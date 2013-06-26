Ally's $2.1 bln payment to ResCap gets court approval

NEW YORK, June 26 A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a settlement in which the U.S. government-owned Ally Financial Inc will pay $2.1 billion to its bankrupt Residential Capital LLC unit.

Judge Martin Glenn also said he will unseal a report by a bankruptcy examiner probing Ally's role in ResCap's collapse. The report had been sealed as the parties hashed out a settlement.

The deal is a key step in ResCap's eventual exit from Chapter 11 protection, and will allow Ally to focus on paying back the U.S. government roughly $10 billion outstanding on a $17 billion loan.