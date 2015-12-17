U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Adtran, Pandora Media, Blue Bird

Dec 17 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Hilltop Holdings, Ignyta and Pandora Media, on
Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform
* Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy
* Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14
* Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight
* Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
* 8X8 : Northland Capital raises price target to $13 from $12
* Abbvie Inc :Credit Suisse cuts target price to $69 from $75
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp : Imperial Capital cuts target to $1 from $1.75; in-line
* Acuity Brands Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $275 from $200; outperform
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $35 from $37; outperform
* Adtran : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
* Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises target to $22.50
* Agco Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to hold from sell; target price to $46
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals : Credit Suisse cuts target to $46 from $50; outperform
* Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $77; outperform
* American Homes 4 Rent : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc : Janney resumes coverage with neutral; fair value $11
* Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc : Raymond James raises target to $11.5; outperform
* Array Biopharma Inc : Leerink cuts price target to $6 from $9
* Axsome Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $29
* Bancolombia : HSBC raises to buy from hold
* Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :Credit Suisse raises target price to $81 from $76
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $100; outperform
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse removes from the U.S. focus list
* Caci International Inc : BB&T Capital raises to buy from hold
* Canadian Solar : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $35 from $29; rating buy
* Caterpillar Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $60
* Ceb Inc :Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight; cuts target price to $68
* Cepheid : Needham raises to buy from hold
* Cerus Corp : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform
* Chatham Lodging Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy
* Chesapeake Energy : Capital One Securities ups target to $10 from $9; underweight
* Chevron : Cowen and Company raises target price to $122 from $95; rating outperform
* Ciena : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : UBS cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating neutral
* Columbia Sportswear : 2016's top three stocks
* Commscope : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
* Commscope : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral ; raises target to $30
* Concha : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $39
* Constellation Brands Inc :Barclays reinstates with overweight; $155 price target
* Corcept Therapeutics Inc : Janney starts with buy; fair value $8
* Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $18 from 20.00
* Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Cummins Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $87 from $102
* Customers Bancorp Inc : KBW raises price target to $31 from $28; market perform
* D&B : Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115
* Danaher : Barclays raises price target to $97 from $94; rating overweight
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price $48
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Dish Network Corp : Macquarie cuts price target to $70 from $72; rating neutral
* Douglas Emmett Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $31; outperform
* Easterly Government Properties Inc : Raymond James ups target to $18.5; outperform
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $90; buy
* Eli Lilly and Co : Credit Suisse adds to U.S. focus list
* Factset Research Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $170 from $160
* Fair Isaac Corp : Barclays raises target price to $104 from $95
* FBR Names Ascena Retail : 2016's top three stocks
* Fedex Corp : Baird cuts price target to $172 from $182; rating outperform
* Fedex Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $202 from $200; rating buy
* Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $20 from $19
* Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
* Galapagos NV : Bryan Garnier raises fair value to 64 euros from 52 euros; buy
* Gartner Inc :Barclays raises target price to $94 from $87
* Gastar Exploration Inc : Topeka Capital raises target to $2.50 from $2.25; buy
* General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $31
* General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy; fair value $6.50
* GoPro Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $36 from $43; rating outperform
* Great Southern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target to $46 from $45.5; market perform
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $55 from $61; buy
* Hanesbrands : 2016's top three stocks
* Harris Corp : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $100.00
* Hcp Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $39 from $40; rating market perform
* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22; underperform
* Healthcare Trust of America : Cowen and Company cuts target to $28; outperform
* Hersha Hospitality Trust : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Hilltop Holdings : Raymond James cuts to market perform
* Honeywell International : Jefferies raises target to $120 from $115; rating buy
* Honeywell International : Bernstein raises target to $119 from $118; outperform
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $25; rating buy
* Ignyta : Leerink transitions coverage with outperform rating and $16 price target
* Ihs :Barclays cuts target price to $120 from $125
* IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $28
* IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts to equalweight from overweight
* Infinera : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
* Jabil Circuit Inc : RBC raises target price to $26 from $25; rating sector perform
* J&J : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $108 from $110
* Joy Global Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $13 from $20; rating neutral
* Joy Global Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16; rating equalweight
* Joy Global Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $23; market perform
* Joy Global Inc : William Blair cuts price target to $14 from $26; rating outperform
* Joy Global Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $13 from $20; rating hold
* Lakeland : Raymond James cuts to market perform
* Lam Research Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $90 from $85; outperform
* LaSalle Hotel Properties : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Lennox International Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $137 from $138; neutral
* Lennox International Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
* Lennox International Inc : Susquehanna raises target to $150 from $143; positive
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $19
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC starts with outperform; target price $14
* Markit Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $32 from $30
* Marks and Spencer Group Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 400p from 450p
* Medical Properties Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $12; market perform
* Merck : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $59 from $61
* Micron Technology Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equalweight
* Microvision Inc : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3.50
* MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises target to $11 from $10; outperform
* Moody's Corp :Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $55
* Newmont Mining Corp : HSBC raises target price to $21.8 from $20.2
* Nike Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $150 from $145; rating buy
* Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $63 from $66; rating buy
* Omega Healthcare Investors : Cowen and Company cuts target to $35; market perform
* Oracle : FBR cuts price target to $41 from $44; rating market perform
* Oracle Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $48; rating outperform
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $295 from $275
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
* OSI Systems Inc : Roth raises price target to $101; rating buy
* Pacific Continental : Raymond James cuts to market perform
* Pandora Media Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $21 from $19
* Pandora Media Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $30 from $25; rating overweight
* Pandora Media Inc : MKM Partners raises fair value to $18 from $14; rating neutral
* Pandora Media Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $16; rating neutral
* Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight
* Pandora Media InC : Albert Fried & Company raises target price to $20 from $11
* Pandora Media Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17; outperform
* Pandora Media Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $24 from $23
* Pandora Media Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $27; rating buy
* Patriot National Inc : Compass Point cuts price target to $17 from $20; rating buy
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $36 from $46; rating buy
* Physicians Realty Trust : Cowen and Company cuts target to $18.5; outperform
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7; rating neutral
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Suntrust Robinson cuts target price to $7 from $8; neutral
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $5.75 from $7.5; rating hold
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $4 from $8; rating neutral
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7
* Pier 1 Imports Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $12 from $15, strong buy
* PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $29 from $23
* PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises to positive from neutral
* Ps Business Parks Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Public Storage : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $55 from $57.5
* Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Regency Centers Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $66; market perform
* Relypsa Inc : H C Wainwright & Co starts with buy; target price $63
* Republic Services Inc : JP Morgan starts with overweight; target price $49
* ResMed Inc : Needham cuts to hold from buy
* Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with an outperform rating; price target of $14
* Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with outperform; price target $14.00
* Retail Opportunity Investments : Cowen and Company ups target to $21.5; outperform
* Rubicon Project Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $24.00
* Rush Enterprises Inc : BB&T cuts to hold
* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22.5;market perform
* Sierra : Raymond James cuts to market perform
* Signature Bank : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
* Silicon Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $60 from $58; buy
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $12.5
* Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust : JMP Securities reinstates with target $26
* Store Capital Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $23
* Sunrun Inc : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price by $6 to $29; outperform
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Capital One cuts target price to $55; overweight
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target by $5 to $63; outperform
* Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $86 from $82
* Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Teekay Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts target price to $16
* Teekay Corp : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy
* Teekay Lng Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $29; sector perform
* Teekay Lng Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
* Teekay Offshore Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $20; sector perform
* Teekay Offshore Partners :Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
* Terex Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $20 from $25
* Textron Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $53 from $52; outperform
* Thomson Reuters : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40
* Tiffany & Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $92 from $93
* Transunion : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26
* UDR Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform
* Universal Display Corp : Summit Research raises target price to $40 from $35; hold
* Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with buy
* Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with target price $11.50
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral from buy
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities raises target price to $130 from $111
* Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities cuts to hold from buy
* Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities revises target to $4 from $12
* Versartis Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform; target price to $12
* Verisk Analytics Inc : Barclays raises target price to $86 from $82
* Waste Connections Inc : JP Morgan starts with Top Pick rating; target price $61
* Waste Management Inc : JP Morgan starts with neutral; target price $55
* Welltower Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $71 from $75; market perform
* Welltower Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Westrock Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $68 from $74; rating buy
* Yadkin Financial : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)