版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 5日 星期六 07:02 BJT

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Siemens, Euromoney Institutional, Almirall

March 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including ABB Ltd, Almirall and Siemens, on Friday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
    * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral 
    * Associated British Foods : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
    * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold  
    * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold  

    
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.  
    
    
    * Aalberts : ING raises price target to 30.50 euros from 30 euros  
    * ABB Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 17 from Sfr 15.5  
    * ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts price target to Sfr 16 from Sfr 18
    * ABB Ltd : Nomura cuts to reduce from neutral
    * Acacia Mining Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 350p
    * ACS : UBS cuts target price to 26.4 euros from 26.5 euros; rating neutral  
    * ACS : Societe Generale cuts price target to 35.9 euros from 38.1 euros 
    * Adidas AG : Barclays raises target to 100 euros from 85 euros; equal weight
    * Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy
    * Adidas AG : ESN/Equinet Bank raises target to 108 euros from 102 euros; buy  
    * Adidas AG : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros  
    * Adidas AG : UBS raises target price to 107 euros from 98 euros; rating buy  
    * Admiral Group Plc : Bernstien raises target price to 2000p from 1750p  
    * Admiral Group Plc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to 1750p from 1515p; hold 
    * Airbus Group SE : DZ Bank cuts target to Eur 72.00 from Eur 74.00; rating buy
    * Alfa Laval AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 115 from Sek 125
    * Alior Bank SA : SocGen raises target price to Pln 73.4 from Pln 72.7; rating buy 
    * Almirall : Jefferies cuts target price to 18 euros from 20 euros; rating hold
    * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold  
    * Almirall : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 18.5 euros from 17.5 euros  
    * Alstom : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 23 euros from 26 euros 
    * Andritz AG : Jefferies cuts target price to 51 euros from 53 euros; rating hold  
    * Arkema SA : Credit Suisse cuts target to 65.5 euros from 66.5 euros; outperform  
    * Arkema SA : SocGen cuts target price to 68 euros from 70 euros; rating hold  
    * ARM Holdings Plc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Assa Abloy AB : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to Sek 181 from Sek 187;rating hold
 
    * Assa Abloy AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 182 from Sek 188 
    * Associated British Foods : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
    * Associated British Foods : Barclays raises price target to 3400p from 3300p
    * Atlas Copco AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 150 from Sek 155
    * Axel Springer : Nomura cuts target to 55 euros from 59 euros; rating neutral
    * Axel Springer : Barclays ups target to 44.50 euros from 42.50 euros; underweight
    * Banco De Sabadell : Berenberg cuts target to eur 1.20 from eur 1.40; rating sell
    * Barclays : Berenberg cuts target price to 170p from 200p; rating hold      
    * Barclays : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target to 180p from 255p  
    * Barclays : Nomura cuts target price to 210p from 255p; rating buy  
    * BBA Aviation Plc : Investec raises target price to 235p from 225p; rating buy  
    * BHP Billiton Plc : Investec raises target price to 739p from 591p; rating sell 
    * Bouygues : Nomura raises target price to 41 euros from 36 euros; rating neutral  
    * BT Group Plc : Goldman Sachs reinstate with buy; price target 640p  
    * Bunzl Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 1,520p from 1,440p; rating sell  
    * Bunzl Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 5 pct to 2200p; rating neutral 
    * Capital & Regional : Peel Hunt cuts to add from buy  
    * Cineworld Group Plc : UBS starts with sell rating; 490p target price  
    * Clariant AG : Helvea Baader cuts target price to Sfr 21 from Sfr 23; rating buy  
    * Cobham Plc : Barclays cuts target price to 270p from 330p; rating equal weight  
    * Cobham Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 235p from 260p; rating sell  
    * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
    * Cobham Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 255p from 305p  
    * Cobham Plc : RBC cuts target price to 260p from 300p; rating sector perform  
    * Cobham Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 260p from 310p; rating hold  
    * Coca Cola HBC : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral; removes from Pan-Europe sell list 
    * Coltene Holding AG : Vontobel raises target to Sfr 68 from Sfr 65; rating hold  
    * Continental AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 189 euros from 191 euros; neutral  
    * Continental AG : SocGen cuts target to 215 euros from 225 euros; rating hold  
    * Costain Group Plc : Liberum raises target price to 450p from 420p; rating buy  
    * Credit Agricole SA : HSBC cuts target to 13.1 euros from 14.7 euros; rating buy  
    * Credit Suisse Group AG : SocGen cuts target to Sfr 12 from Sfr 17; rating sell  
    * CRH : Numis raises target price to 2230p; rating add
    * CRH Plc : Berenberg raises target price to 30 euros from 29 euros; rating buy  
    * CRH Plc : UBS raises target price to 2225p from 2180p; rating buy  
    * Dart Group Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to 710p from 600p; rating buy  
    * Dassault Aviation SA : ESN/CIC Market Solutions raises to buy from neutral  
    * De Longhi SpA : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 25 euros from 26 euros; rating buy
 
    * Deutsche Bank AG : Independent Research raises target to eur 18.00; rating hold 
    * Diageo Plc : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 3 pct to 2050p  
    * Direct Line Insurance : Credit Suisse raises target to 395p from 360p; neutral  
    * Domino's Pizza Group : Canaccord Genuity raises target 1150p from 1100p; hold  
    * Domino's Pizza Group : Credit Suisse raises target to 1210p from 1100p; outperform 
    * Duerr AG : BHF Bank raises target to 56.5 euros from 48 euros; market weight  
    * EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts to sell from hold; 
    * EDP Energias de Portugal SA : Societe Generale cuts target to 2.60 euros  
    * Edp Renovaveis SA : UBS raises target to 8.5 euros from 7.5 euros; rating buy  
    * Elementis Plc : Numis cuts to hold from add; cuts target price to 248p  
    * Elisa : Nomura raises target price to 27.50 euros from 27 euros; rating neutral
    * Endesa SA : Societe Generale raises to buy from hold
    * Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts to Marketperform  
    * Enka Construction : Oyak Securities cuts target price to Tl 5.80 from Tl 6
    * Entertainment One Ltd : Investec cuts target price to 244p from 267p ; rating buy  
    * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold  
    * Euromoney Institutional : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 1100p from 1050p
 
    * Evonik : UBS cuts target price to 29 euros from 31 euros; rating neutral  
    * Evonik Industries AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 25.5 euros from 29.5 euros  
    * Evonik Industries AG : Independent Research cuts target to eur 28.00; rating hold
 
    * Evonik Industries AG : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 30 euros from 38 euros;buy
 
    * Evonik Industries AG : SocGen cuts target to 33 euros from 42 euros; rating buy  
    * Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 29 euros  
    * FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Dkk 200 from Dkk 230
    * FLSmidth & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
    * FCC : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 7.5 euros from 7.55 euros; rating buy 
    * Fresnillo Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold; raises target price to 750p
    * Geberit Holding : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Sfr 420 from Sfr 385
    * Genel Energy Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 90p from 100p; rating neutral  
    * Genel Energy Plc : JP Morgan cuts price target to 237p from 248p  
    * Heijmans NV : ING raises target price to 13.50 euros from 11.50 euros; rating buy
 
    * Hugo Boss : Barclays cuts target to 55 euros from 82 euros; rating equal weight
    * Hunting Plc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 300p from 225p; rating sell 
    * Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts to hold from buy 
    * Iberdrola SA : Societe Generale cuts price target to 6.15 euros from 6.70 euro
    * Inchcape Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 825p from 845p; rating hold  
    * Indra : Goldman Sachs raises target to 13.5 euros from 11.5 euros; rating buy  
    * JcDecaux : Barclays raises target to 37.50 euros from 35 euros; equal weight  
    * JcDecaux : Nomura raises target price to 40 euros from 37 euros; rating neutral
    * JcDecaux : Berenberg raises target price to 40 euros from 39 euros; rating buy  
    * JcDecaux : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy 
    * JcDecaux : Natixis raises target to 35 euros from 30 euros; rating neutral  
    * Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises to neutral from underperform  
    * Jcdecaux : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 18 pct to 39 euros  
    * Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 7 pct to 15.5 euros 
    * Johnston Press : Peel Hunt raises to reduce from sell;raises target to 27p from 10p
 
    * Kingfisher Plc : Stifel starts with buy; target price 415p  
    * KPN NV : Berenberg cuts price target to 3 euros from 3.20 euros
    * Legrand : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 52 euros from 57 euros 
    * Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts to reduce from accumulate
    * Loomis AB : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Sek 240 from Sek 300
    * Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell
    * Luxottica : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target to 52 euros from 54 euros; hold  
    * Luxottica : Goldman Sachs cuts target to 43.8 euros from 53.7 euros; rating sell  
    * Manitou Bf SA : Natixis cuts target to 17 euros from 18 euros; rating neutral  
    * Melrose : JP Morgan raises target price to 360p from 355p; rating overweight  
    * Metso Oyj : Morgan Stanley starts with underweight; target price 21 euros  
    * Moncler : Evercore ISI cuts target price to 18 euros from 22 euros; rating buy
    * Moncler : Goldman Sachs raises target to 20.5 euros from 18.9 euros; rating buy
    * Moncler : UBS raises target price to 17.20 euros from 16.50 euros; rating buy
    * Moncler : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 15 euros; rating neutral  
    * Moncler : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 17.5 euros from 17 euros; buy  
    * Moscow Exchange : HSBC raises target to 127 Roubles from 104 Roubles; rating buy 
    * Mytrah Energy Ltd : Cantor raises target price to 130p from 123p  
    * Neste Oyj : SocGen cuts to hold from buy  
    * Nestle : HSBC starts with hold rating; Sfr 73 price target
    * Nexans : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 54 euros from 49 euros
    * NN Group NV : Bernstein cuts target to 31 euros from 33.20 euros; market-perform  
    * Nord Gold : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target price to $3.50 
    * Nos SGPS SA : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to 8.90 euros from 9.30 euros  
    * Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
    * Novatek Oao Deutsche Bank raises target price to $105 from $82.50
    * Orange : Nomura raises target price to 20 euros from 19.50 euros; rating buy  
    * Outotec : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 2 euros from 3.2 euros
    * Petrofac Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Polymetal International Plc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 550p
    * Prysmian SpA : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 19 euros from 21 euros
    * Randgold Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 5,630p
    * Red Electrica : JP Morgan raises target to 80 euros from 76.70 euros; overweight  
    * Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight  
    * Redefine International Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 50p from 53p  
    * Refresco Gerber NV : KBC starts with buy; target price 19 euros  
    * Rexel : Morgan Stanley cuts target to 14 euros from 15 euros; rating overweight
    * Richemont SA : HSBC cuts target price to Sfr 83 from Sfr 86; rating buy  
    * Rio Tinto Plc : Investec raises target price to 2235p from 1859p; rating buy
    * Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc : RBC cuts target to 320p from 375p; outperform  
    * RTL : JP Morgan raises target price to 81 euros from 77 euros; rating neutral  
    * Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to Sek 55 from Sek 65  
    * Sandvik AB : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral 
    * Saras SpA : SocGen cuts target price to 1.9 euros from 2.3 euros; rating buy  
    * Sartorius AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target to 230 euros from 210 euros; hold  
    * Schneider Electric : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 57 euros from 56 euros
    * Schindler Holding : Morgan Stanley starts with overweight; target price Sfr 196  
    * Schroders : Barclays cuts target price to 2900p from 3140p; rating equal weight
    * Schroders : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Schroders : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target by 6 pct to 3000p; rating outperform  
    * SEB : Natixis raises target price to 114 euros from 105 euros; rating buy  
    * Segro Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 454p from 463p; rating buy  
    * SES SA : ING cuts target price to 27 euros from 29 euros; rating hold 
    * Shawbrook Group Plc : Numis raises target price to 377p from 342p; rating buy  
    * Shawbrook Group Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target to 380P from 370P; neutral
    * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 102 euros from 88 euros  
    * Siemens AG : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral 
    * Solvay SA : Goldman Sachs raises target to 110 euros from 106 euros; rating buy  
    * Spirax-Sarco Engineering : JP Morgan raises price target to 3,350p from 3,250p  
    * Steinhoff : Nomura raises price target to 5.30 euros from 4.80 euros; rating buy
    * Subsea 7 SA : UBS cuts target price to Nok 54 from Nok 78; rating neutral  
    * Tate & Lyle Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 585p from 625p; rating neutral  
    * Telefonica : Nomura cuts target price to 10 euros from 11.50 euros; rating neutral
 
    * Telefonica : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 8.20 euros from 8.70 euros  
    * Thyssenkrupp AG : Independent Research raises target to 17.6 euros; rating hold  
    * Travis Perkins Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 2,220p  
    * Travis Perkins Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 2,222p from 2,280p; rating buy  
    * Turkish Airlines : HSBC raises target price to Tl 10 from Tl 9.4; rating buy  
    * UBS AG : SocGen cuts target price to Sfr 23 from Sfr 26; rating buy UBS.N  
    * UCB SA : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; cuts target price to 75 euros from 90 euros 
    * Vesuvius Plc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight; target to 310p from 323p
 
    * Vesuvius Plc : RBC cuts target price to 330p from 375p; rating sector perform  
    * Vesuvius Plc : UBS cuts target price to 395p from 425p; rating buy  
    * Virgin Money : Citigroup raises target price to 430p from 390p; rating buy
    * Whitbread : Barclays cuts target price to 4150p from 4200p; rating equal weight
    * Whitbread Plc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to 5000p from 6000p; rating buy
 
    * Whitbread Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to 5140p from 5800p; rating outperform  
    * Whitbread Plc : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4250p from 5000p; rating hold
 
    * Whitbread Plc : Natixis cuts target price to 4000p from 4800p; rating neutral  
    * Whitbread Plc : SocGen cuts target price to 4220p from 5221p; rating hold  
    * Whitbread Plc : Stifel cuts target price to 4,300p from 4,500p; rating buy  
    * Whitbread : HSBC cuts target price to 5200p from 5400p; rating buy  
    * William Hill Plc : UBS cuts to sell from buy; target price to 365p from 410p  
    * William Morrison : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 175p  
    * WPP Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 1,860p from 1,780p; rating buy  
    * WPP : Numis raises target price to 1775p from 1725p; rating add  
    * Zalando SE : Credit Suisse raises target to 39 euros from 36 euros; outperform  
    * Zumtobel Group AG : Helvea Baader cuts price target to 20 euros from 25 euros

 (Compiled by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐