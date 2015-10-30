U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-LinkedIn, Nvidia, Dreamworks Animation

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Solarcity, Nvidia and LinkedIn Corp, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * LinkedIn : Barclays, Mizuho, RBC, others raise target price on the stock * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform * Solarcity : Goldman Sachs, Baird downgrade the stock * Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Dreamworks Animation : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * A10 Networks Inc : Dougherty & Company raises to buy from neutral * Abiomed Inc : Benchmark raises price target to $133 from $129 * Abiomed Inc : BTIG raises to buy from neutral * Abiomed Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $95 from $115; rating outperform * Abiomed Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform rating * AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy * AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $6 from $7; outperform * Aetna Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $141 from $144; rating overweight * Aetna Inc : RBC cuts target price to $146 from $162 * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises price target to $33.1 from $31 * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Air Products : Baird raises target price to $164 from $160; rating outperform * Alcatel Lucent : BMO raises target price to $4.40 from $3.85; market perform * Alcatel Lucent SA : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $4 from $3.75; rating hold * Alcatel Lucent SA : MKM Partners raises target price to $4.15 from $4; neutral * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : BTIG revises target price to $215; rating buy * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $250 from $257 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : MKM Partners raises target price to $105; rating buy * Alkermes Plc : Barclays raises price target to $83 from $79; rating overweight * Alkermes Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $81 from $76; rating buy * Allot Communications : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold * Ally Financial Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $21 from $23 * Ally Financial Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $27 from $28 * Ally Financial Inc : BMO cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform * Ally Financial Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $32; overweight * Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform * Altria Group Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $62 * Altria Group Inc : Stifel raises price target to $65 from $60 * American Capital Mortgage Investment : Maxim Group cuts target price to $20; buy * AmerisourceBergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $113 from $115; rating neutral * AmerisourceBergen Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $109 from $107 * Anika Therapeutics : Barrington Research raises target to $45 from $39; outperform * Antero Midstream Partners : Credit Suisse raises target price to $36 from $35 * Arch Capital : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform rating - Streetinsider.com * Arch Capital : RBC raises target price to $85 from $77 * Arch Capital : BMO Capital raises target to $80 from $73; market perform * Armstrong World Industries : RBC cuts target price to $53 from $60; sector perform * Avalonbay Communities : RBC Capital raises target to $205 from $200; outperform * Avery Dennison Corp : Baird raises target price to $72 from $65; rating outperform * Axis Capital Holdings : BMO Capital cuts target to $59 from $60; market perform * B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $50 * B/E Aerospace Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Baidu Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $220 from $210; rating overweight * Baxalta Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $43 from $42; rating outperform * Blucora Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $12 from $15 * Blucora Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating hold * BorgWarner Inc : Baird cuts target price to $48 from $50 * BorgWarner Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $60; rating overweight * BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $50 * BorgWarner Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * BorgWarner Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $55 from $59; rating positive * BorgWarner Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating buy * Boston Beer Co Inc : CLSA cuts to outperform from buy * Boston Beer Co Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $212 from $223 * Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy * Brightcove Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating sector perform * Broadridge Financial Solutions : Barclays raises target to $65 from $61; overweight * Caci International Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $98 from $92 * Caci International Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $106 from $96 * Caci International Inc : RBC raises target price to $102 from $91 * Calix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Calix Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $9 from $9.50 * Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 from $11 * Calix Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Capstead Mortgage Corp : Maxim cuts target price to $12 from $12.50; rating buy * Carbo Ceramics Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $20 from $38; market perform * Carbo Ceramics Inc : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19 from $29; rating hold * Care.com Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; underperform * Cash America Intl : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $32; market outperform * Cash America Intl Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $33 * CBOE Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price by $1 to $68; rating hold * Celadon Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $25 from $28; rating overweight * Celadon Group Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target price to $27 from $30; outperform * Celadon Group Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $28 * Century Aluminum Co : Cowen and Company cuts target to $4 from $7; market perform * Charles Schwab Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $32; rating neutral * Chart Industries Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy * Chart Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $16 from $23 * Chart Industries Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $20 from $30 * Charter Communications Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $210 from $190; hold * Choice Hotels International : JP Morgan cuts price target to $50 from $51 * Cohu Inc : Dougherty & Company raises target price to $15; rating buy * Columbia Banking System Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $35; hold * Columbia Sportswear Co : D. Davidson raises price target to $74 from $69 * Comfort Systems USA Inc : DA Davidson raises price target to $34 from $28; neutral * Computer Programs And Systems Inc : KeyBanc cuts target price to $32 from $36 * Computer Programs And Systems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $40 from $45 * Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $15 * Cone Midstream Partners LP : Baird raises to outperform from neutral * Consol Energy Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $17 from $28 * Control4 Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating hold * Control4 Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $9 from $11; market perform * Cray Inc : Needham raises price target to $35 from $31; rating buy * Ctrip.Com International Ltd : Stifel raises price target to $105 from $88 * Cummins Inc : BMO cuts target price to $92 from $110; rating market perform * Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts target price to $0.75 from $3 * Cumulus Media Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Customers Bancorp Inc : Maxim raises target price to $34 from $30; rating buy * CVS Health Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $110 from $111; rating buy * DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $39 from $37; buy * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $70 from $62; buy * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $75 from $72; buy * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $78 from $81; neutral * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy * Deckers Outdoor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $90 from $105; rating buy * Delphi Automotive Plc : Baird cuts price target to $94 from $103; outperform * Delphi Automotive Plc : RBC Capital markets cuts target price to $90 from $91 * Delphi Automotive Plc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $95 from $99 * Delphi Automotive Plc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $92 from $94; buy * DHI Group Inc : BMO raises target price to $10 from $9; rating market perform * DIGI International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $17 from $13 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $79 from $77 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $76 from $73; hold * Digitalglobe Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts price target to $33 from $44; buy * DigitalGlobe Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating buy * DigitalGlobe Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating neutral * Digitalglobe Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform rating * Dineequity Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $92 from $106; rating neutral * Dixie Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $9 from $11 * Dreamworks Animation Skg : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform - Streetinsider.com * Dril-Quip Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $65; rating underweight * Dril-Quip Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $75 from $85; rating buy * DSW Inc : Deutsche Bank starts with hold; $27 target price * Eaton Corporation Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $62 from $63;rating outperform * Ehealth Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $15 from $18; rating neutral * Electronic Arts Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $79 from $74 * Electronic Arts Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $95 from $80; rating buy * Electronic Arts Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $84 from $75; rating buy * Electronic Arts Inc : MKM Partners raises price target to $84 from $82; rating buy * Electronic Arts Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $86 from $84 * Eldorado Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target to $4.25 from $3.75;rating neutral * Energen Corp : RBC starts with sector perform; $63 target price * Ensco Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $15; rating hold * Ensco Plc : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating neutral * Enterprise Products Partners : Stifel cuts price target to $32 from $34 * Enterprise Products Partners : Raymond James cuts target to $31 from $35;strong buy * EP Energy Corp : KLR Group raises target price by $1 to $13 * EP Energy Corp : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $12; rating outperform * Eplus Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Exact Sciences Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10 from $11; neutral * Exact Sciences Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $35; rating buy * Exact Sciences Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $12 from $15; rating buy * Exact Sciences Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $6.50 from $7; rating neutral * Expedia Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $150 from $140; rating buy * Expedia Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $160 from $150; outperform * Expedia Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $152 from $137; rating buy * Expedia Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $145 from $140; rating hold * Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $145 from $127; rating hold * Expedia Inc : JMP Securities raises target to $165 from $151; market outperform * Expedia Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $155 from $130 * Expedia Inc : Macquarie raises target price to $145 from $139; rating neutral * Expedia Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $150 from $125 * Expedia Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170; rating outperform * Expedia Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $145 from $127 * Expedia Inc : UBS raises target price to $150 from $145 * Extreme Networks Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $5.5; Davidson raises target price to $4 * Extreme Networks Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $5 from $4.50; rating buy * Facebook Inc : Jyske Bank cuts to sell from buy; target price $105 * Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $3.25 from $4; buy * Fairway Group Holdings Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $1 from $2 * Femsa : HSBC raises price target to $91 from $82 * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Wedbush cuts target price to $53 from $70; outperform * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $57 from $70; buy * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $45 from $60 * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $45 from $59 * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT adjusts target price to $48 from $71 * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $55 from $65 * First Interstate Bancsystem : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $31; rating buy * First of Long Island : Raymond James raises target to $29 from $28; outperform * First Potomac Realty Trust : D. Davidson raises target price to $12.50; neutral * First Solar Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $75 from $65 * First Solar Inc :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $61 from $58; neutral * First Commonwealth Financial : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $9.5 from $10 * Fluidigm Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $8 from $15; rating neutral * Fluor Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $51 from $60 * Fluor Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $46 from $50; rating neutral * Fluor Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $58 from $61 * Fluor Corp : William Blair cuts target price to $54 from $65 * Fluor Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $57 from $50 * Fluor Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating buy * FMC Corp : Nomura raises target price to $43 from $36; rating neutral * Foresight Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $5 from $11; equal weight * Foresight Energy LP : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Fresenius Medical Care : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $43 from $41; neutral * FTI Consulting Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $45; rating hold * Gaming and Leisure Properties : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $38 from $41; buy * Gannett Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17 from $16; rating hold * Gaslog Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $23 from $26 * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $80; rating neutral * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Susquehanna cuts target to $76 from $78; rating neutral * Gentherm Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $50 from $53; rating buy * Gentherm Inc : Roth Capital cuts price target to $57 from $59 * Genworth Financial Inc : BTIG cuts price target to $10 from $13; rating buy * Gnc Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $37 from $54 * Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts price target to $21 from $24 * Goldcorp Inc : TD Securities cuts to buy from action list buy * Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target to $40 from $37; overweight * Great Western Bancorp Inc : RBC raises target price to $32 from $27; outperform * Green Bancorp Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $13.5 from $14 * Hanover Insurance : BMO raises target to $90 from $86; rating market perform * Harvard Bioscience Inc : Benchmark cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy * HealthSouth Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; rating equal weight * HealthSouth Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $42 from $51; outperform * HealthSouth Corp : RBC cuts target price to $45 from $51 * Healthways Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $12 from $15; rating underweight * Heartland Payment Systems : Susquehanna raises target to $63 from $52; neutral * Heartware International Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $60 from $63 * Heartware International Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * Hersha Hospitality Trust : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32 * Hersha Hospitality Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $25 from $27 * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Stifel starts with hold rating * Hometrust Bancshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Hornbeck Offshore : Seaport Global Securities cuts price target to $19 from $21 * Hornbeck Offshore : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $20 from $24 * Hornbeck Offshore : Iberia Capital cuts to sector perform rating * Hornbeck Offshore : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $14 from $17 * Huntington Ingalls Industries : Cowen and Company raises target to $126 from $117 * HysterYale Materials Handling Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $77; neutral * Idexx Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $80 from $87 * Immersion Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $18 from $15; outperform * Imperva Inc : D. Davidson raises price target to $76 from $71; rating neutral * Imperva Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform * Ims Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $36; overweight * Ims Health Holdings Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $33; rating buy * Independence Contract Drilling Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Ingredion Inc : BMO raises target price to $95 from $90; rating market perform * Intel Corp : UBS raises price target to $37 from $33; rating buy * Interface Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $27; rating overweight * Interface Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Invesco Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40; rating overweight * Invesco Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating outperform * Investors Bancorp Inc : Compass Point cuts to neutral from buy * Jarden Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $62 from $68 * Jarden Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $56 from $65 * Jarden Corp : UBS cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy * Johnson Controls Inc : RBC cuts target price to $51 from $53; rating outperform * Keycorp : CLSA cuts price target to $14 from $17; rating outperform * Kilroy Realty Corp : D. Kilroy Realty Corp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $75 from $70; neutral Davidson raises target price to $75 from $70; neutral * L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $125 from $146 * L-3 Communications : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform * Lancaster Colony Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $106 from $93 * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Baird cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $5.5; rating buy * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Leidos Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $56 from $51 * Lendingclub Corp : BTIG cuts price target to $21 from $31; rating buy * Lendingclub Corp : BTIG Research cuts price target to $21 from $31 * Lendingclub Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $21; rating buy * Lendingclub Corp : FBR raises target price to $18 from $16; rating outperform * Lendingclub Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $20 from $15 * Lincoln National Corp : Raymond James raises price target to $62 from $59 * LinkedIn Corp : Barclays raises price target to $265 from $250; rating overweight * LinkedIn Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $275 from $250; buy * LinkedIn Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $272 from $260; outperform * LinkedIn Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $211; rating hold * LinkedIn Corp : FBR & CO raises target price $189 from $180 * LinkedIn Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $310 from $300; rating buy * LinkedIn Corp : Macquarie raises target price to $278 from $248; rating outperform * LinkedIn Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $285 from $240 * LinkedIn Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $280 from $250; overweight * LinkedIn Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $287 from $240; overweight * LinkedIn Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $295 from $271; strong buy * LinkedIn Corp : RBC raises target price to $300 from $275; rating outperform * LinkedIn Corp : Stifel raises price target to $270 from $250 * LinkedIn Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $280 from $275 * LinkedIn Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $300 from $270 * LinkedIn Corp : Wedbush raises price target to $232 from $200; rating neutral * LinkedIn Corp :BofA Merrill Lynch raises target price to $310 from $280; buy * LinkedIn Corp : UBS raises target price to $255 from $230 * LinkedIn Corp : FBN Securities raises target price to $280 from $260; outperform * Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises target to $34 from $28 * Live Nation Entertainment : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight rating * Live Nation Entertainment : Jefferies raises price target to $31 from $30; buy * LPL Financial Holdings Inc : Nomura raises target price to $38 from $37; neutral * Magnachip Semiconductor Corp : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $8 from $14; buy * Makemytrip Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Makemytrip Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $19.10 from $16.20 * Manitowoc Company Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $14 from $15; equal weight * Manning & Napier Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7; neutral * Marinus Pharmaceuticals : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $17 from $21;outperform * Marriott International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $83 from $77 * Martin Midstream Partners LP : Raymond James cuts target price to $32 from $35 * MasterCard Inc : BMO raises target price to $133 from $128; rating outperform * MasterCard Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $115 from $105; rating buy * MasterCard Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $116 from $105; rating positive * Mastercard Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $100 from $95; rating neutral * Materion Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold * Mattson Technology Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $3 from $3.50; buy * McKesson Corp : Baird cuts price target to $239 from $260; rating outperform * Mckesson Corp : RBC cuts target price to $210 from $231 * Medivation Inc : Wedbush cuts price to $63 from $69; rating outperform * Mednax Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $85 from $94; rating overweight * Mednax Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $85 from $90; rating overweight * Meritage Homes Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $38 * Methanex Corp : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts target price to $48 from $66; rating buy * MGM Resorts International : Janney raises fair value to $28 from $26; rating buy * MGM Resorts International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $30 from $25 * MiMedx Group Inc : Brean Capital cuts target price to $12 from $16; rating buy * Mimedx Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy * MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises to outperform from market perform * MobileIron Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating outperform * MobileIron Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $6 from $9 * Molina : JP Morgan cuts target price to $75 from $84; rating neutral * Molina Healthcare Inc : Barclays raises price target to $76 from $72; equal weight * Monster Worldwide Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating buy * Mplx LP : Barclays cuts price target to $55 from $76; rating overweight * Nanometrics Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $17 from $20 * NCI Inc : Cowen and Co raises target price to $16.50 from $15; rating outperform * New York Community Bancorp : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform * New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts price target to $15 from $16 * New York Community Bancorp Inc : FBR cuts to underperform from market perform * New York Community Bancorp : Raymond James ups to outperform from market perform * Nice-Systems Ltd : RBC raises target price to $72 from $68; rating sector perform * Noble Corporation Plc : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $10 * Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating hold * Noble Corporation Plc : Societe Generale raises price target to $14 from $12; hold * Nokia : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating market perform * Nokia OYJ : BMO raises target price to $8 from $7; rating market perform * Northrop Grumman : Bernstein raises target price to $196 from $189 * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $40 from $45 * Nu Skin Enterprises Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $31 from $35 * NU Skin Enterprises Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $55 * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $28 from $21 * Nvidia Corp : Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight * NXP Semiconductors : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $105 from $125; overweight * NXP Semiconductors NV : Barclays cuts target price to $100 from $120; overweight * NXP Semiconductors NV : Bernstein cuts target price to $110 from $120; outperform * NXP Semiconductors NV : BMO cuts target price to $100 from $133; rating outperform * NXP Semiconductors NV : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $94 from $125; buy * NXP Semiconductors NV : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $120 from $130 * NXP Semiconductors NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $104 from $116; rating buy * NXP Semiconductors NV : JP Morgan cuts target price to $95 from $105; neutral * NXP Semiconductors NV : Mizuho cuts target price to $120; rating buy * NXP Semiconductors NV : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $105 from $115 * NXP Semiconductors NV : Oppenheimer cuts target to $100 from $115; outperform * NXP Semiconductors NV : Raymond James cuts price target to $96 from $120 * NXP Semiconductors NV : Sterne Agee cuts target price to $107; rating buy * NXP Semiconductors NV : Stifel cuts price target to $100 from $125 * Oceaneering International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38 * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $40 from $47 * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $51 from $60; buy * Oceaneering Intl Inc : Iberia cuts target to $40 from $42; sector perform * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $83 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $73 from $78 * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $72 from $80 * Omnicell Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $37; market perform * Omnicell Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $38; rating buy * Omnicell Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating overweight * ON Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $12 from $12.5 * ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating neutral * ON Semiconductor : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $9 from $9.50; underweight * ON Semiconductor : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral * ON Semiconductor : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $14 from $15; rating buy * ON Semiconductor : Needham cuts target price to $14 from $17; rating buy * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $290 from $260 * Oshkosh Corp : Baird cuts price target to $48 from $51; rating outperform * OSI Systems Inc : Roth Capital raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy * Outerwall Inc : Craig Hallum cuts price target to $75 from $86 * Papa John's International Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight * Parexel International Corp : Jefferies raises target to $68 from $66; rating hold * PBF Logistics LP : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $30; rating overweight * PDF Solutions : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $24 * Peabody Energy : Stifel cuts to hold rating * Peoples Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Peoples Bancorp Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy * Phillips 66 : Raymond James raises target price to $97 from $90; rating outperform * Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO cuts target price to $23 from $26 * Pilgrims Pride Corp : BMO raises to outperform from market perform * Pinnacle Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $42; rating market perform * Piper Jaffray Companies : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * Piper Jaffray Companies : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $42; rating buy * Plexus Corp : B. Riley cuts target price to $42 from $47; rating buy * PNM Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $29 from $27 * Potash Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts target price to $22 from $30; rating hold * Potash Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $23 from $25; market perform * PPL Corp : Jefferies raises target to $37.50 from $35.50; rating buy * PPL Corp : Evercore ISI raises price target to $35.50 from $34.50; rating buy * PPL Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; raises target to $36 from $34.50 * Praxair Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $125 from $140 * Primo Water Corp : Northland Capital raises target price to $11 from $10 * QEP Resources Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22 from $18 * QEP Resources Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17 * Qiagen NV : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating sell * Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts price target to $24 from $45 * Qiwi : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * QLT Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $4 from $5.50; rating buy * Quantum Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating buy * Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $82 from $89 * Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Range Resources Corp : Baird cuts target price to $39 from $45; rating outperform * Range Resources Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $46; outperform * Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * REIS Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $34.25 from $33.25; rating buy * Repros Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy * Republic Services Inc : BB&T Capital market raises target price to $49 from $47 * Republic Services Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $48 from $45; rating neutral * Resolute Forest Products : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $11 from $13.50; buy * Resolute Forest Products : TD Securities cuts target price to $9 from $10.50; hold * Retail Opportunity Investments : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $21 from $20 * Revance Therapeutics Inc : William Blair raises price target to $62 from $45 * Rose Rock Midstream LP : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $57; rating neutral * RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $4 from $8 * RTI Surgical Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * RTI Surgical Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $7 from $8; rating buy * Ruckus Wireless Inc : Craig Hallum raises price target to $15 from $14 * Ruckus Wireless Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $12 from $13; neutral * Sabre Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $35; rating buy * Santander Consumer USA Holdings : Barclays cuts price target to $30; overweight * Santander Consumer USA Holdings :JMP Securities cuts target to $23;market outperform * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : BMO cuts target price to $27 from $35 * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29 from $31 * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $28 * Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target by $1 to $28. * Santander Mexico : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * SciQuest Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $12 from $14; rating hold * SciQuest Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $15 from $20; rating overweight * SciQuest Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating outperform * Seattle Genetics Inc : RBC raises target price to $55 from $54; rating outperform * Selective Insurance Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $40 from $34 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : Pacific Crest raises target price to $36 from $32 * Simon Property : Raymond James raises target price to $235 from $220 * Simon Property : RBC raises target price to $225 from $210 * Solarcity : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral rating * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $60 from $68 * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts to neutral * Solarcity Corp : BofA Merrill Lynch cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy * SolarCity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $48 from $76 * Solarcity Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target to $42 from $50; market perform * Solarcity Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to $60 from $75; outperform * Solarcity Corp : Roth Capital cuts target price to $55; rating buy * Solarcity Corp : Stifel cuts price target to $60 from $64 * Solarcity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $90 from $105 * Solarcity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $48 from $76; rating buy * SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * SolarWinds Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $60 from $56 * Solazyme Inc : Cowen and Co cuts target to $2.75 from $3.25; rating market perform * Southcross Energy Partners LP : Baird cuts target price to $7 from $9; neutral * Standard Motor Products Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $48 from $43; buy * Starbucks Corp : Barclays raises price target to $59 from $54; rating equal weight * Starbucks Corp : BTIG Research raises price target to $75 from $64 * Starbucks Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $69 from $65 * Starbucks Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $72 from $68. * Starbucks Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $66 from $65; rating buy * Starbucks Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $68 from $60; rating overweight * Starbucks Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $72 from $63; overweight * Starz : CLSA cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $35 * Starz : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating hold * Stmicroelectronics : Craig Hallum cuts to hold from buy * Stmicroelectronics : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target to $8.3 from $9.8; outperform * Superior Energy Services Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16 * Superior Energy Services Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17 from $20 * Superior Energy Services Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $21 from $25 * Superior Energy Services Inc : Scotia Howard Weil cuts price target to $19 from $21 * Superior Energy Services Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $12 from $16 * TAL International : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18.50 from $22; rating neutral * Talmer Bancorp Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $19 * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Baird cuts target price to $13 from $15; outperform * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $11 from $10 * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : RBC raises price target to $44 from $42; outperform * Territorial Bancorp Inc : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $30; rating hold * Tesla Motors Inc : UBS cuts target price to $190 from $210; rating sell * Tesoro LOGISTICS LP : RBC raises target price to $65 from $60; rating outperform * Teva Pharmaceutical : Jefferies cuts price target to $77 from $80; rating buy * Teva Pharmaceutical : Leerink cuts target price to $75 from $83 * Thermon Group Holdings Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform * Time Warner Cable Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $212 from $197; hold * Time Warner Cable Inc : RBC raises target price to $204 from $200; sector perform * Time Warner Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $95; rating outperform * Trico Bancshares : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $31; rating buy * Trimble Navigation : Baird raises to outperform * Triumph Bancorp Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $15; rating neutral * Tuesday Morning Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $7 from $9 * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $15 * Ultra Petroleum Corp : RBC cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating sector perform * United Insurance : Raymond James raises price target to $20 from $16 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl :UBS cuts target price to $255 from $285; rating buy * Valero Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $54 from $52; buy * Validus Holdings : JMP Securities raises target to $52 from $50; market outperform * Verisk Analytics Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $80; hold * Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : HC Wainwright raises to buy rating * Virgin America Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $32 from $30 * Western Gas Partners LP : Stifel cuts price target to $65 from $70 * Western Union Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $14 from $13; reduce * Western UNION Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating neutral * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $32; buy * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $26 from $27 * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27; rating outperform * Whole Foods Market Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $33 from $38; rating hold * Williams Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $42 from $61; neutral * World Acceptance Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $41 from $34; rating hold * World Wrestling Entertainment Inc : Benchmark cuts target price to $19.30 * WSFS Financial Corp : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $36; rating buy * Xenon : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy * Xylem Inc : Barclays raises price target to $34 from $30; rating equal weight * Xylem Inc : Stifel raises price target to $40 from $37 * Yelp Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $26 from $27 * Yrc Worldwide Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Zimmer Biomet Holdings : Leerink cuts price target to $125 from $130; outperform (Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.