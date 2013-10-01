UPDATE 2-Frontier buyer cites global appeal for lower-cost airlines

* Franke's firm to buy Frontier in $145 million deal
Oct 1 Airline pioneer William Franke is looking
to bring more low airfares to U.S. air travelers, with his firm
agreeing to purchase Frontier Airlines from Republic Airways
Holdings.
Franke, co-founder of private equity firm Indigo Partners
LLC which reached the deal valued at about $145 million to buy
Frontier, said his firm would look to make Frontier operate more
efficiently to ensure it can offer lower ticket prices to
leisure travelers looking for a bargain.
"There will be a push to be more efficient so that the
airplanes fly more hours, we better manage maintenance, we work
on how to have fuel savings as we fly," Franke said in an
interview on Tuesday after the deal was announced.
Franke has extensive experience in airlines, having been a
former chief executive of America West Airlines, which merged
with US Airways Group.
The list of low-cost carriers Franke has ran or invested in
also includes Volaris of Mexico, Wizz Air in Hungary
and Tiger Airways in Asia.
Indigo "has been around the block a bunch of times with this
(ultra low-cost model) and hit a bunch of home runs doing it,"
said Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port Washington, New
York.
The Frontier purchase could signal an expansion of the
lower-cost sector in the United States, where carriers such as
Spirit cater to bargain hunters. They compete with larger
carriers such as Delta Air Lines and United Continental
as well as other discounters like JetBlue Airways
and Southwest Airlines.
Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, and Allegiant of
Las Vegas fit in the ultra low-cost category, offering cheaper
ticket prices but charging fees for other services.
"Airfares have continued to go up over the last several
years," Franke said. "A lot of consumers are deterred from
travel by those fares."
Franke said the ultra low-cost model has proven global
appeal. In the United States, airline mergers have spurred more
opportunities for such airlines to enter underserved markets, he
added.
"The objective is to offer a consumer options, so the
consumer has low fares and then can choose what he or she wants
to add to that base fare in exchange for services," Franke said.
"That has been the manner of running Spirit, for Ryanair in
Europe and we've taken that model to other markets as well."
The sale agreement for Frontier ends a two-year-long effort
by Indianapolis-based Republic Airways to unload the carrier,
which was bought out of bankruptcy in 2009.
Phoenix-based Indigo will pay $36 million in cash for the
equity of Frontier Holdings and assume Frontier's debt.
Republic, which provides regional service for bigger
carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc and United
Continental Holdings Inc, has been restructuring
Frontier over the past year to lower its costs.
Franke said Frontier, which offers flights to more than 80
cities in the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic,
Jamaica, and Mexico, would expand to new markets based on
demand, and added the airline would continue to be based in
Denver.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals and labor
agreements, is expected to close in December, Republic said.
Shares of Republic Airways closed up 5.4 percent at $12.54
on Tuesday.