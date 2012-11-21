Judge approves sale of Residential Capital assets

Nov 21 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge on
Wednesday approved the sale of Residential Capital LLC's
mortgage business to Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter
Investment Management Corp, which agreed to pay $3
billion in an auction last month.
ResCap, the mortgage subsidiary of auto lender Ally
Financial, filed for bankruptcy in May in a bid to protect its
parent from mortgage liabilities that threatened to swamp the
company. Ally is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government after a
series of bailouts.
U.S. Judge Martin Glenn also approved the sale of a ResCap
loan portfolio to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, which agreed to pay $1.5 billion last month for a
package of 50,000 loans.
ResCap said the sale is expected to close in the first
quarter.