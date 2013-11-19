版本:
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP: Genworth, Tuscany

Nov 19 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Genworth and Tuscany, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
    * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold
    * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20; sector perform
        
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. 
     
    * BSM Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating; target of C$4
    * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold
    * Midway Gold : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold
    * North American Palladium :CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer
    * NTG Clarity : Global Maxfin Capital starts with strong buy; target C$1
    * Renegade : Raymond James cuts target to C$1.40 from C$1.60; rating market perform
    * Spyglass : CIBC raises price target to C$1.75 from C$1.60; sector underperformer
    * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20;sector performer
