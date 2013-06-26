版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 01:16 BJT

Ally's $2.1 bln payment to ResCap gets court approval

NEW YORK, June 26 A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a settlement in which the U.S. government-owned Ally Financial Inc will pay $2.1 billion to its bankrupt Residential Capital LLC unit.

Judge Martin Glenn also said he will unseal a report by a bankruptcy examiner probing Ally's role in ResCap's collapse. The report had been sealed as the parties hashed out a settlement.

The deal is a key step in ResCap's eventual exit from Chapter 11 protection, and will allow Ally to focus on paying back the U.S. government roughly $10 billion outstanding on a $17 billion loan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐