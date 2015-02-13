UPDATE 1-Citigroup, Goldman, UBS in $235 mln U.S. mortgage settlement

(Adds details from settlement, legal fees, case citation,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 13 Citigroup Inc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG agreed to pay $235
million in cash to settle U.S. litigation accusing them of
concealing the risks of mortgage securities sold by the former
Residential Capital LLC before the global financial crisis.
The preliminary settlement with investors who bought the
securities was made public on Friday in filings with the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan, and requires court approval.
It is separate from a $100 million accord that investors
reached in 2013 with ResCap entities and individuals. That
accord has won court approval.
In court papers, lawyers for the investors said the $335
million recovery equals 3.05 percent of the face value of the
securities at issue, "representing one of the highest recoveries
among all mortgage-backed securities class actions."
Led by the New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund, the investors
accused the banks of misleading them in registration statements
and prospectuses about the quality of mortgage loans backing the
securities they helped underwrite in 2006 and 2007.
The banks denied wrongdoing, but agreed to settle to
eliminate the burden and cost of litigation, court papers show.
It was not immediately clear how much each bank will pay.
Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos declined to
comment. Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to elaborate
on the settlement. UBS did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Residential Capital was once part of GMAC, and later Ally
Financial Inc. Ally put ResCap into bankruptcy in May
2012 to address soaring mortgage liabilities.
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, which represents the lead
plaintiff, plans to seek legal fees of as much as $69.5 million,
or 20.75 percent of the total recovery, plus up to $5.5 million
for expenses, court papers show.
The case is New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund et al v.
Residential Capital LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-08781.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Chris Reese)