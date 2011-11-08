UPDATE 1-Republic Air looks to sell or spin off Frontier

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* Frontier unit acquired in 2009
* Shares up 37 pct
Nov 8 Republic Airways Holdings Inc RJET.O said on Tuesday that it will look to separate its Frontier unit and would consider a sale or spin-off.
"We intend to engage financial advisors to determine the most shareholder friendly method to return Frontier Airlines to a healthy, well capitalized and independent, low-cost airline," Republic Airways Chief Executive Bryan Bedford said during an earnings conference call.
Bedford added that Frontier could be attractive "to private equity or to our shareholders or potentially to a strategic investor."
Indiana-based Republic, which operates Republic Airlines and Chautauqua Airlines, bought Frontier Airlines out of bankruptcy in 2009.
Shares of Republic Airways were up 37 percent, or 99 cents, to $3.68 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.