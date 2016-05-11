版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 23:27 BJT

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Chinook Energy, Acadian Timber

May 11 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Chinook Energy and Emera, on Wednesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
    
     * Chinook Energy Inc         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
     * WSP Global Inc         : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer  
     * Acadian Timber Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform 
 
        
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on
Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
    
     * Absolute Software Corp         : Paradigm cuts target price to C$9 from C$10
     * Acadian Timber Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$20 from C$22  
     * Acadian Timber Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform  
     * Agellan           : LB Securities raises target price to C$10.5 from C$10.25  
     * Agellan Commercial REIT           :CIBC ups target to C$10 from C$9.75;sector performer  
     * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$49 from C$45.90  
     * Aimia Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$11.5  
     * Arsenal Energy Inc         : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$1.75; rating outperform  
     * Arsenal Energy Inc         : Paradigm cuts to sell; cuts target price to C$0.75  
     * Badger Daylighting Ltd         : BMO cuts target price to C$22.50; rating market perform  
     * Barrick Gold Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$29 from C$22.80  
     * Canadian Apartment Properties REIT           : NBF raises target to C$33.75; outperform  
     * Cequence Energy Ltd         : TD Securities cuts target to C$0.30 from C$0.35; hold  
     * Chinook Energy Inc         : Dundee cuts price target to C$0.45 from C$0.50  
     * Chinook Energy Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.50  
     * Chinook Energy Inc         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
     * Chinook Energy Inc         : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.65  
     * CT REIT           : CIBC raises target to C$15.50 from C$14.75; rating sector performer  
     * CT REIT           : RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$14.50; rating sector perform  
     * Detour Gold Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$28 from C$20.10  
     * DHX Media Ltd          : RBC starts with outperform; target price C$10  
     * Eldorado Gold Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.80 from C$3.80  
     * Emera Inc         : Barclays raises target price to C$50 from C$48; rating equal weight  
     * Endeavour Silver         : CIBC raises target to C$3.50 from C$3;sector underperformer  
     * Exchange Income Corp         : NBF raises target to C$36 from C$33; rating outperform  
     * Franco Nevada Corp         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$66 from C$67.80  
     * George Weston Ltd        : CIBC cuts target to C$120 from C$130; rating sector performer  
     * George Weston Ltd        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$131 from C$135 
     * Granite Oil Corp         : Raymond James raises target to C$10 from C$9.35; strong buy  
     * Great Canadian Gaming        : Raymond James cuts target to C$24 from C$25; outperform  
     * Guyana Goldfields Inc         : Paradigm Capital raises to buy from speculative buy
     * Guyana Goldfields Inc         : Paradigm Capital raises price target to C$8.50 from C$4 
     * Guyana Goldfields Inc         : RBC raises target price to C$8 from C$7; outperform  
     * Information Services         : CIBC raises target to C$16.25 from C$16; sector performer  
     * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc         : BMO raises target price to C$16 from C$15  
     * Innvest REIT           : TD Securities revises to tender from buy; ups target to C$7.25  
     * Journey Energy Inc         : FirstEnergy Capital cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.25  
     * Keyera Corp         : BMO raises target price to C$41 from C$40; rating market perform  
     * Killam Apartment REIT           : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$13.25 from C$12;buy  
     * Killam Apartment REIT           : Dundee Capital raises target to C$12.75 from C$12; buy  
     * Kinross Gold Corp       : National Bank Financial raises target to C$6.85 from C$6.10  
     * Klondex Mines Ltd         : BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.50; market perform  
     * Lucara Diamond Corp         : BMO raises target to C$3.25 from C$3; market perform  
     * Milestone Apartments           : CIBC ups target to C$20 from C$18.50;sector outperformer  
     * Milestone Apartments           : Desjardins raises target price to C$20; rating buy  
     * Milestone Apartments REIT           : BMO raises target price to C$20.75 from C$19  
     * Morneau Shepell Inc         : CIBC raises target to C$19.25 from C$19; sector outperformer  
     * Morneau Shepell Inc         : GMP raises target price to C$18.25; rating hold 
     * Morneau Shepell Inc         : TD Securities raises target to C$18.50 from C$17.50; hold  
     * Nemaska Lithium Inc        : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$1.5 from C$1.20  
     * Newalta Corp         : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$2.25; rating sector perform  
     * Parex Resources Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50  
     * Parex Resources Inc         : Dundee raises price target to C$15 from C$14.40  
     * Parex Resources Inc         : FirstEnergy Capital raises target price to C$16 from C$14  
     * Peyto Exploration & Development Corp         : Dundee raises target to C$37 from C$33.75  
     * Premium Brands Holdings Corp         : NBF raises target to C$64 from C$62; outperform  
     * Quebecor Inc          : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$37 from C$35  
     * Silver Wheaton Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$27 from C$24.6  
     * Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc         : TD Securities raises target to C$24; buy  
     * Sun Life Financial Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$50 from C$48
     * Sun Life Financial Inc         : Desjardins raises target to C$48 from C$47; rating buy  
     * Sun Life Financial Inc         : RBC raises price target to C$46 from C$45; outperform
     * Sun Life Financial Inc         : TD Securities raises target to C$47 from C$46; buy  
     * Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd         : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$5.75; buy
     * Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd         : NBF raises target to C$5 from C$4.25; outperform
     * TMX Group Ltd       : CIBC raises target price to C$53 from C$50; rating sector performer  
     * Trican Well Service         : Cowen and Co raises target price to C$1.70 from C$1  
     * Trinidad Drilling Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$3 from C$2.50; buy  
     * Trinidad Drilling Ltd         : PI Financial raises target price to C$3 from C$2.5  
     * Whitecap Resources         : Dundee raises price target to C$13.25 from C$12.50  
     * Whitecap Resources Inc         : Barclays raises target to C$11 from C$10; equal weight  
     * WSP Global Inc         : BMO raises price target to C$40 from C$38; market perform  
     * WSP Global Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$44 from C$41; rating buy  
     * WSP Global Inc         : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer  
     * WSP Global Inc         : Desjardins raises target price to C$48; rating buy  
     * Yamana Gold Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.40 from C$2.70  
     * Yellow Pages Ltd       : RBC cuts target price to C$24 from C$25; rating outperform  
 
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

