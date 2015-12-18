版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六 07:15 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Accenture, Dick's Sporting, Pentair

Dec 18 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Knight Transportation, Hibbett Sports and Pentair,
on Friday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform
    * Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI raise price target
    * Dick's Sporting, Hibbett Sports : B. Riley starts coverage with neutral 
    * Pentair : RBC, Canaccord Genuity cut price target on the stock
    * Knight Transportation : Barclays, UBS, others cuts target price on companies stock
      
      
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. 
    
    
    * Accenture : Bernstein raises target price to $104 from $100; rating market Perform
    * Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform
    * Accenture : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $116 from $110; rating neutral
    * Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $34 from $20
    * Actuant Actuant Corp : Baird raises price target to $24 from $21; rating neutral
    * Actuant Corp : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18
    * Agrium : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Agrium : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $90 from $100; market perform
    * Air Lease : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Alphabet : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * American Water Works Company Inc : Barclays raises target to $68; rating overweight
    * Aqua Metals Inc : Northland Metals starts with outperform; $10 price target
    * Aramark : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Atwood Oceanics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating sector perform
    * Avago : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * BB&T : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
    * Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $61; neutral
    * Biodel Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform rating
    * Blackberry : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $8 from $7; rating hold 
    * BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises price target to $22 from $21
    * BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises to outperform
    * Boeing : Credit Suisse raises target price to $158 from $156; rating neutral
    * Boeing : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Bristow Group Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Brookfield Asset : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $74
    * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $58 from $65; rating sector perform
    * Carolina Financial Corp : Raymond James starts with strong buy; target price $19
    * CBOE : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Celadon Group Inc : BB&T cuts target price to $26; rating buy
    * Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
    * Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $38 from $36
    * Chatham Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $27
    * Chemours Co : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating overweight
    * CIT Group Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $53 price Target
    * Cnova NV : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to $3
    * Cnova NV : HSBC cuts target price to $3.20 from $3.40
    * Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : Clsa cuts price target to $55 from $60;  outperform
    * Colfax Corp : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating sector perform
    * Columbia Sportswear Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold
    * Core Laboratories NV : RBC raises target price to $130 from $125; rating outperform
    * Costamare : JP Morgan starts with price target $11
    * Costamare : JP Morgan starts with underweight
    * CSX Corp : Baird cuts target price to $30 from $31
    * CVS Health Corp : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating ; target price of $110
    * Daqo New Energy Corp : Northland starts with outperform; target price $37 
    * Delta Air Lines Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $62; outperform
    * Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $68 from $55; rating buy
    * Delta Air Lines Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $68 from $65; rating buy
    * Delta Air Lines Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises target price to $70 from $65; buy 
    * Denbury Resources Inc : Stifel cuts to sell from hold
    * Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $42 from $20
    * Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
    * Diamondrock Hospitality : Barclays cuts target price to $13 from $14
    * Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $41 price target
    * Dollar Tree : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Dorian : JP Morgan starts with overweight
    * Dorian : JP Morgan starts with price target $18
    * Dynamic Materials Corp : Roth cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating neutral
    * Earthstone Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $23 from $24; buy
    * EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy; price target $27     
    * Energy Transfer Equity LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $23 target price
    * Energy Transfer Partners LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $48 target price
    * Exact Sciences Corp : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $14
    * Expeditors International Of Washington Inc : Baird cuts target to $48 from $52
    * Fabrinet : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; rating buy 
    * Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc : William Blair starts with outperform    
    * Federal Realty Investment :Cowen raises target to $140 from $116; market perform
    * Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
    * Fitbit Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $38
    * FMC Technologies Inc : RBC cuts target price to $33 from $37; rating sector perform
    * FMSA Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating sector perform
    * Forum Energy Technologies : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Fossil Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell; cuts price target to $26 from $38  
  
    * Frank'S International NV : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform
    * Gaslog : JP Morgan Revises target price to $9 from $16; rating neutral
    * Gaslog Partners : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral; cuts target to $13 
    * General Mills Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $58 from $59; rating neutral
    * Godaddy Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt raises target price to $38 from $31; rating buy
    * Halyard : Keybanc starts with sector weight
    * Hancock Holding Co : RBC cuts price target to $25 from $28; rating sector perform
    * Hancock Holding Co : Suntrust Robinson cuts price target to $27 from $33; buy
    * Heartland Express Inc : Baird cuts target price to $20 from $21
    * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $78 from $71; buy 
    * Helmerich And Payne Inc : RBC raises target price to $54 from $49; sector perform
    * Herman Miller Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Hibbett Sports Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $34 price target
    * Homestreet Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $26; rating outperform
    * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20
    * Hub Group Inc : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $36
    * Independence Contract Drilling Inc : RBC cuts target to $8 from $9; outperform
    * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP cuts target price to $348 ; market outperform
    * Interpublic : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight
    * Interxion : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts target price to $7.50 from $9
    * Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts to hold from buy
    * J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : Baird cuts target price to $77 from $82
    * J2 Global Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $100 price target
    * Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target $46
    * Knight Transportation : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $26; overweight
    * Knight Transportation : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $30
    * Knight Transportation : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $31
    * Knight Transportation : UBS cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating neutral
    * Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $25 from $29
    * Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
    * Knight Transportation Inc : Stephens cuts price target to $30 from $33; overweight
    * Kroger Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform
    * Landstar System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $63 from $68
    * Lasalle Hotel : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal Weight; cuts target to $29
    * Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc : Roth raises price target to $146 from $144; buy
    * Louisiana-Pacific Corp : Dundee raises target price to $19 from $15; rating neutral
    * Lyondellbasell Industries NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $100 from $106; hold
    * M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc : Needham raises target to $46; buy
    * Manchester United : Nomura Revises target price to $21.70 from $22; rating neutral
    * Marathon Petroleum : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Marriott International Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $77 from $79
    * Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with overweight 
    * Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with $22 price target
    * Methanex : Jefferies cuts price target to $38 from $44; rating buy 
    * Microsoft Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $45 
    * Microsoft Corp : Goldman ups to neutral from sell; removes from Americas sell list
    * MiMedx : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $10; rating buy
    * Mosaic Co : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $32 from $36; market perform
    * Nabors Industries Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform
    * National Bankshares Inc : Sandler O'Neill starts with hold; target price $39 
    * National Oilwell Varco Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
    * National Oilwell Varco Inc : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $42; sector perform
    * Navistar International Corp : Baird raises target price to $10 from $8; neutral
    * Navistar International Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
    * Navistar International Corp : UBS cuts target price to $8 from $14; rating neutral
    * Navistar International Corp : Susquehanna halves target price to $9; neutral
    * NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with overweight
    * NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with price target $33
    * Newell Rubbermaid : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Nike Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $144 from $140; rating buy
    * Nimble Storage Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $11 from $14; rating hold
    * Noble Corporation Plc : Stephens cuts target price to $14 from $15; overweight
    * Norfolk Southern Corp : Baird raises target price to $90 from $89
    * Nortek Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $49 from $62; rating hold
    * NRG Energy Inc : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy
    * Nxstage Medical Inc : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $27
    * Oceaneering International Inc : RBC cuts target price to $40; sector perform
    * Oclaro Inc : Barrington starts with outperform rating; target price $4.50
    * Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Baird cuts target price to $65 from $68
    * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Nomura raises target price to $100 from $90; Buy
    * Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20; overweight
    * Patriot National Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform rating
    * Patterson-Uti Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; outperform
    * Pegasystems Inc : JMP raises target price to $34 from $31; market outperform
    * Pentair : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $58 from $62; rating hold 
    * Pentair : RBC cuts price target by $2 to $60; outperform rating
    * Pentair Plc : Bernstein cuts target price to $59 from $61; rating Market-Perform
    * Perrigo : B. Riley raises target price to $241 from $237; rating buy
    * Plains All American Pipeline LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral 
    * Plains GP Holdings LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
    * PNC : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Raytheon : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Red Hat : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $72; rating hold
    * Red Hat Inc : Baird raises target price to $90 from $85; rating outperform
    * Red Hat Inc : BTIG raises target price to $92 from $85; rating buy
    * Red Hat Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $86 from $82; market perform
    * Red Hat Inc : JMP raises target price to $97 from $86; market outperform rating
    * Red Hat Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $92 from $88; rating buy
    * Red Hat Inc : Piperjaffray raises price target to $95 from $89; rating overweight
    * Red Hat Inc : Stifel raises target price to $97 from $85; rating buy
    * Red Hat Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $97 from $86; rating positive
    * Red Hat Inc : UBS raises target price to $89 from $85; rating buy
    * Red Hat Inc : CLSA raises price target to $92 from $88; rating buy
    * Rewalk Robotics Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $9; equal weight
    * RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $30
    * RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight
    * Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $14
    * Ryder System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $70 from $84
    * Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $96 from $79
    * Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral
    * Schlumberger : William Blair raises to outperform
    * Seadrill Partners Llc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy rating
    * Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with price target $13
    * Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with underweight
    * Servicenow : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 
    * Sierra Wireless Inc : CIBC cuts target price to $20 from $22 
    * Signature Bank : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
    * Solaredge Technologies Inc : Northland starts with outperform; target price $34
    * Sotheby'S : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $38; rating buy
    * SouthWestern Energy : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $3 from $5; underperform
    * Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc : Barclays cuts target to $80 from $85
    * Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $32; rating buy
    * Sunoco LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $50; rating buy
    * Swift Transportation Co : Baird cuts target price to $16 from $20
    * Synaptics Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $80 from $83; rating buy 
    * Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12
    * Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
    * Targa Resources Corp : Jefferies raises to hold; cuts target price to $26
    * Targa Resources Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating hold
    * Teekay Lng : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $37; rating overweight
    * Teekay Offshore Partners LP : UBS cuts target price to $12 from $28; rating buy
    * Terraform Power Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $6; rating sell
    * Tetra Technologies Inc : RBC raises target price to $10 from $9; rating outperform
    * Texas Instruments Inc : Bernstein cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Tristate Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15; outperform
    * U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $21 from $19; sector perform
    * UDR Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $41 from $39; rating buy
    * Ultra Petroleum Corp : Stifel cuts to sell from hold
    * Under Armour Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $95
    * Union Pacific Corp : Baird cuts target price to $87 from $103
    * Unum Group : Raymond James cuts target price to $39 from $40; rating outperform
    * UPS : Baird cuts target price to $105 from $111
    * Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $17 from $15
    * Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises to market perform from underperform
    * Virco Mfg : Wedbush raises price target to $3.25 from $3; rating neutral
    * Walt Disney Co : BTIG cuts to sell from neutral, has 12-month price target of $90
    * Weatherford International Plc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $13; outperform
    * Werner Enterprises Inc : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $29
    * Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee cuts to neutral from buy
    * Whirlpool : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
    * Williams Co : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $43
    * Williams Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $40; rating buy
    * Yum Brands : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016 
    
    Sector Changes:
    * Banks, Airlines, Cement: Credit Suisse raises to overweight In Global Equity Strategy Note
    

 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

