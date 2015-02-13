版本:
Citigroup, Goldman, UBS in $235 mln U.S. mortgage settlement

NEW YORK Feb 13 Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG have agreed to pay $235 million to settle U.S. litigation accusing them of concealing the risks of mortgage securities sold by the former Residential Capital LLC before the global financial crisis.

The preliminary, all-cash settlement was made public on Friday in filings with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It requires court approval and is separate from a $100 million accord reached in 2013 with ResCap entities and individuals.

Investors accused the banks of violating federal securities law by issuing materially false and misleading registration statements and prospectuses for offerings they underwrote. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
