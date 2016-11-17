UPDATE 1-Republic Airways plans to emerge from bankruptcy early next year

(Adds details, background)

Nov 16 Regional carrier Republic Airways Holdings Inc, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, said on Wednesday it filed a plan to emerge from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2017.

The plan of reorganization was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York with the full support of its creditors committee, the company said in a statement.

The plan outlines the company will emerge as a single air carrier under the name Republic Airline Inc, it said.

The Indianapolis-based short-haul carrier, which feeds flights to American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc brands, said it has renegotiated and extended its capacity purchase agreements with the three airlines.

Republic Airways is among a handful of regional airlines that have filed for bankruptcy since American Airlines filed in 2011.

The carrier said its accomplishments in Chapter 11 will allow new E175 deliveries for United to commence in April 2017.

Republic offers about 1,000 daily flights to more than 100 cities in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Gopakumar Warrier)