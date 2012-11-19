BRIEF-U.S. judge martin glenn approves sale of residential capital mortgage platform to Ocwen Financial and Walter Investment

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
Nov 19 RESCAP SALE: * U.S. judge martin glenn approves sale of residential capital mortgage
platform to Ocwen Financial and Walter Investment * Judge glenn also approves sale of rescap loan portfolio to Berkshire Hathaway
as part of bankruptcy court sale
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering