Nationstar named opening bidder for ResCap business

June 19 A judge on Tuesday approved Nationstar
Mortgage Holdings Inc as the opening bidder for
Residential Capital LLC's mortgage origination and servicing
business, beating out an offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
Berkshire will be the opening bidder for a ResCap loan
portfolio, eclipsing an initial offer by ResCap's parent
company, Ally Financial, a ResCap spokeswoman said after a U.S.
Bankruptcy Court hearing in New York.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial, the
former in-house financing arm of General Motors Co, filed
for bankruptcy last month with a plan to sell assets to
Nationstar and Ally for about $4 billion.
After Berkshire emerged as a bidder for the mortgage
business, Nationstar, a unit of Fortress Investment Group LCC
, increased its initial bid by $125 million to $2.45
billion, ResCap said. Berkshire bid $1.44 billion for the loan
portfolio, $50 million more than Ally, ResCap said.
Other potential buyers will be able to bid as part of the
Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.