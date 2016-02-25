版本:
Republic Airways Holdings Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Feb 25 Republic Airways Holdings Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, listing in court documents assets and liabilities of up to $10 billion.

Republic offers regional passenger service to more than 100 cities on more than 1,200 daily flights.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

