2013年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Republic Airways still working on Frontier separation

April 30 Republic Airways Holdings Inc : * During conference call, airline company cites speculative reporting on Frontier unit in recent weeks, company says it

continues to work toward completing separation process in June to July

timeframe * Says operations were affected by air traffic controller furloughs and it had

cancellations last week, but operations have returned to normal
