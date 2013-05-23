UPDATE 2-Ally to pay $2.1 bln to settle claims tied to ResCap

* Ally expects 2nd-qtr charge of $1.55 bln
* MBIA to have unsecured claims of $3.6 bln
* RMBS investors' claims reduced to $7.3 bln from $8.7 bln
By Tom Hals
May 23 Ally Financial Inc agreed on Thursday to
pay $2.1 billion to settle legal claims tied to its bankrupt
Residential Capital LLC unit, nearly triple the amount it
initially offered to creditors of the subprime mortgage
business.
Ally hopes the deal will finally end allegations that ResCap
was stripped of choice assets such as its online bank, Ally
Bank, before being put into bankruptcy, leaving the mortgage
unit's creditors empty-handed.
Putting the issue behind it will help Ally focus on its core
business of auto lending and on repaying the U.S. government for
a $17 billion bailout during the financial crisis.
The government is still owed more than $10 billion and owns
about three-quarters of Ally, formerly a General Motors
unit known as General Motors Acceptance Corp. Mortgages made by
ResCap led to huge losses for Ally during the crisis.
Hurdles still remain to a final deal. Thursday's agreement
with creditors, detailed in a court filing, requires court
approval, which the pact said had to be obtained by July 3.
The settlement has the support of some major ResCap
creditors, including bond insurer MBIA Corp and the
hedge fund Paulson & Co, but it remains to be seen whether other
creditors will go along. One big creditor, Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc , has already moved to
upset one aspect of the deal.
Last year, Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter offered to
settle the same legal claims with a $750 million payment to
ResCap, but creditors rejected the offer as too low. Earlier
this month Carpenter called that offer a "hostage payment."
Ally has raised billions of dollars by selling its
international business to repay the government, but the cash
pile has proven tempting to ResCap's creditors.
Under Thursday's deal, Ally will pay $1.95 billion in cash
and expects $150 million more to come from its insurers. Ally
said it expects to record a charge of $1.55 billion in the
current quarter related to the settlement.
"Reaching this comprehensive agreement enables Ally to turn
the page on a tumultuous chapter in its history that was
severely impacted by the issues in the mortgage industry,"
Carpenter said.
BERKSHIRE OBJECTS
The litigants and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan had
agreed that if a settlement could be finalized by Thursday, a
report from an independent court-appointed examiner would remain
under seal. Former bankruptcy judge Arthur Gonzalez investigated
ResCap creditors' claims of asset-stripping by Ally.
But on Wednesday, Berkshire asked Judge Martin Glenn to
unseal that report so creditors could determine the fairness of
Thursday's settlement.
That could unravel the deal, which requires the report to
remain under seal until the settlement receives court approval.
Negotiations for a settlement were complicated by
residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, issued by
ResCap before its bankruptcy in May 2012. Creditors who objected
to the original deal included MBIA and rival bond insurer
Assured Guaranty Corp.
Under Thursday's agreement, MBIA will have $3.6 billion in
unsecured claims against various ResCap entities. ResCap
estimated MBIA will recover about $796 million on its claims,
but the figure could change materially, according to the
settlement.
Shares of MBIA rose 3 percent in morning trading; the
broader stock market was lower.
The settlement also trimmed to $7.3 billion the size of a
claim that RMBS investors will have against various ResCap
entities. Last year's deal allowed an $8.7 billion claim, which
some creditors said was too high and would eat into their own
potential recoveries.