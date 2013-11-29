Repsol compensation talks with Argentina to start next week

BUENOS AIRES Nov 29 Negotiations between
Argentina and Repsol over compensation for the seizure
of the Spanish oil major's controlling stake in energy company
YPF will begin next week, the Argentine government
said on Friday.
Repsol's board unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start
talks on a preliminary agreement proposed by Argentina to settle
the 18-month standoff.
"Next week the two parties will begin negotiating prices and
conditions, and the instrument of payment," Cabinet chief Jorge
Capitanich told reporters on Friday.
Capitanich said on Thursday the compensation will be paid
with an Argentine bond, although the sum and terms have yet to
be negotiated.
YPF shares have risen 13.76 percent since the preliminary
agreement with Repsol was announced on Monday.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters in
Madrid the deal was worth $5 billion, half of what Repsol was
initially demanding after Argentina seized its majority stake in
YPF in 2012.
Repsol has not commented on the content of the preliminary
agreement and the Argentine government has not disclosed details
of its offer.
President Cristina Fernández nationalized 51 percent of YPF
last year, arguing that the Spanish company had not made the
investments required to revert the decline in the output and
reserves of Argentina's main oil and gas company.
The seizure further damaged the financial credibility of
Argentina, which has not recovered from a massive default in
2002 and ongoing legal battles with holdout bondholders.
Capitanich, who was appointed last week with instructions to
restore investor confidence in Argentina, said the Fernandez
administration was optimistic about reaching an agreement with
Repsol.
"Argentina has tenaciously defended its legitimate
interests," Capitanich said. He said the government's stance in
the dispute has been "prudence, patience and perseverance."
A stumbling block in the talks could be the guarantees
sought by Repsol and the terms of the assets used to compensate
Repsol. Argentina has not tapped the international bond market
since it defaulted a decade ago and any bond issued to pay
Repsol would have to be subject to Argentine law, which would
make the bond less liquid.
Repsol has hired an international investment bank to oversee
the process.