Republic Airways expects better results at Frontier

* Second-quarter earnings 40 cents/share
* Shares up 5 pct
Aug 1 Republic Airways Holdings said it
expects the restructuring of its Frontier unit to pay off in
improved results for the current third quarter, and its shares
were up 5 percent in afternoon trading.
The company said during a conference call on Wednesday that
it expected total revenue per available seat mile to rise about
5 to 7 percent at Frontier in the third quarter. Operating
margin at Frontier should be 7 to 9 percent, compared with a
flat margin in the year-earlier third period.
"We do have an optimistic view that we're going to see
further gains achieved as of the continued network restructuring
that's ongoing at Frontier," Republic Airways Chief Executive
Bryan Bedford said. He said the company was also revamping its
small regional jet operations.
Indiana-based Republic, which also owns regional carriers
Chautauqua Airlines and Republic Airlines, said it expects
consolidated earnings of 45 cents to 55 cents a share for the
third quarter. Analysts currently expect profit of 46 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lower operating expenses and Frontier improvement helped
produce higher-than-expected second quarter results, which
Republic Airways announced after markets closed on Tuesday.
Net income for that period was $20 million, or 40 cents a
diluted share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $14.9
million, or 31 cents a share. Analysts expected profit of 25
cents a share.
Revenue fell 1.6 percent to $728.1 million in the second
quarter. Fuel expenses fell nearly 16 percent in the period.
Republic Airways shares were up 5.1 percent to $4.78 in
afternoon trading.