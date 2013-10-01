UPDATE 1-Republic Airways to sell Frontier for $145 million

Oct 1 Republic Airways Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday it would sell Frontier Airlines to private
equity firm Indigo Partners LLC in a deal valued at about $145
million.
The agreement ends a two-year-long search by
Indianapolis-based Republic to unload Frontier, which it bought
out of bankruptcy in 2009.
Phoenix-based Indigo will pay $36 million in cash for the
equity of Frontier Holdings and assume Frontier's debt.
Republic, which provides regional service for bigger
carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc and United
Continental Holdings Inc, has been restructuring
Frontier over the past year to lower its costs.
Indigo is led by co-founder William Franke, who was chairman
of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc.
"We endorse and will support continued efforts to build
Frontier into a leading nationwide ultra-low cost carrier,"
Franke said in a statement. "As airline fares continue to move
up, passengers need affordable travel alternatives."
The deal is subject to various approvals and is expected to
close in December, Republic said.
Shares of Republic closed at $11.89 on the Nasdaq on Monday.