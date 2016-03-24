CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources

March 24 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources and Power Corporation of Canada, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$39 * Corus Entertainment Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform * Power Corporation of Canada : RBC raises target to C$33 from C$32; sector perform * Blackpearl Resources Inc : RBC starts with sector perform * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * AGF Management Ltd : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.25 from C$4.50 * AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$39 * Alamos Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$7 from C$6 * Blackpearl Resources Inc : RBC starts with sector perform; target price C$0.80 * Boyd Group Income Fund : CIBC raises target price to C$81 from C$74 * Boyd Group Income Fund : RBC raises target to C$73 from C$72; sector perform * Corus Entertainment Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform * Directcash Payments Inc : BMO raises target price to C$13; rating market perform * Inovalis REIT : NBF raises target price to C$10.50 from C$10.25; outperform * New Flyer Industries Inc : NBF raises target price to C$38 from C$34; outperform * Paramount Resources : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.5 from C$15.5; outperform * Power Corporation of Canada : BMO cuts target price to C$34; rating outperform * Power Corporation of Canada : RBC raises target to C$33 from C$32; sector perform * Power Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to C$36 from C$37; market perform * Power Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to C$36; rating market perform * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7 * Tso3 Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25; rating buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)