New Issue- Republic Services sells $850 mln notes

May 14 Republic Services Inc on Monday
sold $850 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million.
Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: REPUBLIC SERVICES
AMT $850 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2022
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.723 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.583 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/21/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS