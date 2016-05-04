EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Luxottica, Bavarian Nordic, Elior

May 4 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including D'Ieteren, NCC and Luxottica, on Wednesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* NCC Group : Jefferies starts with buy rating
* Elior Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
* Bavarian Nordic : Cowen & Company starts with outperform rating
* Luxottica Group : Raymond James raises to outperform rating
* D'Ieteren SA : ING cuts to hold from buy
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Aberdeen Asset Management : Barclays raises target to 230p from 210p; underweight
* Aberdeen Asset Management : Jefferies raises target price to 253p from 243p; hold
* Aberdeen Asset Management : JP Morgan raises target price to 275p from 245p
* Aberdeen Asset Management : SocGen raises target price to 265p from 240p; hold
* Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : Exane BNP Paribas ups target to 220p; underperform
* Aberdeen Asset Management PLC : Numis cuts target price to 260p from 295p
* Abertis : JP Morgan raises target price to 214 euros from 13 euros
* Ablynx NV : KBC raises target price to 19.5 euros from 18.5 euros
* Adidas AG : Commerzbank raises target price to 113 euros from 99 euros
* Airbus Group : Berenberg cuts target price to 69 euros from 70.20 euros; buy
* Aker ASA : Handelsbanken raises target price to Nok 192 from Nok 185
* Albioma : HSBC cuts target price to 17.5 euros from 19.5 euros
* Alpha Bank : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 3.65 euros
* Assa Abloy AB : Berenberg raises target price to Sek 149 from Sek 148; hold
* AstraZeneca PLC : HSBC cuts target price to 4240p from 4350p
* Aviva : Jefferies cuts target price to 523p from 568p; rating buy
* Aviva PLC : JP Morgan raises target price to 596p from 584p
* Avon Rubber PLC : Investec raises to add; cuts target price to 800p
* Avon Rubber PLC : N+1 Singer raises to buy; cuts target price to 975p
* Avon Rubber PLC : Panmure raises target price to 985p from 964p; rating buy
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.80 euros
* Banco Comercial Portugues SA : JP Morgan cuts target to 0.4 euros from 0.8 euros
* Banco Popular : Barclays cuts target to 2.50 euros from 2.80 euros; equal weight
* Bankia : JP Morgan cuts target price to 1 euros from 1.10 euros
* Bavarian Nordic : Cowen and Company starts with outperform; target Dkk 350
* BBVA : Citigroup cuts target price to 7.50 euros from 7.70 euros; rating buy
* Beiersdorf AG : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to 87 euros; rating neutral
* Bilfinger SE : Commerzbank raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros
* Blue Prism : Investec starts with buy; 150p target price
* BMW : Natixis cuts target price to 88 euros from 92 euros
* BNP Paribas : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 58 euros
* BNP Paribas : Independent Research ups target to 57.0 euros from 56.0 euros; buy
* Boliden AB : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to Sek 138 from Sek 140; neutral
* Breedon Aggregates Ltd : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to 80p from 75p; buy
* British Land Company PLC : UBS cuts target price to 860p from 900p; rating buy
* Bucher Industries AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to Sfr 220 from Sfr 240; neutral
* BT Group PLC : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 530p from 560p
* Centamin PLC : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
* Centamin PLC : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 130p from 110p
* CGG : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 0.56 euros
* Christian Dior : SocGen cuts target price to 170 euros from 174 euros
* Cobham PLC : UBS cuts target price to 155p from 285p
* Coloplast : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Dkk 575 from Dkk 595;outperform
* Coloplast : Danske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 580 from Dkk 600; rating buy
* Coloplast : Jyske Bank cuts target price to Dkk 600 from Dkk 615; rating buy
* Commerzbank AG : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 13 euros
* Commerzbank AG : ESN/ Equinet Bank cuts target price to 10 euros
* Conviviality PLC : WH Ireland raises target price to 300p from 270p; rating buy
* Danske Bank : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 203 from Dkk 204; overweight
* Danske Bank : JP Morgan raises target price to Dkk 220 from Dkk 216
* Derwent London PLC : UBS raises target price to 4000p from 3750p
* Det Norske : Barclays raises target price to Nok 70 from Nok 65;equal weight
* Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA : Carnegie raises target to Nok 90 from Nok 70
* Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA : Carnegie raises to buy from hold
* Deutsche Lufthansa : HSBC cuts target price to 18.5 euros from 19 euros
* Deutsche Lufthansa : RBC cuts target to 13.5 euros from 15 euros; sectorperform
* Deutsche Lufthansa : SocGen cuts target price to 13.5 euros; rating hold
* Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 10.90 euros underperform
* Deutsche Lufthansa AG : UBS cuts target price to 17.7 euros from 19 euros
* Deutz AG : Credit Suisse raises target to 4.20 euros from 3.10 euros; neutral
* Deutz AG : DZ Bank raises target price to 3.5 euros from 2.5 euros; rating sell
* Diageo PLC : HSBC raises target price to 2000p from 1900p
* Dialog Semiconductor PLC : Barclays cuts target to 46 euros; overweight
* Dialog Semiconductor PLC : Commerzbank cuts target to 35 euros from 40 euros
* Dialog Semiconductor PLC : DZ Bank cuts target to eur 28 from eur 33; hold
* Dialog Semiconductor PLC : RBC cuts price target to 31 euros from 38 euros
* D'Ieteren SA : ING cuts to hold from buy
* D'Ieteren SA : ING raises target price to 37 euros from 36 euros
* Direct Line Insurance Group : RBC cuts target price to 420p from 440p
* Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : UBS cuts target price to 390p from 411p
* Dufry AG : Vontobel raises target price to Sfr 140 from Sfr 130; rating buy
* Elior Group : HSBC cuts to hold from buy; target to 21 euros from 22 euros
* Elmos : Natixis cuts target price to 11.5 euros from 12 euros
* Engie SA : Independent Research ups target to 15.4 euros from 14.5 euros; hold
* Eurobank : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; raises target to 1.42 euros
* FFP S.A. : HSBC cuts target price to 80 euros from 83 euros
* Fonciere des Regions SA : Natixis cuts to neutral from buy
* Fraport : DZ Bank cuts to hold from buy; target to 53 euros from 62 euros
* Freni Brembo SpA :Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 46 euros from 41 euros
* Fresenius Medical Care : Berenberg cuts target to 91 euros from 92 euros; buy
* Fresenius SE : Credit Suisse raises target to 69 euros from 67 euros; neutral
* Fresenius SE : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 3 pct to 72 euros; outperform
* Fresenius SE : Independent Research raises target to eur 76 from eur 75; buy
* Fresenius SE : UBS raises target price to 75 euros from 70 euros
* GEA : Deutsche Bank raises target price to 38 euros
* Gemalto : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 53 euros
* GlaxoSmithkLine : Barclays raises target price to 1670p from 1650p; overweight
* Greek Banks Stocks: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight
* Groupe Bruxelles : SocGen cuts target price to 71.5 euros
* Heidelbergcement AG : DZ Bank raises target to 89.0 euros from 86.0 euros; buy
* Heidelbergcement AG : Independent Research ups target to 85.0 euros; hold
* Hexagon : Handelsbanken cuts to reduce
* Hilton Food Group PLC : Panmure raises target price to 715p from 625p; rating buy
* HSBC : Natixis cuts target price to 405p from 406p 0005.HK
* HSBC Holdings :Deutsche Bank raises target price to 441p from 437p;hold 0005.HK
* HSBC Holdings : Goldman Sachs revises target to 595p from 605p; neutral 0005.HK
* Hugo Boss AG : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 55.2 euros
* Hugo Boss AG : JP Morgan cuts target price to 72 euros from 76 euros
* Hugo Boss AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 55 euros from 52 euros
* Immupharma PLC : Panmure cuts target price to 100p from 150p; rating buy
* Imperial Brands PLC : Barclays ups target to 3750p from 3700p; equal weight
* Indivior : Citigroup cuts target price to 230p from 270p; rating buy
* Indivior PLC : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p
* Infineon : Natixis cuts target price to 14.5 euros from 15 euros
* Infineon Technologies : Barclays cuts target to 14 euros from 14.50 euros
* Infineon Technologies AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to 14 euros; outperform
* Infrastrutture Wireless : RBC raises target price to 4.90 euros from 4.70 euros
* ITV : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 200p
* ITV PLC : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 270p from 296.74p; rating outperform
* J D Wetherspoon PLC :Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 625p from 600p;hold
* Just Eat PLC : JP Morgan raises target price to 780p from 775p
* Kloeckner & Co SE : DZ Bank raises target to 7.5 euros from 6.5 euros; sell
* Kloeckner & Co SE : Jefferies raises target to 10.50 euros from 10 euros; hold
* Krones : HSBC raises target price to 97 euros from 92 euros
* Kuehne Und Nagel International AG : Deutsche Bank raises target to Sfr 139; hold
* Lindab :Danske Bank raises rating to buy from hold; target to Sek 72
* Loomis AB : Danske Bank cuts target price to Sek 225 from Sek 250; rating hold
* LPKF : HSBC cuts target price to 7 euros from 9.5 euros
* LPKF : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
* Lundin Petroleum : Barclays raises target to Sek 110 from Sek 100;underweight
* Lundin Petroleum :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 5 pct to Sek 101;underperform
* Lundin Petroleum : UBS raises target price to Sek 145 from Sek 120.5
* Luxottica Group : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
* Magyar Telekom : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Magyar Telekom : Citigroup revises target price to Huf 494 from Huf 476
* Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt : Citigroup raises target price to Huf 494 from
* Metsa Board Oyj : Danske Bank cuts target price to eur 6.30 from eur 6.60; buy
* Metsa Board Oyj :Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 4.85 euros from 5 euros
* Mortgage Advice Bureau : Finncap starts with buy
* Nabaltec AG : Helvea Baader cuts target to 15.90 euros from 17.50 euros; buy
* National Bank of Greece :Morgan Stanley resumes with overweight; target 0.53 euros
* NCC Group : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target 320p
* Nexans : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 49 euros from 47 euros; outperform
* Nexans : Goldman Sachs raises target price to 56 euros from 55 euros; rating buy
* Next PLC : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts target price to 5400p from 7200p; rating hold
* Next PLC : Investec cuts target price to 4900p from 5250p; rating sell
* Next PLC : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 4,800p; rating reduce
* NN Group : Barclays raises target price to 32.70 euros from 32.50 euros
* Ophir Energy PLC : Barclays cuts target price to 110p from 130p
* Ophir Energy PLC : Macquarie cuts target price to 76p from 89p; rating neutral
* Oriflame Holding AG : Danske Bank raises target to Sek 190 from Sek 180; buy
* Orkla : Danske Bank raises target price to Nok 71.5 from Nok 69.0; rating hold
* Orkla ASA : Goldman Sachs raises target price to Nok 80 from Nok 78
* Petroleum Geo Services : Handelsbanken cuts target price to Nok 29 from Nok 33
* Petroleum Geo Services ASA : Natixis cuts target price to Nok 22 from Nok 27
* Pfeiffer Vacuum : HSBC raises target price to 110 euros from 105 euros
* Pfeiffer Vacuum : Independent Research cuts target to 100 euros; hold
* Piraeus Bank SA : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight; target to 0.46 euros
* Poxel : SocGen cuts target price to 10.4 euros from 16 euros
* Poxel : SocGen cuts to sell from buy
* Prosiebensat 1 : DZ Bank cuts target to 41.5 euros from 42.5 euros; sell
* Prosiebensat 1 : JP Morgan cuts target price to 49.70 euros from 51.70 euros
* Prosiebensat 1 : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to hold; cuts target price to 48 euros
* Randgold Resources Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 5560p from 5630p
* REC Silicon : Swedbank ups to strong buy from buy; target to Nok 2.70
* Sanoma Oyj : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold
* Sanoma Oyj : Danske Bank cuts rating to sell from hold; target price eur 4.00
* SEB : Barclays cuts target price to Sek 93 from Sek 96; rating equal weight
* SES SA : Barclays raises target to 25.20 euros from 25.10 euros; equal weight
* Sky PLC : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 1,045p from 1,160p
* Solvay : Deutsche Bank raises target to 79 euros from 78 euros; rating sell
* Solvay : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 8 pct to 108 euros; outperform
* Sopra Steria : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target to 125 euros from 105 euros
* Sopra Steria Group SA : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to 111 euros; neutral
* Sopra Steria Group SA : Kepler Cheuvreux ups target to 113 euros from 105 euros
* Sopra Steria Group SA : SocGen raises target price to 128 euros
* Spirent Communications PLC : UBS raises target price to 80p from 77p; neutral
* STMicroelectronics : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.7 euros
* STMicroelectronics : UBS raises target price to 5 euros from 4.70 euros;neutral
* Stora Enso : Credit Suisse raises target price to 6.70 euros from 6.40 euros
* Straumann Holding : Barclays raises target to Sfr 309 from Sfr 283; equal weight
* Straumann Holding : Credit Suisse raises target price to Sfr 385 from Sfr 370
* Straumann Holding AG :Exane BNP Paribas ups target by 3 pct to Sfr 360;outperform
* Straumann Holding AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to buy from hold;
* Straumann Holding AG : Kepler Cheuvreux target price to Sfr 405 from Sfr 325
* Swiss RE : Bernstein cuts target price to Sfr 86 from Sfr 88
* TelefonicA : Barclays cuts target to 10.70 euros from 11 euros; equal weight
* Telefonica : J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts target price to 12 euros from 14 euros
* Telenet Group : Barclays cuts target to 50 euros from 53 euros; equal weight
* Topdanmark : Barclays cuts target price to Dkk 217 from Dkk 220
* Topdanmark : Handelsbanken Capital Markets cuts target to Dkk 150; reduce
* Treatt PLC : Investec raises target price to 192p
* UBS Group : RBC cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17; rating sector perform
* UBS Group AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to Sfr 16.50 from Sfr 17; neutral
* UBS Group AG : Independent Research cuts to hold from buy, cuts target to Chf 17.00
* UBS Group AG : Natixis cuts target price to Sfr 16 from Sfr 17
* UBS Group AG : Vontobel cuts target price to Sfr 19 from Sfr 21; rating buy
* Unicredit SpA : JP Morgan cuts target price to 3 euros from 3.30 euros
* Vinci : Berenberg raises target price to 75 euros from 74 euros; rating buy
* Vivendi : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to 18.7 euros; rating hold
* Volkswagen : Barclays cuts target price to 182 euros from 184 euros; overweight
* Volkswagen :Barclays cuts target price to 158 euros from 160 euros; overweight
* Wendel : Kepler Cheuvreux raises target price to 124 euros from 116 euros
* Wendel : Natixis raises target price to 123 euros from 120 euros
* WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC : Bernstein cuts target price to 160p from 170p
* WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC : Bernstein cuts to underperform from market-perform
* Zurich Insurance Group : Morgan Stanley cuts target to Chf 251.50 from Chf 270.30
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)