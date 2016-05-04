版本:
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Luxottica, Bavarian Nordic, Elior

May 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including D'Ieteren, NCC and Luxottica, on Wednesday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * NCC Group         : Jefferies starts with buy rating
     * Elior Group           : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Bavarian Nordic          : Cowen & Company starts with outperform rating 
     * Luxottica Group         : Raymond James raises to outperform rating
     * D'Ieteren SA          : ING cuts to hold from buy
 

Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Aberdeen Asset Management        : Barclays raises target to 230p from 210p; underweight 
     * Aberdeen Asset Management        : Jefferies raises target price to 253p from 243p; hold
     * Aberdeen Asset Management        : JP Morgan raises target price to 275p from 245p
     * Aberdeen Asset Management        : SocGen raises target price to 265p from 240p; hold
     * Aberdeen Asset Management PLC        : Exane BNP Paribas ups target to 220p;  underperform  
     * Aberdeen Asset Management PLC        : Numis cuts target price to 260p from 295p  
     * Abertis         : JP Morgan raises target price to 214 euros from 13 euros  
     * Ablynx NV          : KBC raises target price to 19.5 euros from 18.5 euros  
     * Adidas AG           : Commerzbank raises target price to 113 euros from 99 euros  
     * Airbus Group         : Berenberg cuts target price to 69 euros from 70.20 euros; buy  
     * Aker ASA          : Handelsbanken raises target price to Nok 192 from Nok 185  
     * Albioma          : HSBC cuts target price to 17.5 euros from 19.5 euros 
     * Alpha Bank          : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 3.65 euros  
     * Assa Abloy AB           : Berenberg raises target price to Sek 149 from Sek 148; hold 
     * AstraZeneca PLC        : HSBC cuts target price to 4240p from 4350p   
     * Aviva       : Jefferies cuts target price to 523p from 568p; rating buy
     * Aviva PLC       : JP Morgan raises target price to 596p from 584p  
     * Avon Rubber PLC         : Investec raises to add; cuts target price to 800p  
     * Avon Rubber PLC         : N+1 Singer raises to buy; cuts target price to 975p  
     * Avon Rubber PLC         : Panmure raises target price to 985p from 964p; rating buy  
     * Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA          : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.80 euros   
     * Banco Comercial Portugues SA         : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.4 euros from 0.8 euros  
     * Banco Popular         : Barclays cuts target to 2.50 euros from 2.80 euros; equal weight
     * Bankia          : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1 euros from 1.10 euros  
     * Bavarian Nordic          : Cowen and Company starts with outperform; target Dkk 350
     * BBVA          : Citigroup cuts target price to 7.50 euros from 7.70 euros; rating buy
     * Beiersdorf AG          : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to 87 euros; rating neutral  
     * Bilfinger SE          : Commerzbank raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros
     * Blue Prism          : Investec starts with buy; 150p target price  
     * BMW          : Natixis cuts target price to 88 euros from 92 euros  
     * BNP Paribas          : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 58 euros  
     * BNP Paribas          : Independent Research ups target to 57.0 euros from 56.0 euros; buy  
     * Boliden AB         : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to Sek 138 from Sek 140; neutral  
     * Breedon Aggregates Ltd         : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to 80p from 75p; buy  
     * British Land Company PLC         : UBS cuts target price to 860p from 900p; rating buy  
     * Bucher Industries AG         : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 220 from Sfr 240; neutral  
     * BT Group PLC       : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 530p from 560p  
     * Centamin PLC        : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy  
     * Centamin PLC        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 130p from 110p  
     * CGG          : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 0.56 euros  
     * Christian Dior          : SocGen cuts target price to 170 euros from 174 euros  
     * Cobham PLC        : UBS cuts target price to 155p from 285p  
     * Coloplast           : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 575 from Dkk 595;outperform  
     * Coloplast           : Danske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 580 from Dkk 600; rating buy  
     * Coloplast           : Jyske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 600 from Dkk 615; rating buy  
     * Commerzbank AG          : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 13 euros  
     * Commerzbank AG          : ESN/ Equinet Bank cuts target price to 10 euros  
     * Conviviality PLC         : WH Ireland raises target price to 300p from 270p; rating buy  
     * Danske Bank            : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 203 from Dkk 204; overweight  
     * Danske Bank            : JP Morgan raises target price to Dkk 220 from Dkk 216  
     * Derwent London PLC        : UBS raises target price to 4000p from 3750p  
     * Det Norske            : Barclays raises target price to Nok 70 from Nok 65;equal weight
     * Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA            : Carnegie raises target to Nok 90 from Nok 70   
     * Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA            : Carnegie raises to buy from hold
     * Deutsche Lufthansa          : HSBC cuts target price to 18.5 euros from 19 euros 
     * Deutsche Lufthansa          : RBC cuts target to 13.5 euros from 15 euros; sectorperform
     * Deutsche Lufthansa          : SocGen cuts target price to 13.5 euros; rating hold  
     * Deutsche Lufthansa AG          : Credit Suisse cuts target to 10.90 euros underperform  
     * Deutsche Lufthansa AG          : UBS cuts target price to 17.7 euros from 19 euros  
     * Deutz AG          : Credit Suisse raises target to 4.20 euros from 3.10 euros; neutral
     * Deutz AG          : DZ Bank raises target price to 3.5 euros from 2.5 euros; rating sell  
     * Diageo PLC        : HSBC raises target price to 2000p from 1900p  
     * Dialog Semiconductor PLC          : Barclays cuts target to 46 euros; overweight
     * Dialog Semiconductor PLC          : Commerzbank cuts target to 35 euros from 40 euros  
     * Dialog Semiconductor PLC          : DZ Bank cuts target to eur 28 from eur 33; hold  
     * Dialog Semiconductor PLC          : RBC cuts price target to 31 euros from 38 euros   
     * D'Ieteren SA          : ING cuts to hold from buy
     * D'Ieteren SA          : ING raises target price to 37 euros from 36 euros
     * Direct Line Insurance Group         : RBC cuts target price to 420p from 440p  
     * Direct Line Insurance Group PLC         : UBS cuts target price to 390p from 411p  
     * Dufry AG         : Vontobel raises target price to Sfr 140 from Sfr 130; rating buy  
     * Elior Group           : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; target to 21 euros from 22 euros
     * Elmos          : Natixis cuts target price to 11.5 euros from 12 euros  
     * Engie SA           : Independent Research ups target to 15.4 euros from 14.5 euros; hold  
     * Eurobank           : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 1.42 euros  
     * FFP S.A.          : HSBC cuts target price to 80 euros from 83 euros
     * Fonciere des Regions SA         : Natixis cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Fraport          : DZ Bank cuts to hold from buy; target to 53 euros from 62 euros  
     * Freni Brembo SpA         :Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 46 euros from 41 euros  
     * Fresenius Medical Care          : Berenberg cuts target to 91 euros from 92 euros; buy  
     * Fresenius SE          : Credit Suisse raises target to 69 euros from 67 euros; neutral  
     * Fresenius SE          : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 3 pct to 72 euros; outperform  
     * Fresenius SE          : Independent Research raises target to eur 76 from eur 75; buy  
     * Fresenius SE          : UBS raises target price to 75 euros from 70 euros  
     * GEA          : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 38 euros  
     * Gemalto         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 53 euros  
     * GlaxoSmithkLine        : Barclays raises target price to 1670p from 1650p; overweight
     * Greek Banks Stocks: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight
     * Groupe Bruxelles          : SocGen cuts target price to 71.5 euros  
     * Heidelbergcement AG          : DZ Bank raises target to 89.0 euros from 86.0 euros; buy
     * Heidelbergcement AG          : Independent Research ups target to 85.0 euros; hold  
     * Hexagon           : Handelsbanken cuts to reduce  
     * Hilton Food Group PLC        : Panmure raises target price to 715p from 625p; rating buy  
     * HSBC         : Natixis cuts target price to 405p from 406p 0005.HK  
     * HSBC Holdings         :Deutsche Bank raises target price to 441p from 437p;hold 0005.HK  
     * HSBC Holdings         : Goldman Sachs revises target to 595p from 605p; neutral 0005.HK  
     * Hugo Boss AG           : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 55.2 euros  
     * Hugo Boss AG           : JP Morgan cuts target price to 72 euros from 76 euros  
     * Hugo Boss AG           : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 55 euros from 52 euros  
     * Immupharma PLC        : Panmure cuts target price to 100p from 150p; rating buy  
     * Imperial Brands PLC        : Barclays ups target to 3750p from 3700p; equal weight  
     * Indivior         : Citigroup cuts target price to 230p from 270p; rating buy
     * Indivior PLC         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p  
     * Infineon           : Natixis cuts target price to 14.5 euros from 15 euros  
     * Infineon Technologies           : Barclays cuts target to 14 euros from 14.50 euros 
     * Infineon Technologies AG           : Credit Suisse cuts target to 14 euros; outperform  
     * Infrastrutture Wireless          : RBC raises target price to 4.90 euros from 4.70 euros
     * ITV        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p  
     * ITV PLC        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 270p from 296.74p; rating outperform  
     * J D Wetherspoon PLC        :Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 625p from 600p;hold  
     * Just Eat PLC       : JP Morgan raises target price to 780p from 775p  
     * Kloeckner & Co SE           : DZ Bank raises target to 7.5 euros from 6.5 euros; sell  
     * Kloeckner & Co SE           : Jefferies raises target to 10.50 euros from 10 euros; hold  
     * Krones          : HSBC raises target price to 97 euros from 92 euros 
     * Kuehne Und Nagel International AG         : Deutsche Bank raises target to Sfr 139; hold  
     * Lindab          :Danske Bank raises rating to buy from hold; target to Sek 72  
     * Loomis AB           : Danske Bank cuts target price to Sek 225 from Sek 250; rating hold  
     * LPKF          : HSBC cuts target price to 7 euros from 9.5 euros
     * LPKF          : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Lundin Petroleum          : Barclays raises target to Sek 110 from Sek 100;underweight
     * Lundin Petroleum          :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 5 pct to Sek 101;underperform  
     * Lundin Petroleum          : UBS raises target price to Sek 145 from Sek 120.5  
     * Luxottica Group         : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
     * Magyar Telekom          : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Magyar Telekom          : Citigroup revises target price to Huf 494 from Huf 476  
     * Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt           : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt           : Citigroup raises target price to Huf 494 from 
     * Metsa Board Oyj           : Danske Bank cuts target price to eur 6.30 from eur 6.60; buy  
     * Metsa Board Oyj           :Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4.85 euros from 5 euros  
     * Mortgage Advice Bureau         : Finncap starts with buy  
     * Nabaltec AG          : Helvea Baader cuts target to 15.90 euros from 17.50 euros; buy  
     * National Bank of Greece         :Morgan Stanley resumes with overweight; target 0.53 euros  
     * NCC Group         : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target 320p
     * Nexans          : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 49 euros from 47 euros; outperform  
     * Nexans          : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros; rating buy  
     * Next PLC        : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to 5400p from 7200p; rating hold  
     * Next PLC        : Investec cuts target price to 4900p from 5250p; rating sell  
     * Next PLC        : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 4,800p; rating reduce  
     * NN Group        : Barclays raises target price to 32.70 euros from 32.50 euros
     * Ophir Energy PLC         : Barclays cuts target price to 110p from 130p  
     * Ophir Energy PLC         : Macquarie cuts target price to 76p from 89p; rating neutral  
     * Oriflame Holding AG           : Danske Bank raises target to Sek 190 from Sek 180; buy  
     * Orkla         : Danske Bank raises target price to Nok 71.5 from Nok 69.0; rating hold  
     * Orkla ASA         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Nok 80 from Nok 78  
     * Petroleum Geo Services         : Handelsbanken cuts target price to Nok 29 from Nok 33  
     * Petroleum Geo Services ASA         : Natixis cuts target price to Nok 22 from Nok 27  
     * Pfeiffer Vacuum        : HSBC raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros 
     * Pfeiffer Vacuum        : Independent Research cuts target to 100 euros; hold  
     * Piraeus Bank SA          : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; target to 0.46 euros   
     * Poxel           : SocGen cuts target price to 10.4 euros from 16 euros  
     * Poxel           : SocGen cuts to sell from buy  
     * Prosiebensat 1           : DZ Bank cuts target to 41.5 euros from 42.5 euros; sell  
     * Prosiebensat 1           : JP Morgan cuts target price to 49.70 euros from 51.70 euros  
     * Prosiebensat 1           : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to hold; cuts target price to 48 euros  
     * Randgold Resources Ltd        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 5560p from 5630p 
     * REC Silicon         : Swedbank ups to strong buy from buy; target to Nok 2.70  
     * Sanoma Oyj           : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold  
     * Sanoma Oyj           : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold; target price eur 4.00 
     * SEB          : Barclays cuts target price to Sek 93 from Sek 96; rating equal weight
     * SES SA           : Barclays raises target to 25.20 euros from 25.10 euros; equal weight
     * Sky PLC         : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 1,045p from 1,160p  
     * Solvay          : Deutsche Bank raises target to 79 euros from 78 euros; rating sell 
     * Solvay          : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 8 pct to 108 euros; outperform
     * Sopra Steria          : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target to 125 euros from 105 euros
     * Sopra Steria Group SA          : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 111 euros; neutral  
     * Sopra Steria Group SA          : Kepler Cheuvreux ups target to 113 euros from 105 euros  
     * Sopra Steria Group SA          : SocGen raises target price to 128 euros  
     * Spirent Communications PLC        : UBS raises target price to 80p from 77p; neutral  
     * STMicroelectronics         : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.7 euros  
     * STMicroelectronics         : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.70 euros;neutral
     * Stora Enso           : Credit Suisse raises target price to 6.70 euros from 6.40 euros
     * Straumann Holding         : Barclays raises target to Sfr 309 from Sfr 283; equal weight 
     * Straumann Holding         : Credit Suisse raises target price to Sfr 385 from Sfr 370
     * Straumann Holding AG        :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 3 pct to Sfr 360;outperform  
     * Straumann Holding AG         : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold;
     * Straumann Holding AG         : Kepler Cheuvreux target price to Sfr 405 from Sfr 325 
     * Swiss RE          : Bernstein cuts target price to Sfr 86 from Sfr 88 
     * TelefonicA         : Barclays cuts target to 10.70 euros from 11 euros; equal weight
     * Telefonica         : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 12 euros from 14 euros  
     * Telenet Group          : Barclays cuts target to 50 euros from 53 euros; equal weight
     * Topdanmark         : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 217 from Dkk 220
     * Topdanmark         : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Dkk 150; reduce
     * Treatt PLC        : Investec raises target price to 192p  
     * UBS Group         : RBC cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17; rating sector perform
     * UBS Group AG         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Sfr 16.50 from Sfr 17; neutral  
     * UBS Group AG         : Independent Research cuts to hold from buy, cuts target to Chf 17.00 
     * UBS Group AG         : Natixis cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17  
     * UBS Group AG         : Vontobel cuts target price to Sfr 19 from Sfr 21; rating buy  
     * Unicredit SpA          : JP Morgan cuts target price to 3 euros from 3.30 euros  
     * Vinci          : Berenberg raises target price to 75 euros from 74 euros; rating buy
     * Vivendi         : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 18.7 euros; rating hold  
     * Volkswagen          : Barclays cuts target price to 182 euros from 184 euros; overweight
     * Volkswagen            :Barclays cuts target price to 158 euros from 160 euros; overweight 
     * Wendel          : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 124 euros from 116 euros  
     * Wendel          : Natixis raises target price to 123 euros from 120 euros  
     * WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC        : Bernstein cuts target price to 160p from 170p  
     * WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC        : Bernstein cuts to underperform from market-perform  
     * Zurich Insurance Group         : Morgan Stanley cuts target to Chf 251.50 from Chf 270.30  
 
 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

