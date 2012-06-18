UPDATE 1-Court appoints ResCap examiner; Berkshire raises bid

* Berkshire had asked for examiner, raises its bid
* Judge to consider sales plan procedures
* Nationstar also raises bid to match Berkshire
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, June 18 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said
on Monday he would appoint an independent examiner to
investigate the bankruptcy of home lender Residential Capital
LLC, a move that was sought by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial, the
former in-house financing arm of General Motors Co, filed
for bankruptcy last month with a plan that included selling two
groups of assets for about $4 billion to two buyers: Nationstar
Mortgage Holdings and Ally.
Berkshire Hathaway is seeking to overturn that
process and buy some ResCap assets itself. One week after
throwing its hat in the ring, Berkshire on Monday raised its
offer for the mortgage loan operations by $50 million.
Nationstar also raised its bid on Monday by $50 million,
each putting their respective offers at $2.45 billion.
Berkshire has said that some pre-bankruptcy financial
transactions between ResCap and Ally were "potentially improper"
in calling for the examiner appointment.
Judge Martin Glenn said at a court hearing that "given the
facts and circumstances of this case, the court concludes that
appointment of an examiner is required and appropriate."
An examiner, who is typically a bankruptcy lawyer, will now
be named and should complete a report "expeditiously," Glenn
said.
In a bankruptcy, an examiner investigates allegations such
as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement. Judges
have previously appointed examiners in bankruptcy cases such as
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and Dynegy Holdings, a unit Dynegy
Inc.
Lawyers for ResCap and its unsecured creditors committee
said the examiner is not needed because the process would
duplicate an investigation already under way by the creditors
committee.
They also said it could slow down the company's
reorganization plan. The sales plan includes plans for a
September auction of the two businesses.
BIDDING WAR
Berkshire, a significant holder of ResCap's debt, proposed
last week that it be the opening, or "stalking-horse" bidder for
ResCap's mortgage loan operations. It also said it may be
interested in buying some loans that ResCap is selling.
Early on Monday, Berkshire raised its offer for the loan
operations by $50 million in a bid to replace Nationstar as the
minimum bidder for the business. Nationstar responded on Monday
afternoon by increasing its own offer by $50 million and cutting
its deal-related fees to Berkshire's level.
Glenn was expected to weigh in Monday on whether to move
forward with the current sales plan in which Nationstar and Ally
Financial will anchor an auction in September, or allow
Berkshire to take Nationstar's place.
Nationstar's initial offer, worked out during months of
pre-bankruptcy negotiations, was $2.4 billion for the mortgage
servicing assets. On Monday, it cut its proposed break-up fee -
which must be paid if it is beat out by another buyer - to $24
million from $72 million and tossed out its plans for expense
reimbursement of up to $10 million. That leveled the field with
Berkshire's offer, ResCap lawyer Larren Nashelsky of Morrison &
Foerster said during the hearing.
Other bidders are also stepping up. Ocwen Financial Corp
expects to join the bidding for Residential Capital
LLC's mortgage loan operations, its chief financial
officer John Britti told Reuters in an interview recently.
The Atlanta-based mortgage servicer could bid on its own but
likely would work with partners, he said, adding that it expects
to bid after a judge approves the sale procedures.
In addition, Lone Star, an investment fund, reiterated
during Monday's hearing that it was interested in the group of
loans that ResCap is selling and would participate in an auction
for those assets. Ally Financial has planned to be the stalking
horse in that auction with an offer of $1.4 billion.