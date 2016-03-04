EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Siemens, Euromoney Institutional, Almirall

March 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including ABB Ltd, Almirall and Siemens, on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Aalberts : ING raises price target to 30.50 euros from 30 euros
* ABB Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 17 from Sfr 15.5
* ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts price target to Sfr 16 from Sfr 18
* ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts to reduce from neutral
* Acacia Mining Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 350p
* ACS : UBS cuts target price to 26.4 euros from 26.5 euros; rating neutral
* ACS : Societe Generale cuts price target to 35.9 euros from 38.1 euros
* Adidas AG : Barclays raises target to 100 euros from 85 euros; equal weight
* Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy
* Adidas AG : ESN/Equinet Bank raises target to 108 euros from 102 euros; buy
* Adidas AG : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros
* Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy
* Admiral Group Plc : Bernstien raises target price to 2000p from 1750p
* Admiral Group Plc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to 1750p from 1515p; hold
* Airbus Group SE : DZ Bank cuts target to Eur 72.00 from Eur 74.00; rating buy
* Alfa Laval AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 115 from Sek 125
* Alior Bank SA : SocGen raises target price to Pln 73.4 from Pln 72.7; rating buy
* Almirall : Jefferies cuts target price to 18 euros from 20 euros; rating hold
* Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold
* Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 18.5 euros from 17.5 euros
* Alstom : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 23 euros from 26 euros
* Andritz AG : Jefferies cuts target price to 51 euros from 53 euros; rating hold
* Arkema SA : Credit Suisse cuts target to 65.5 euros from 66.5 euros; outperform
* Arkema SA : SocGen cuts target price to 68 euros from 70 euros; rating hold
* ARM Holdings Plc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Assa Abloy AB : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to Sek 181 from Sek 187;rating hold
* Assa Abloy AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 182 from Sek 188
* Associated British Foods : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Associated British Foods : Barclays raises price target to 3400p from 3300p
* Atlas Copco AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 150 from Sek 155
* Axel Springer : Nomura cuts target to 55 euros from 59 euros; rating neutral
* Axel Springer : Barclays ups target to 44.50 euros from 42.50 euros; underweight
* Banco De Sabadell : Berenberg cuts target to eur 1.20 from eur 1.40; rating sell
* Barclays : Berenberg cuts target price to 170p from 200p; rating hold
* Barclays : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target to 180p from 255p
* Barclays : Nomura cuts target price to 210p from 255p; rating buy
* BBA Aviation Plc : Investec raises target price to 235p from 225p; rating buy
* BHP Billiton Plc : Investec raises target price to 739p from 591p; rating sell
* Bouygues : Nomura raises target price to 41 euros from 36 euros; rating neutral
* BT Group Plc : Goldman Sachs reinstate with buy; price target 640p
* Bunzl Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 1,520p from 1,440p; rating sell
* Bunzl Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 5 pct to 2200p; rating neutral
* Capital & Regional : Peel Hunt cuts to add from buy
* Cineworld Group Plc : UBS starts with sell rating; 490p target price
* Clariant AG : Helvea Baader cuts target price to Sfr 21 from Sfr 23; rating buy
* Cobham Plc : Barclays cuts target price to 270p from 330p; rating equal weight
* Cobham Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 235p from 260p; rating sell
* Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 255p from 305p
* Cobham Plc : RBC cuts target price to 260p from 300p; rating sector perform
* Cobham Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 260p from 310p; rating hold
* Coca Cola HBC : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral; removes from Pan-Europe sell list
* Coltene Holding AG : Vontobel raises target to Sfr 68 from Sfr 65; rating hold
* Continental AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 189 euros from 191 euros; neutral
* Continental AG : SocGen cuts target to 215 euros from 225 euros; rating hold
* Costain Group Plc : Liberum raises target price to 450p from 420p; rating buy
* Credit Agricole SA : HSBC cuts target to 13.1 euros from 14.7 euros; rating buy
* Credit Suisse Group AG : SocGen cuts target to Sfr 12 from Sfr 17; rating sell
* CRH : Numis raises target price to 2230p; rating add
* CRH Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 30 euros from 29 euros; rating buy
* CRH Plc : UBS raises target price to 2225p from 2180p; rating buy
* Dart Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 710p from 600p; rating buy
* Dassault Aviation SA : ESN/CIC Market Solutions raises to buy from neutral
* De Longhi SpA : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 25 euros from 26 euros; rating buy
* Deutsche Bank AG : Independent Research raises target to eur 18.00; rating hold
* Diageo Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 3 pct to 2050p
* Direct Line Insurance : Credit Suisse raises target to 395p from 360p; neutral
* Domino's Pizza Group : Canaccord Genuity raises target 1150p from 1100p; hold
* Domino's Pizza Group : Credit Suisse raises target to 1210p from 1100p; outperform
* Duerr AG : BHF Bank raises target to 56.5 euros from 48 euros; market weight
* EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts to sell from hold;
* EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts target to 2.60 euros
* Edp Renovaveis SA : UBS raises target to 8.5 euros from 7.5 euros; rating buy
* Elementis Plc : Numis cuts to hold from add; cuts target price to 248p
* Elisa : Nomura raises target price to 27.50 euros from 27 euros; rating neutral
* Endesa SA : Societe Generale raises to buy from hold
* Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts to Marketperform
* Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts target price to Tl 5.80 from Tl 6
* Entertainment One Ltd : Investec cuts target price to 244p from 267p ; rating buy
* Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
* Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 1100p from 1050p
* Evonik : UBS cuts target price to 29 euros from 31 euros; rating neutral
* Evonik Industries AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 25.5 euros from 29.5 euros
* Evonik Industries AG : Independent Research cuts target to eur 28.00; rating hold
* Evonik Industries AG : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 30 euros from 38 euros;buy
* Evonik Industries AG : SocGen cuts target to 33 euros from 42 euros; rating buy
* Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 29 euros
* FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Dkk 200 from Dkk 230
* FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* FCC : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 7.5 euros from 7.55 euros; rating buy
* Fresnillo Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold; raises target price to 750p
* Geberit Holding : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 420 from Sfr 385
* Genel Energy Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 90p from 100p; rating neutral
* Genel Energy Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 237p from 248p
* Heijmans NV : ING raises target price to 13.50 euros from 11.50 euros; rating buy
* Hugo Boss : Barclays cuts target to 55 euros from 82 euros; rating equal weight
* Hunting Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 300p from 225p; rating sell
* Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts to hold from buy
* Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts price target to 6.15 euros from 6.70 euro
* Inchcape Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 825p from 845p; rating hold
* Indra : Goldman Sachs raises target to 13.5 euros from 11.5 euros; rating buy
* JcDecaux : Barclays raises target to 37.50 euros from 35 euros; equal weight
* JcDecaux : Nomura raises target price to 40 euros from 37 euros; rating neutral
* JcDecaux : Berenberg raises target price to 40 euros from 39 euros; rating buy
* JcDecaux : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* JcDecaux : Natixis raises target to 35 euros from 30 euros; rating neutral
* Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises to neutral from underperform
* Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 18 pct to 39 euros
* Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 7 pct to 15.5 euros
* Johnston Press : Peel Hunt raises to reduce from sell;raises target to 27p from 10p
* Kingfisher Plc : Stifel starts with buy; target price 415p
* KPN NV : Berenberg cuts price target to 3 euros from 3.20 euros
* Legrand : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 52 euros from 57 euros
* Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts to reduce from accumulate
* Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Sek 240 from Sek 300
* Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell
* Luxottica : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 52 euros from 54 euros; hold
* Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell
* Manitou Bf SA : Natixis cuts target to 17 euros from 18 euros; rating neutral
* Melrose : JP Morgan raises target price to 360p from 355p; rating overweight
* Metso Oyj : Morgan Stanley starts with underweight; target price 21 euros
* Moncler : Evercore ISI cuts target price to 18 euros from 22 euros; rating buy
* Moncler : Goldman Sachs raises target to 20.5 euros from 18.9 euros; rating buy
* Moncler : UBS raises target price to 17.20 euros from 16.50 euros; rating buy
* Moncler : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 15 euros; rating neutral
* Moncler : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 17.5 euros from 17 euros; buy
* Moscow Exchange : HSBC raises target to 127 Roubles from 104 Roubles; rating buy
* Mytrah Energy Ltd : Cantor raises target price to 130p from 123p
* Neste Oyj : SocGen cuts to hold from buy
* Nestle : HSBC starts with hold rating; Sfr 73 price target
* Nexans : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 54 euros from 49 euros
* NN Group NV : Bernstein cuts target to 31 euros from 33.20 euros; market-perform
* Nord Gold : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target price to $3.50
* Nos SGPS SA : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to 8.90 euros from 9.30 euros
* Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
* Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises target price to $105 from $82.50
* Orange : Nomura raises target price to 20 euros from 19.50 euros; rating buy
* Outotec : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 2 euros from 3.2 euros
* Petrofac Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Polymetal International Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 550p
* Prysmian SpA : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 19 euros from 21 euros
* Randgold Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 5,630p
* Red Electrica : JP Morgan raises target to 80 euros from 76.70 euros; overweight
* Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
* Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 50p from 53p
* Refresco Gerber NV : KBC starts with buy; target price 19 euros
* Rexel : Morgan Stanley cuts target to 14 euros from 15 euros; rating overweight
* Richemont SA : HSBC cuts target price to Sfr 83 from Sfr 86; rating buy
* Rio Tinto Plc : Investec raises target price to 2235p from 1859p; rating buy
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc : RBC cuts target to 320p from 375p; outperform
* RTL : JP Morgan raises target price to 81 euros from 77 euros; rating neutral
* Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 55 from Sek 65
* Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Saras SpA : SocGen cuts target price to 1.9 euros from 2.3 euros; rating buy
* Sartorius AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 230 euros from 210 euros; hold
* Schneider Electric : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 57 euros from 56 euros
* Schindler Holding : Morgan Stanley starts with overweight; target price Sfr 196
* Schroders : Barclays cuts target price to 2900p from 3140p; rating equal weight
* Schroders : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Schroders : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 3000p; rating outperform
* SEB : Natixis raises target price to 114 euros from 105 euros; rating buy
* Segro Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 454p from 463p; rating buy
* SES SA : ING cuts target price to 27 euros from 29 euros; rating hold
* Shawbrook Group Plc : Numis raises target price to 377p from 342p; rating buy
* Shawbrook Group Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target to 380P from 370P; neutral
* Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 102 euros from 88 euros
* Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
* Solvay SA : Goldman Sachs raises target to 110 euros from 106 euros; rating buy
* Spirax-Sarco Engineering : JP Morgan raises price target to 3,350p from 3,250p
* Steinhoff : Nomura raises price target to 5.30 euros from 4.80 euros; rating buy
* Subsea 7 SA : UBS cuts target price to Nok 54 from Nok 78; rating neutral
* Tate & Lyle Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 585p from 625p; rating neutral
* Telefonica : Nomura cuts target price to 10 euros from 11.50 euros; rating neutral
* Telefonica : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 8.20 euros from 8.70 euros
* Thyssenkrupp AG : Independent Research raises target to 17.6 euros; rating hold
* Travis Perkins Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 2,220p
* Travis Perkins Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 2,222p from 2,280p; rating buy
* Turkish Airlines : HSBC raises target price to Tl 10 from Tl 9.4; rating buy
* UBS AG : SocGen cuts target price to Sfr 23 from Sfr 26; rating buy UBS.N
* UCB SA : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; cuts target price to 75 euros from 90 euros
* Vesuvius Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight; target to 310p from 323p
* Vesuvius Plc : RBC cuts target price to 330p from 375p; rating sector perform
* Vesuvius Plc : UBS cuts target price to 395p from 425p; rating buy
* Virgin Money : Citigroup raises target price to 430p from 390p; rating buy
* Whitbread : Barclays cuts target price to 4150p from 4200p; rating equal weight
* Whitbread Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 5000p from 6000p; rating buy
* Whitbread Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 5140p from 5800p; rating outperform
* Whitbread Plc : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4250p from 5000p; rating hold
* Whitbread Plc : Natixis cuts target price to 4000p from 4800p; rating neutral
* Whitbread Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 4220p from 5221p; rating hold
* Whitbread Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 4,300p from 4,500p; rating buy
* Whitbread : HSBC cuts target price to 5200p from 5400p; rating buy
* William Hill Plc : UBS cuts to sell from buy; target price to 365p from 410p
* William Morrison : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 175p
* WPP Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 1,860p from 1,780p; rating buy
* WPP : Numis raises target price to 1775p from 1725p; rating add
* Zalando SE : Credit Suisse raises target to 39 euros from 36 euros; outperform
* Zumtobel Group AG : Helvea Baader cuts price target to 20 euros from 25 euros
(Compiled by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru)