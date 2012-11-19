版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge martin glenn approves sale of residential capital mortgage platform to Ocwen Financial and Walter Investment

Nov 19 RESCAP SALE: * U.S. judge martin glenn approves sale of residential capital mortgage

platform to Ocwen Financial and Walter Investment * Judge glenn also approves sale of rescap loan portfolio to Berkshire Hathaway

as part of bankruptcy court sale

