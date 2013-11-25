UPDATE 2-Spain's Repsol has initial deal with Argentina on YPF

By Carlos Ruano and Andrés González
MADRID Nov 25 Repsol and Argentina reached a
preliminary deal on Monday for the Spanish oil major to get paid
for the 51 percent stake in the South American's country's main
energy company YPF that the Argentine government seized
in 2012.
If the deal is approved by Repsol at a board meeting
scheduled for Wednesday in Madrid, it could spark a wave of
international investment in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale
oil and gas formation.
Spain's government was proposing Repsol receive $5 billion
in compensation and that both Repsol and YPF each name
investment banks to advise on the valuation of the stake seized,
said one source.
Argentina - at loggerheads with the global markets since its
2002 sovereign bond default and subsequent interventionist
economic policies - has been slow to attract the billions of
dollars in capital needed to exploit Vaca Muerta.
Argentina seized Repsol's majority stake in the Buenos
Aires-based energy firm YPF last year, arguing the Spanish
company had not invested enough. The move shocked Argentina's
European trade partners and put off much-needed energy
investment.
After the 2012 expropriation of YPF, Repsol lodged a
complaint with the World Bank arbitration tribunal, the
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and
has threatened to sue any company that partners with YPF.