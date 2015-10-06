版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 6日 星期二 15:05 BJT

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Enel Green Power, John Wood, Tesco

Oct 6 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Enel Green Power and John Wood, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy
    * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral
    * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold 
    * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
    * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price   
      
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
    * Alfa Laval : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 139 from Sek 144; rating neutral
    * Atlas Copco : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 255 from Sek 305; outperform 
    * Bodycote : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to 750p from 800p; rating buy
    * Bodycote Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 640p from 800p; rating outperform
    * Brewin Dolphin Holdings : N+1 Singer cuts target to 300p from 320p; rating buy
    * Burberry Group : RBC cuts target price to 1600p from 1750p; rating sector perform
    * BMW : Berenberg cuts target price to 90 euros from 105 euros; rating hold
    * Carlsberg A/S : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 550 from Dkk 560
    * Cineworld Group Plc : Berenberg starts with buy; 650p target price
    * Coca Cola HBC AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1,430p from 1,350p
    * Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy
    * Delhaize : UBS cuts price target to 81 euros from 84 euros; rating neutral
    * Deutz AG : HSBC cuts target price to 3.50 euros from 5.50 euros; rating hold
    * Diageo Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1780p from 1750p
    * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
    * DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 430p from 370p
    * Emmi AG : UBS raises price target to Sfr 500 from Sfr 375
    * Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral
    * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises price target to 2 euros from 1.70 euros
    * Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold   
    * Ferrexpo Plc : Deutsche Bank reinstates with buy; 140p target price
    * Gas Natural SDG : HSBC cuts target price to 19.60 euros from 20 euros; rating hold
    * GEA Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 36 euros from 39 euros; rating neutral
    * Gemfields Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 80p from 69p; rating overweight
    * Givaudan SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Sfr 1775 from Sfr 1870; rating buy
    * GKN : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 320p from 390p; rating outperform
    * GKN Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 445p from 500p; rating buy
    * Heineken NV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 72 euros from 73 euros
    * HILL & Smith Holdings : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 870p from 700p; buy
    * IMI : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 980p from 1,120p; rating neutral
    * IMI Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1100p from 1500p; rating buy
    * JcDecaux SA : HSBC raises target price to 35 euros from 34 euros; rating hold
    * John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
    * K&S AG : Berenberg cuts target price to 26 euros from 36.50 euros; rating hold
    * K&S AG : JP Morgan cuts target to 21 euros from 33 euros; rating underweight
    * Kinepolis Group NV : Berenberg starts with buy; 43 euros target price 
    * Kone : Credit Suisse cuts target to 43 euros from 45 euros; rating outperform
    * Legrand : Credit Suisse cuts target to 55 euros from 57 euros; rating outperform
    * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer raises to buy from hold
    * Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer cuts target price to 312p
    * Mediaset SpA : HSBC raises to buy from hold
    * Melrose Industries : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to 300p from 350p; rating buy
    * Metso : Credit Suisse cuts target to 23 euros from 28 euros; rating neutral    
    * Mobistar :Berenberg raises target price to 24.50 euros from 21 euros; rating buy
    * Morgan Advanced Materials : Credit Suisse cuts target to 255p; underperform
    * Morgan Advanced Materials : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 445p; rating buy
    * Panalpina Welttransport :RBC cuts target to Sfr 125 from Sfr 145;rating outperform
    * Pernod Ricard SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to 109 euros from 108 euros
    * Proximus NV : Berenberg cuts to sell from hold
    * Proximus NV : Berenberg raises price target to 27 euros from 26 euros
    * Qiagen NV : Cowen and Company cuts target to $25 from $25.50; market perform
    * RPC Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 745p from 655p; rating buy
    * Sandvik : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 75 from Sek 86; rating underperform
    * Schindler : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 160 from Sfr 180; rating outperform
    * Senior : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 285p from 310p; rating outperform
    * SKF : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 155 from Sek 170; rating underperform
    * Societe Bic SA : UBS cuts target to 145 euros from 150 euros; rating neutral
    * Solvay SA : Citigroup cuts target to 100 euros from 130 euros; rating neutral
    * Spectris : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 1,955p from 2,210p; rating outperform
    * Spirax-Sarco : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 3,080.00p; rating outperform
    * Sulzer AG : UBS cuts price target to Sfr 100 from Sfr 110; rating neutral
    * Talktalk Telecom Group : Citigroup cuts target price to 425p from 475p; rating buy
    * Ted Baker Plc : Liberum raises target price to 3700p from 3200p; rating buy
    * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts price target to 1.10 eur from 1.15 eur 
    * Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight
    * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts price target to 0.90 eur from 0.95 eur 
    * Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight 
    * Telefonica : Barclays cuts target to 12.10 eur from 13.40 eur; rating equal weight
    * Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price
    * Unione Banche Italiane : Citigroup cuts target to 8 euros from 8.60 euros; buy
    * Vesuvius Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 440p from 510p; rating buy
    * Vesuvius : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 325p from 375p; rating underperform
    * Weir Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1190p from 1740p; rating hold
    * Weir Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 1,570p from 1,975p; rating outperform
    * William Hill : Investec reinstates with reduce; 333p target price
    * Wizz Air : JP Morgan raises target price to 2225p from 2125p; rating overweight
    * Yara International : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Nok 360 from Nok 370; hold    

 (Compiled by Archana Lakshmi Narasiah in Bengaluru)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐