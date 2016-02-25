Republic Airways Holdings Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Republic Airways Holdings Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, listing in court documents assets and liabilities of up to $10 billion.
Republic offers regional passenger service to more than 100 cities on more than 1,200 daily flights.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S