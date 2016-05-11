CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Chinook Energy, Acadian Timber

May 11 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Chinook Energy and Emera, on Wednesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on
Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Absolute Software Corp : Paradigm cuts target price to C$9 from C$10
* Acadian Timber Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$20 from C$22
* Acadian Timber Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
* Agellan : LB Securities raises target price to C$10.5 from C$10.25
* Agellan Commercial REIT :CIBC ups target to C$10 from C$9.75;sector performer
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$49 from C$45.90
* Aimia Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$11.5
* Arsenal Energy Inc : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$1.75; rating outperform
* Arsenal Energy Inc : Paradigm cuts to sell; cuts target price to C$0.75
* Badger Daylighting Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$22.50; rating market perform
* Barrick Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$29 from C$22.80
* Canadian Apartment Properties REIT : NBF raises target to C$33.75; outperform
* Cequence Energy Ltd : TD Securities cuts target to C$0.30 from C$0.35; hold
* Chinook Energy Inc : Dundee cuts price target to C$0.45 from C$0.50
* Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.50
* Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform
* Chinook Energy Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.65
* CT REIT : CIBC raises target to C$15.50 from C$14.75; rating sector performer
* CT REIT : RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$14.50; rating sector perform
* Detour Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$28 from C$20.10
* DHX Media Ltd : RBC starts with outperform; target price C$10
* Eldorado Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.80 from C$3.80
* Emera Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$50 from C$48; rating equal weight
* Endeavour Silver : CIBC raises target to C$3.50 from C$3;sector underperformer
* Exchange Income Corp : NBF raises target to C$36 from C$33; rating outperform
* Franco Nevada Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$66 from C$67.80
* George Weston Ltd : CIBC cuts target to C$120 from C$130; rating sector performer
* George Weston Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$131 from C$135
* Granite Oil Corp : Raymond James raises target to C$10 from C$9.35; strong buy
* Great Canadian Gaming : Raymond James cuts target to C$24 from C$25; outperform
* Guyana Goldfields Inc : Paradigm Capital raises to buy from speculative buy
* Guyana Goldfields Inc : Paradigm Capital raises price target to C$8.50 from C$4
* Guyana Goldfields Inc : RBC raises target price to C$8 from C$7; outperform
* Information Services : CIBC raises target to C$16.25 from C$16; sector performer
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : BMO raises target price to C$16 from C$15
* Innvest REIT : TD Securities revises to tender from buy; ups target to C$7.25
* Journey Energy Inc : FirstEnergy Capital cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.25
* Keyera Corp : BMO raises target price to C$41 from C$40; rating market perform
* Killam Apartment REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$13.25 from C$12;buy
* Killam Apartment REIT : Dundee Capital raises target to C$12.75 from C$12; buy
* Kinross Gold Corp : National Bank Financial raises target to C$6.85 from C$6.10
* Klondex Mines Ltd : BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.50; market perform
* Lucara Diamond Corp : BMO raises target to C$3.25 from C$3; market perform
* Milestone Apartments : CIBC ups target to C$20 from C$18.50;sector outperformer
* Milestone Apartments : Desjardins raises target price to C$20; rating buy
* Milestone Apartments REIT : BMO raises target price to C$20.75 from C$19
* Morneau Shepell Inc : CIBC raises target to C$19.25 from C$19; sector outperformer
* Morneau Shepell Inc : GMP raises target price to C$18.25; rating hold
* Morneau Shepell Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$18.50 from C$17.50; hold
* Nemaska Lithium Inc : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$1.5 from C$1.20
* Newalta Corp : NBF cuts target to C$1.50 from C$2.25; rating sector perform
* Parex Resources Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50
* Parex Resources Inc : Dundee raises price target to C$15 from C$14.40
* Parex Resources Inc : FirstEnergy Capital raises target price to C$16 from C$14
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Dundee raises target to C$37 from C$33.75
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp : NBF raises target to C$64 from C$62; outperform
* Quebecor Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$37 from C$35
* Silver Wheaton Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$27 from C$24.6
* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$24; buy
* Sun Life Financial Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$50 from C$48
* Sun Life Financial Inc : Desjardins raises target to C$48 from C$47; rating buy
* Sun Life Financial Inc : RBC raises price target to C$46 from C$45; outperform
* Sun Life Financial Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$47 from C$46; buy
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Dundee Capital raises target price to C$5.75; buy
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : NBF raises target to C$5 from C$4.25; outperform
* TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$53 from C$50; rating sector performer
* Trican Well Service : Cowen and Co raises target price to C$1.70 from C$1
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$3 from C$2.50; buy
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : PI Financial raises target price to C$3 from C$2.5
* Whitecap Resources : Dundee raises price target to C$13.25 from C$12.50
* Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raises target to C$11 from C$10; equal weight
* WSP Global Inc : BMO raises price target to C$40 from C$38; market perform
* WSP Global Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$44 from C$41; rating buy
* WSP Global Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer
* WSP Global Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$48; rating buy
* Yamana Gold Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.40 from C$2.70
* Yellow Pages Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$24 from C$25; rating outperform
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)