EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Enel Green Power, John Wood, Tesco

Oct 6 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Enel Green Power and John Wood, on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Alfa Laval : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 139 from Sek 144; rating neutral
* Atlas Copco : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 255 from Sek 305; outperform
* Bodycote : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to 750p from 800p; rating buy
* Bodycote Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 640p from 800p; rating outperform
* Brewin Dolphin Holdings : N+1 Singer cuts target to 300p from 320p; rating buy
* Burberry Group : RBC cuts target price to 1600p from 1750p; rating sector perform
* BMW : Berenberg cuts target price to 90 euros from 105 euros; rating hold
* Carlsberg A/S : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 550 from Dkk 560
* Cineworld Group Plc : Berenberg starts with buy; 650p target price
* Coca Cola HBC AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1,430p from 1,350p
* Darty Plc : SocGen cuts to hold from buy
* Delhaize : UBS cuts price target to 81 euros from 84 euros; rating neutral
* Deutz AG : HSBC cuts target price to 3.50 euros from 5.50 euros; rating hold
* Diageo Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1780p from 1750p
* DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
* DS Smith : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 430p from 370p
* Emmi AG : UBS raises price target to Sfr 500 from Sfr 375
* Emmi AG : UBS raises to buy from neutral
* Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises price target to 2 euros from 1.70 euros
* Enel Green Power : Berenberg raises to buy from hold
* Ferrexpo Plc : Deutsche Bank reinstates with buy; 140p target price
* Gas Natural SDG : HSBC cuts target price to 19.60 euros from 20 euros; rating hold
* GEA Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 36 euros from 39 euros; rating neutral
* Gemfields Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 80p from 69p; rating overweight
* Givaudan SA : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Sfr 1775 from Sfr 1870; rating buy
* GKN : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 320p from 390p; rating outperform
* GKN Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 445p from 500p; rating buy
* Heineken NV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 72 euros from 73 euros
* HILL & Smith Holdings : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 870p from 700p; buy
* IMI : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 980p from 1,120p; rating neutral
* IMI Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1100p from 1500p; rating buy
* JcDecaux SA : HSBC raises target price to 35 euros from 34 euros; rating hold
* John Wood Group Plc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* K&S AG : Berenberg cuts target price to 26 euros from 36.50 euros; rating hold
* K&S AG : JP Morgan cuts target to 21 euros from 33 euros; rating underweight
* Kinepolis Group NV : Berenberg starts with buy; 43 euros target price
* Kone : Credit Suisse cuts target to 43 euros from 45 euros; rating outperform
* Legrand : Credit Suisse cuts target to 55 euros from 57 euros; rating outperform
* Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer raises to buy from hold
* Liontrust Asset Management : N+1 Singer cuts target price to 312p
* Mediaset SpA : HSBC raises to buy from hold
* Melrose Industries : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to 300p from 350p; rating buy
* Metso : Credit Suisse cuts target to 23 euros from 28 euros; rating neutral
* Mobistar :Berenberg raises target price to 24.50 euros from 21 euros; rating buy
* Morgan Advanced Materials : Credit Suisse cuts target to 255p; underperform
* Morgan Advanced Materials : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 445p; rating buy
* Panalpina Welttransport :RBC cuts target to Sfr 125 from Sfr 145;rating outperform
* Pernod Ricard SA : Credit Suisse raises target price to 109 euros from 108 euros
* Proximus NV : Berenberg cuts to sell from hold
* Proximus NV : Berenberg raises price target to 27 euros from 26 euros
* Qiagen NV : Cowen and Company cuts target to $25 from $25.50; market perform
* RPC Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 745p from 655p; rating buy
* Sandvik : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 75 from Sek 86; rating underperform
* Schindler : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 160 from Sfr 180; rating outperform
* Senior : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 285p from 310p; rating outperform
* SKF : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sek 155 from Sek 170; rating underperform
* Societe Bic SA : UBS cuts target to 145 euros from 150 euros; rating neutral
* Solvay SA : Citigroup cuts target to 100 euros from 130 euros; rating neutral
* Spectris : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 1,955p from 2,210p; rating outperform
* Spirax-Sarco : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 3,080.00p; rating outperform
* Sulzer AG : UBS cuts price target to Sfr 100 from Sfr 110; rating neutral
* Talktalk Telecom Group : Citigroup cuts target price to 425p from 475p; rating buy
* Ted Baker Plc : Liberum raises target price to 3700p from 3200p; rating buy
* Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts price target to 1.10 eur from 1.15 eur
* Telecom Italia SpA : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight
* Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts price target to 0.90 eur from 0.95 eur
* Telecom Italia : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal weight
* Telefonica : Barclays cuts target to 12.10 eur from 13.40 eur; rating equal weight
* Tesco Plc : Barclays reinstates with equal weight rating; 240p target price
* Unione Banche Italiane : Citigroup cuts target to 8 euros from 8.60 euros; buy
* Vesuvius Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 440p from 510p; rating buy
* Vesuvius : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 325p from 375p; rating underperform
* Weir Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 1190p from 1740p; rating hold
* Weir Group : Credit Suisse cuts target to 1,570p from 1,975p; rating outperform
* William Hill : Investec reinstates with reduce; 333p target price
* Wizz Air : JP Morgan raises target price to 2225p from 2125p; rating overweight
* Yara International : Deutsche Bank cuts target to Nok 360 from Nok 370; hold
(Compiled by Archana Lakshmi Narasiah in Bengaluru)