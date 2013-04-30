BRIEF-Republic Airways still working on Frontier separation

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
April 30 Republic Airways Holdings Inc : * During conference call, airline company cites speculative reporting on Frontier unit in recent weeks, company says it
continues to work toward completing separation process in June to July
timeframe * Says operations were affected by air traffic controller furloughs and it had
cancellations last week, but operations have returned to normal
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers