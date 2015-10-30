版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 31日 星期六 06:17 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-LinkedIn, Nvidia, Dreamworks Animation

Oct 30 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Solarcity, Nvidia and LinkedIn Corp, on Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * LinkedIn : Barclays, Mizuho, RBC, others raise target price on the stock
    * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Solarcity : Goldman Sachs, Baird downgrade the stock
    * Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy 
    * Dreamworks Animation : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com   
    * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
    * A10 Networks Inc : Dougherty & Company raises to buy from neutral 
    * Abiomed Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $133 from $129  
    * Abiomed Inc : BTIG raises to buy from neutral
    * Abiomed Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $95 from $115; rating outperform  
    * Abiomed Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform rating  
    * AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy
    * AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $6 from $7; outperform
    * Aetna Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $141 from $144; rating overweight
    * Aetna Inc : RBC cuts target price to $146 from $162  
    * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises price target to $33.1 from $31 
    * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises to buy from hold 
    * Air Products : Baird raises target price to $164 from $160; rating outperform
    * Alcatel Lucent : BMO raises target price to $4.40 from $3.85;  market perform 
    * Alcatel Lucent SA : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $4 from $3.75; rating hold 
    * Alcatel Lucent SA : MKM Partners raises target price to $4.15 from $4; neutral 
    * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : BTIG revises target price to $215; rating buy  
    * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $250 from $257  
    * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : MKM Partners raises target price to $105; rating buy  
    * Alkermes Plc : Barclays raises price target to $83 from $79; rating overweight
    * Alkermes Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $81 from $76; rating buy
    * Allot Communications : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold  
    * Ally Financial Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $21 from $23  
    * Ally Financial Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $27 from $28  
    * Ally Financial Inc : BMO cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform
    * Ally Financial Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $32; overweight
    * Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $62  
    * Altria Group Inc : Stifel raises price target to $65 from $60  
    * American Capital Mortgage Investment : Maxim Group cuts target price to $20; buy  
    * AmerisourceBergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $113 from $115; rating neutral
    * AmerisourceBergen Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $109 from $107
    * Anika Therapeutics : Barrington Research raises target to $45 from $39; outperform
 
    * Antero Midstream Partners : Credit Suisse raises target price to $36 from $35
    * Arch Capital : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform rating - Streetinsider.com  
    * Arch Capital : RBC raises target price to $85 from $77  
    * Arch Capital : BMO Capital raises target to $80 from $73; market perform  
    * Armstrong World Industries : RBC cuts target price to $53 from $60; sector perform 
    * Avalonbay Communities : RBC Capital raises target to $205 from $200; outperform  
    * Avery Dennison Corp : Baird raises target price to $72 from $65; rating outperform
    * Axis Capital Holdings : BMO Capital cuts target to $59 from $60; market perform  
    * B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $50
    * B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
    * Baidu Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $220 from $210; rating overweight
    * Baxalta Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $43 from $42; rating outperform
    * Blucora Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $12 from $15  
    * Blucora Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating hold
    * BorgWarner Inc : Baird cuts target price to $48 from $50  
    * BorgWarner Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $60; rating overweight  
    * BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $50
    * BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
    * BorgWarner Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $55 from $59; rating positive  
    * BorgWarner Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating buy  
    * Boston Beer Co Inc : CLSA cuts to outperform from buy  
    * Boston Beer Co Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $212 from $223  
    * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy  
    * Brightcove Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating sector perform
    * Broadridge Financial Solutions : Barclays raises target to $65 from $61; overweight 
    * Caci International Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $98 from $92
    * Caci International Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $106 from $96  
    * Caci International Inc : RBC raises target price to $102 from $91  
    * Calix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12  
    * Calix Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $9 from $9.50  
    * Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $11  
    * Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
    * Capstead Mortgage Corp : Maxim cuts target price to $12 from $12.50; rating buy  
    * Carbo Ceramics Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $20 from $38; market perform
    * Carbo Ceramics Inc : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19 from $29; rating hold
    * Care.com Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; underperform 
    * Cash America Intl : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $32; market outperform
 
    * Cash America Intl Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $33
    * CBOE Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price by $1 to $68; rating hold 
    * Celadon Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $25 from $28; rating overweight  
    * Celadon Group Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target price to $27 from $30; outperform
    * Celadon Group Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $28  
    * Century Aluminum Co : Cowen and Company cuts target to $4 from $7; market perform 
    * Charles Schwab Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $32; rating neutral
    * Chart Industries Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy 
    * Chart Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $16 from $23
    * Chart Industries Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $20 from $30  
    * Charter Communications Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $210 from $190; hold
 
    * Choice Hotels International : JP Morgan cuts price target to $50 from $51  
    * Cohu Inc : Dougherty & Company raises target price to $15; rating buy  
    * Columbia Banking System Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $35; hold  
    * Columbia Sportswear Co : D. A. Davidson raises price target to $74 from $69
    * Comfort Systems USA Inc : DA Davidson raises price target to $34 from $28; neutral
    * Computer Programs And Systems Inc : KeyBanc cuts target price to $32 from $36
    * Computer Programs And Systems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $40 from $45
    * Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $15  
    * Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird raises to outperform from neutral  
    * Consol Energy Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $17 from $28  
    * Control4 Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating hold
    * Control4 Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $11; market perform
    * Cray Inc : Needham raises price target to $35 from $31; rating buy  
    * Ctrip.Com International Ltd : Stifel raises price target to $105 from $88  
    * Cummins Inc : BMO cuts target price to $92 from $110; rating market perform
    * Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts target price to $0.75 from $3  
    * Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
    * Customers Bancorp Inc : Maxim raises target price to $34 from $30; rating buy  
    * CVS Health Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $110 from $111; rating buy  
    * DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $39 from $37; buy
    * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $70 from $62; buy  
    * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $75 from $72; buy 
    * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $81; neutral
    * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy
    * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $90 from $105; rating buy
    * Delphi Automotive Plc : Baird cuts price target to $94 from $103; outperform
    * Delphi Automotive Plc : RBC Capital markets cuts target price to $90 from $91
    * Delphi Automotive Plc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $95 from $99  
    * Delphi Automotive Plc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $92 from $94; buy  
    * DHI Group Inc : BMO raises target price to $10 from $9; rating market perform
    * DIGI International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $17 from $13
    * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $79 from $77
    * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $76 from $73; hold  
    * Digitalglobe Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts price target to $33 from $44; buy  
    * DigitalGlobe Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating buy
    * DigitalGlobe Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating neutral
    * Digitalglobe Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform rating  
    * Dineequity Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $92 from $106; rating neutral  
    * Dixie Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $9 from $11  
    * Dreamworks Animation Skg : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com  
    * Dril-Quip Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $65; rating underweight
    * Dril-Quip Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $85; rating buy
    * DSW Inc : Deutsche Bank starts with hold; $27 target price
    * Eaton Corporation Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $62 from $63;rating outperform
    * Ehealth Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $15 from $18; rating neutral 
    * Electronic Arts Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $74  
    * Electronic Arts Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80; rating buy  
    * Electronic Arts Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $84 from $75; rating buy  
    * Electronic Arts Inc : MKM Partners raises price target to $84 from $82; rating buy  
    * Electronic Arts Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $86 from $84  
    * Eldorado Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target to $4.25 from $3.75;rating neutral
    * Energen Corp : RBC starts with sector perform; $63 target price
    * Ensco Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $15; rating hold
    * Ensco Plc : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating neutral  
    * Enterprise Products Partners : Stifel cuts price target to $32 from $34  
    * Enterprise Products Partners : Raymond James cuts target to $31 from $35;strong buy
    * EP Energy Corp : KLR Group raises target price by $1 to $13  
    * EP Energy Corp : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $12; rating outperform
    * Eplus Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Exact Sciences Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10 from $11; neutral
    * Exact Sciences Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $35; rating buy
    * Exact Sciences Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $12 from $15; rating buy
    * Exact Sciences Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; rating neutral
    * Expedia Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $150 from $140; rating buy  
    * Expedia Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $160 from $150; outperform
    * Expedia Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $152 from $137; rating buy  
    * Expedia Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $145 from $140; rating hold
    * Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $127; rating hold
    * Expedia Inc : JMP Securities raises target to $165 from $151; market outperform  
    * Expedia Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $155 from $130  
    * Expedia Inc : Macquarie raises target price to $145 from $139; rating neutral  
    * Expedia Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $150 from $125  
    * Expedia Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170; rating outperform
    * Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $145 from $127  
    * Expedia Inc : UBS raises target price to $150 from $145  
    * Extreme Networks Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $5.5; rating buy  
    * Extreme Networks Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $4  
    * Extreme Networks Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $5 from $4.50; rating buy
 
    * Facebook Inc : Jyske Bank cuts to sell from buy; target price $105  
    * Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.25 from $4; buy
    * Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $1 from $2  
    * Femsa : HSBC raises price target to $91 from $82 
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Wedbush cuts target price to $53 from $70; outperform  
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $57 from $70; buy
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $45 from $60
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $45 from $59  
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT adjusts target price to $48 from $71
 
    * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $55 from $65  
    * First Interstate Bancsystem : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $31; rating buy
    * First of Long Island : Raymond James raises target to $29 from $28; outperform
    * First Potomac Realty Trust : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $12.50; neutral
    * First Solar Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $75 from $65  
    * First Solar Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $61 from $58; neutral  
    * First Commonwealth Financial : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9.5 from $10
 
    * Fluidigm Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $8 from $15; rating neutral  
    * Fluor Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $51 from $60  
    * Fluor Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $46 from $50; rating neutral
    * Fluor Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $58 from $61  
    * Fluor Corp : William Blair cuts target price to $54 from $65  
    * Fluor Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $50      
    * Fluor Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating buy  
    * FMC Corp : Nomura raises target price to $43 from $36; rating neutral
    * Foresight Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $5 from $11; equal weight  
    * Foresight Energy LP : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Fresenius Medical Care : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $43 from $41; neutral
    * FTI Consulting Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $45; rating hold
    * Gaming and Leisure Properties : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $38 from $41; buy  
    * Gannett Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $16; rating hold
    * Gaslog Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $23 from $26  
    * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $80; rating neutral  
    * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Susquehanna cuts target to $76 from $78; rating neutral
    * Gentherm Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $50 from $53; rating buy  
    * Gentherm Inc : Roth Capital cuts price target to $57 from $59  
    * Genworth Financial Inc : BTIG cuts price target to $10 from $13; rating buy  
    * Gnc Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $37 from $54  
    * Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts price target to $21 from $24 
    * Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts to buy from action list buy 
    * Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target to $40 from $37; overweight  
    * Great Western Bancorp Inc : RBC raises target price to $32 from $27; outperform
    * Green Bancorp Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13.5 from $14  
    * Hanover Insurance : BMO raises target to $90 from $86; rating market perform  
    * Harvard Bioscience Inc : Benchmark cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy  
    * HealthSouth Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; rating equal weight 
    * HealthSouth Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $42 from $51; outperform  
    * HealthSouth Corp : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $51  
    * Healthways Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $12 from $15; rating underweight  
    * Heartland Payment Systems : Susquehanna raises target to $63 from $52; neutral  
    * Heartware International Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $60 from $63  
    * Heartware International Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight  
    * Hersha Hospitality Trust : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32
    * Hersha Hospitality Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $25 from $27
    * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Stifel starts with hold rating  
    * Hometrust Bancshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Hornbeck Offshore : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $19 from $21
    * Hornbeck Offshore : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $24
    * Hornbeck Offshore : Iberia Capital cuts to sector perform rating  
    * Hornbeck Offshore : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $17  
    * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Cowen and Company raises target to $126 from $117 
    * HysterYale Materials Handling Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $77; neutral
    * Idexx Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $80 from $87
    * Immersion Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $18 from $15; outperform
    * Imperva Inc : D. A. Davidson raises price target to $76 from $71; rating neutral
    * Imperva Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform  
    * Ims Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $36; overweight  
    * Ims Health Holdings Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $33; rating buy  
    * Independence Contract Drilling Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $10
    * Ingredion Inc : BMO raises target price to $95 from $90; rating market perform
    * Intel Corp : UBS raises price target to $37 from $33; rating buy  
    * Interface Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating overweight  
    * Interface Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold  
    * Invesco Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40; rating overweight
    * Invesco Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating outperform
    * Investors Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Jarden Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68  
    * Jarden Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $56 from $65  
    * Jarden Corp : UBS cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy
    * Johnson Controls Inc : RBC cuts target price to $51 from $53; rating outperform
    * Keycorp : CLSA cuts price target to $14 from $17; rating outperform  
    * Kilroy Realty Corp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $75 from $70; neutral
    * L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $125 from $146  
    * L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Lancaster Colony Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $106 from $93  
    * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Baird cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform
    * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $5.5; rating buy  
    * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $7 from $8  
    * Leidos Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $56 from $51
    * Lendingclub Corp : BTIG cuts price target to $21 from $31; rating buy
    * Lendingclub Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $21; rating buy
    * Lendingclub Corp : FBR raises target price to $18 from $16; rating outperform  
    * Lendingclub Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $20 from $15
    * Lincoln National Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $62 from $59  
    * LinkedIn Corp : Barclays raises price target to $265 from $250; rating overweight 
    * LinkedIn Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $275 from $250; buy
    * LinkedIn Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $272 from $260; outperform
    * LinkedIn Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $211; rating hold
    * LinkedIn Corp : FBR & CO raises target price $189 from $180  
    * LinkedIn Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $310 from $300; rating buy
    * LinkedIn Corp : Macquarie raises target price to $278 from $248; rating outperform
 
    * LinkedIn Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $285 from $240  
    * LinkedIn Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $280 from $250; overweight
    * LinkedIn Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $287 from $240; overweight
    * LinkedIn Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $295 from $271; strong buy  
    * LinkedIn Corp : RBC raises target price to $300 from $275; rating outperform
    * LinkedIn Corp : Stifel raises price target to $270 from $250  
    * LinkedIn Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $280 from $275  
    * LinkedIn Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $300 from $270  
    * LinkedIn Corp : Wedbush raises price target to $232 from $200; rating neutral  
    * LinkedIn Corp :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $310 from $280; buy  
    * LinkedIn Corp : UBS raises target price to $255 from $230  
    * LinkedIn Corp : FBN Securities raises target price to $280 from $260; outperform
    * Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises target to $34 from $28  
    * Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight rating
    * Live Nation Entertainment : Jefferies raises price target to $31 from $30; buy  
    * LPL Financial Holdings Inc : Nomura raises target price to $38 from $37; neutral
    * Magnachip Semiconductor Corp : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $8 from $14; buy 
    * Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
    * Makemytrip Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $19.10 from $16.20  
    * Manitowoc Company Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $14 from $15; equal weight  
    * Manning & Napier Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7; neutral
    * Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $17 from $21;outperform
 
    * Marriott International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $83 from $77 
    * Martin Midstream Partners LP : Raymond James cuts target price to $32 from $35  
    * MasterCard Inc : BMO raises target price to $133 from $128; rating outperform
    * MasterCard Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $115 from $105; rating buy
    * MasterCard Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $116 from $105; rating positive
    * Mastercard Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $100 from $95; rating neutral  
    * Materion Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold  
    * Mattson Technology Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $3 from $3.50; buy  
    * McKesson Corp : Baird cuts price target to $239 from $260; rating outperform
    * Mckesson Corp : RBC cuts target price to $210 from $231  
    * Medivation Inc : Wedbush cuts price to $63 from $69; rating outperform  
    * Mednax Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $94; rating overweight
    * Mednax Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $85 from $90; rating overweight
    * Meritage Homes Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $38  
    * Methanex Corp : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts target price to $48 from $66; rating buy
 
    * MGM Resorts International : Janney raises fair value to $28 from $26; rating buy  
    * MGM Resorts International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $30 from $25      
    * MiMedx Group Inc : Brean Capital cuts target price to $12 from $16; rating buy  
    * Mimedx Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy
    * MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises to outperform from market perform  
    * MobileIron Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating outperform 
    * MobileIron Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $6 from $9  
    * Molina : JP Morgan cuts target price to $75 from $84; rating neutral
    * Molina Healthcare Inc : Barclays raises price target to $76 from $72; equal weight 
    * Monster Worldwide Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating buy
    * Mplx LP : Barclays cuts price target to $55 from $76; rating overweight  
    * Nanometrics Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $17 from $20  
    * NCI Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $16.50 from $15; rating outperform  
    * New York Community Bancorp : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform
    * New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts price target to $15 from $16  
    * New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts to underperform from market perform  
    * New York Community Bancorp : Raymond James ups to outperform from market perform  
   
    * Nice-Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $72 from $68; rating sector perform 
    * Noble Corporation Plc : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $10
    * Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating hold
    * Noble Corporation Plc : Societe Generale raises price target to $14 from $12; hold 
    * Nokia : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating market perform 
    * Nokia OYJ : BMO raises target price to $8 from $7; rating market perform 
    * Northrop Grumman : Bernstein raises target price to $196 from $189  
    * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $45  
    * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $31 from $35  
    * NU Skin Enterprises Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $55
    * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $28 from $21
    * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight
    * NXP Semiconductors : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $105 from $125; overweight
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Barclays cuts target price to $100 from $120; overweight
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Bernstein cuts target price to $110 from $120; outperform 
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : BMO cuts target price to $100 from $133; rating outperform
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $94 from $125; buy
 
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $120 from $130
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $104 from $116; rating buy 
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : JP Morgan cuts target price to $95 from $105;  neutral
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Mizuho cuts target price to $120; rating buy  
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $105 from $115
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Oppenheimer cuts target  to $100 from $115; outperform
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Raymond James cuts price target to $96 from $120  
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Sterne Agee cuts target price to $107; rating buy
    * NXP Semiconductors NV : Stifel cuts price target to $100 from $125  
    * Oceaneering International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38
    * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $40 from $47  
    * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $51 from $60; buy  
    * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Iberia cuts target to $40 from $42; sector perform  
    * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $83  
    * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $73 from $78  
    * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $72 from $80   
  
    * Omnicell Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $37; market perform
    * Omnicell Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $38; rating buy  
    * Omnicell Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating overweight
    * ON Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $12.5
    * ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating neutral
    * ON Semiconductor : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $9 from $9.50; underweight
    * ON Semiconductor : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral  
    * ON Semiconductor : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $14 from $15; rating buy 
    * ON Semiconductor : Needham cuts target price to $14 from $17; rating buy  
    * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $290 from $260  
    * Oshkosh Corp : Baird cuts price target to $48 from $51; rating outperform
    * OSI Systems Inc : Roth Capital raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy
    * Outerwall Inc : Craig Hallum cuts price target to $75 from $86  
    * Papa John's International Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight  
    * Parexel International Corp : Jefferies raises target to $68 from $66; rating hold
    * PBF Logistics LP : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $30; rating overweight  
    * PDF Solutions : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $24
    * Peabody Energy : Stifel cuts to hold rating 
    * Peoples Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Peoples Bancorp Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy  
    * Phillips 66 : Raymond James raises target price to $97 from $90; rating outperform 
    * Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO cuts target price to $23 from $26
    * Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO raises to outperform from market perform
    * Pinnacle Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $42; rating market perform
    * Piper Jaffray Companies : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
    * Piper Jaffray Companies : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $42; rating buy  
    * Plexus Corp : B. Riley cuts target price to $42 from $47; rating buy
    * PNM Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $29 from $27 
    * Potash Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts target price to $22 from $30; rating hold  
    * Potash Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $23 from $25; market perform  
    * PPL Corp : Jefferies raises target to $37.50 from $35.50; rating buy
    * PPL Corp : Evercore ISI raises price target to $35.50 from $34.50; rating buy  
    * PPL Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target to $36 from $34.50 
    * Praxair Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $125 from $140      
    * Primo Water Corp : Northland Capital raises target price to $11 from $10  
    * QEP Resources Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22 from $18
    * QEP Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17 
    * Qiagen NV : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating sell
    * Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts price target to $24 from $45
    * Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * QLT Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $4 from $5.50; rating buy
    * Quantum Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating buy  
    * Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $82 from $89  
    * Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Range Resources Corp : Baird cuts target price to $39 from $45; rating outperform
    * Range Resources Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $46; outperform 
    * Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
    * REIS Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $34.25 from $33.25; rating buy
    * Repros Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy  
    * Republic Services Inc : BB&T Capital market raises target price to $49 from $47  
    * Republic Services Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $48 from $45; rating neutral
 
    * Resolute Forest Products : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $11 from $13.50; buy
 
    * Resolute Forest Products : TD Securities cuts target price to $9 from $10.50; hold 
    * Retail Opportunity Investments : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $21 from $20
    * Revance Therapeutics Inc : William Blair raises price target to $62 from $45
    * Rose Rock Midstream LP : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $57; rating neutral 
    * RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $4 from $8
    * RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
    * RTI Surgical Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating buy  
    * Ruckus Wireless Inc : Craig Hallum raises price target to $15 from $14  
    * Ruckus Wireless Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $12 from $13; neutral
    * Sabre Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $35; rating buy  
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings : Barclays cuts price target to $30; overweight  
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings :JMP Securities cuts target to $23;market outperform
 
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : BMO cuts target price to $27 from $35
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $28
    * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $28.  
    * Santander Mexico : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral 
    * SciQuest Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $14; rating hold
    * SciQuest Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $15 from $20; rating overweight
    * SciQuest Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating outperform  
    * Seattle Genetics Inc : RBC raises target price to $55 from $54; rating outperform
    * Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $34  
    * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $36 from $32
    * Simon Property : Raymond James raises target price to $235 from $220  
    * Simon Property : RBC raises target price to $225 from $210  
    * Solarcity : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral rating
    * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $60 from $68
    * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts to neutral
    * Solarcity Corp : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy 
    * SolarCity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $76
    * Solarcity Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target to $42 from $50; market perform  
    * Solarcity Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $60 from $75; outperform  
    * Solarcity Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $55; rating buy  
    * Solarcity Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $60 from $64  
    * Solarcity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $90 from $105  
    * Solarcity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $48 from $76; rating buy  
    * SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
    * SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $56
    * Solazyme Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target to $2.75 from $3.25; rating market perform
 
    * Southcross Energy Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $7 from $9; neutral 
    * Standard Motor Products Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $48 from $43; buy
    * Starbucks Corp : Barclays raises price target to $59 from $54; rating equal weight
 
    * Starbucks Corp : BTIG Research raises price target to $75 from $64  
    * Starbucks Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $69 from $65  
    * Starbucks Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $72 from $68.  
    * Starbucks Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $66 from $65; rating buy  
    * Starbucks Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $68 from $60; rating overweight 
    * Starbucks Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $72 from $63; overweight
    * Starz : CLSA cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $35  
    * Starz : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating hold
    * Stmicroelectronics : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy
    * Stmicroelectronics : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target to $8.3 from $9.8; outperform
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16  
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $20
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $21 from $25
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Scotia Howard Weil cuts price target to $19 from $21
 
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $12 from $16  
    * TAL International : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18.50 from $22; rating neutral
    * Talmer Bancorp Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $19  
    * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Baird cuts target price to $13 from $15; outperform
    * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $11 from $10
    * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : RBC raises price target to $44 from $42; outperform
     
    * Territorial Bancorp Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $30; rating hold 
    * Tesla Motors Inc : UBS cuts target price to $190 from $210; rating sell
    * Tesoro LOGISTICS LP : RBC raises target price to $65 from $60; rating outperform
    * Teva Pharmaceutical : Jefferies cuts price target to $77 from $80; rating buy 
    * Teva Pharmaceutical : Leerink cuts target price to $75 from $83
    * Thermon Group Holdings Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform  
    * Time Warner Cable Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $212 from $197; hold  
    * Time Warner Cable Inc : RBC raises target price to $204 from $200; sector perform  
    * Time Warner Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $95; rating outperform  
    * Trico Bancshares : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $31; rating buy  
    * Trimble Navigation : Baird raises to outperform  
    * Triumph Bancorp Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $15; rating neutral
    * Tuesday Morning Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $7 from $9      
    * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $15  
    * Ultra Petroleum Corp : RBC cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating sector perform
    * United Insurance : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $16  
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl :UBS cuts target price to $255 from $285; rating buy 
    * Valero Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $54 from $52; buy  
    * Validus Holdings : JMP Securities raises target to $52 from $50; market outperform  
    * Verisk Analytics Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $80; hold
    * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : HC Wainwright raises to buy rating 
    * Virgin America Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $32 from $30  
    * Western Gas Partners LP : Stifel cuts price target to $65 from $70  
    * Western Union Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $14 from $13; reduce
    * Western UNION Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating neutral
    * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32; buy  
    * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $26 from $27  
    * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27; rating outperform  
    * Whole Foods Market Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $38; rating hold
    * Williams Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $42 from $61; neutral
    * World Acceptance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $34; rating hold
    * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $19.30  
    * WSFS Financial Corp : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $36; rating buy  
    * Xenon : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy
    * Xylem Inc : Barclays raises price target to $34 from $30; rating equal weight  
    * Xylem Inc : Stifel raises price target to $40 from $37 
    * Yelp Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $26 from $27  
    * Yrc Worldwide Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold  
    * Zimmer Biomet Holdings : Leerink cuts price target to $125 from $130; outperform  

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)

