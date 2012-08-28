版本:
BRIEF-ResCap bonus plan rejected by U.S. bankruptcy judge

Aug 28 * U.S. bankruptcy judge rejects residential capital llc plan to pay up to $7

million incentive bonuses to 17 senior executives -- court ruling * Judge martin glenn said rescap plan as designed is "primarily retentive" in

nature, gives lender permission to come up with new plan

