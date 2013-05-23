BRIEF-Residential capital llc asks US bankruptcy court to approve Ally settlement

BRIEF-Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
* Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
May 23 Ally Financial Inc: * Residential capital llc asks US bankruptcy court to approve settlement with
Ally Financial Inc * Ally financial inc to increase contribution to residential capital llc estate
to $2.1 billion - court docs * Ally financial inc settlement to be $1.95 billion in cash, $150 million
anticipated from ally's insurers- court docs * Residental capital says settlement signals end to litigation, parties agree
to support chapter 11 plan for rescap - court docs * Residental capital says settlement will determine allocation of proceeds
among debtors and creditors - court docs * Residental capital says settlement will create various trusts to provide
distributions to creditors - court docs * Mbia gets non-subordinated unsecured claim of $719 million versus rescap,
$1.45 billion versus gmacm debtors, $1.45 lbn versus rfc -court docs
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.