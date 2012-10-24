版本:
UPDATE 1-Nationstar declines to increase bid in ResCap auction

Oct 24 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc said it had decided not to further increase its bid in the bankruptcy auction for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage servicing business.

Nationstar, a Lewisville, Texas-based mortgage servicer, had been competing against a team of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp in a bidding process that began Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported that Ocwen won the $3 billion auction for ResCap's loan-servicing unit, citing people familiar with the matter. Nationstar, as the opening bidder, is entitled to a break-up fee, the servicer said Wednesday.

Ocwen and ResCap could not immediately be reached for comment.

