government was proposing Repsol receive $5 billion
in compensation and that both Repsol and YPF each name
investment banks to advise on the valuation of the stake seized,
said one source.
Argentina - at loggerheads with the global markets since its
2002 sovereign bond default and subsequent interventionist
economic policies - has been slow to attract the billions of
dollars in capital needed to exploit Vaca Muerta.
Argentina seized Repsol's majority stake in the Buenos
Aires-based energy firm YPF last year, arguing the Spanish
company had not invested enough. The move shocked Argentina's
European trade partners and put off much-needed energy
investment.
After the 2012 expropriation of YPF, Repsol lodged a
complaint with the World Bank arbitration tribunal, the
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and
has threatened to sue any company that partners with YPF.
The chairman of La Caixa bank, Isidro Faine, and
Emilio Lozoya, the chief executive of Mexican oil company Pemex,
joined Spanish minister Jose Manuel Soria for the talks with the
Argentine government of Cristina Fernandez and Miguel Galuccio,
the chairman of YPF, sources told Reuters.
The Argentina government said in a statement it had struck
an initial compensation deal with the Spanish firm including
liquid assets. In return, Repsol would drop its complaint to the
World Bank, it said.
Argentina is under pressure to strike a deal as it seeks
partners for Vaca Muerta, one of the biggest reserves in the
Western Hemisphere. The accord could signal flexibility on the
part of Argentine leader Fernandez as she heads into the last
two years of her second term.
Argentina last month said it would pay about $500 million to
resolve disputes with several European and U.S. corporations as
it seeks to rebuild foreign investor confidence amid a bitter
court dispute with some bondholders.
Also on Monday, Mexico's Pemex said it reached an agreement
in principle with Spain's Repsol and Argentina over compensation
for the YPF expropriation. Pemex said the agreement
will fix the amount of compensation due, and the parties will
drop legal action over the 2012 expropriation.
Defusing the spat could open the door for Pemex to help
exploit Vaca Muerta.
Mexico's Pemex, which has a 9.4 percent stake in Repsol,
have publicly disagreed with the strategy of suing firms that
partner with YPF.
Pemex has said it is talking informally with YPF about
participating in the Vaca Muerta venture in the
future.
La Caixa has a 12 percent stake in Repsol.