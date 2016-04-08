版本:
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-U.S. Steel, Baker Hughes, Linkedin

April 8 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S. companies, including Apache, Eldorado Gold and GrubHub, on Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
    

     * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd        : CIBC raises target price to $44.5 from $37.5  
     * Ak Steel Holding Corp        : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
     * Ak Steel Holding Corp        : UBS raises price target to $2.50 from $2  
     * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target to $210 from $195  
     * Allegiant Travel Co         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $203 from $200  
     * Alon USA Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $11 from $13  
     * Alon USA Partners LP         : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $14  
     * Ambarella Inc         : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating  
     * American Airlines Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $46  
     * Amgen Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $195 from $193  
     * AngioDynamics Inc         : Keybanc cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating overweight  
     * Apache Corp        : Wells Fargo raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Baker Hughes        : Jefferies cuts to underperform  
     * Baker Hughes        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Baker Hughes        : Jefferies cuts target price to $34  
     * Baker Hughes        : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $56 from $53; buy  
     * Bank Mutual Corp         : KBW starts with market perform rating; $8 target price  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Jefferies cuts target price to $39; rating hold  
     * Barrick Gold Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $17 from $11
     * Barrick Gold Corp        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
     * Basic Energy        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Becton Dickinson and Co        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $157 from $156  
     * Beigene Ltd         : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $42 from $39
     * Biogen Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $404 from $419
     * Biomarin Pharmaceutical         : Jefferies cuts target price to $116 from $120; buy  
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $11  
     * Boot Barn Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Boston Scientific Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $22 from $21  
     * C&J         : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Canfor Corp         : Dundee Capital cuts target price to C$19.50 from C$25  
     * Capital One        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $78 from $79  
     * Carmax Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $67 from $72; rating hold  
     * CBOE Holdings Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $68 from $69  
     * CBS        : RBC starts with outperform 
     * CBS Corp        : Nomura raises target price to $66 from $60; rating buy  
     * Celgene Corp         : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $125 from $115
     * Chevron Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $97 from $89  
     * Cme Group Inc        : KBW raises target price to $98 from $97  
     * Coach Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $46  
     * Coeur Mining Inc        : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer  
     * Coeur Mining Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $4.25 from $2.90  
     * Conagra Foods Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $46  
     * Conagra Foods Inc        : Jefferies raises price target to $52 from $50; rating buy  
     * Conagra Foods Inc        : JP Morgan raises target to $49 from $47; overweight  
     * Corning Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21; rating buy  
     * Costco Wholesale Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $166 from $162  
     * Delek US Holdings Inc       : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $30  
     * Diamond Offshore       : Nomura starts with reduce rating
     * Discovery Communications          : RBC starts with outperform
     * Dolby Laboratories Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral 
     * Duluth Holdings Inc         : BMO raises target price to $23 from $20; rating outperform  
     * Dupont Fabros        : Janney cuts to neutral
     * Dynegy        : Ladenburg Thalmann starts with buy; price target $20  
     * Edwards Lifesciences Corp       : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $125 from $100  
     * Eldorado Gold        : CIBC raises target price to $3.50 from $3.25  
     * Eldorado Gold        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $4 from $3.25 
     * Eldorado Gold        : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral 
     * Ensco        : Nomura starts with reduce rating
     * Envestnet Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $56; rating buy  
     * Equifax Inc        :William Blair starts with outperform rating 
     * Exxon Mobil Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $80  
     * Fastenal Co         : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $29  
     * Firstservice Corp        : BMO raises target to $43 from $36; rating market perform  
     * Firstservice Corp        : Raymond James raises target to $46 from $42; outperform
     * FMC        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $10 from $9  
     * Freeport-McMoran Inc        : Nomura raises target price to $10 from $7  
     * Fresh market Inc        : Wedbush adjusts target price to $28.50; rating neutral  
     * Frontier Communications        : Cowen and Co ups target to $6.50 from $6; outperform  
     * Galapagos NV         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $92 from $89 
     * Gaming and Leisure Properties         : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral
     * Glaukos Corp         : Stifel starts with hold rating  
     * Goldcorp       : CIBC raises target price to $17.50 from $16.50  
     * Golden Star Resources Ltd        : CIBC raises target price to $0.38 from $0.20
     * Greenhill & Co Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $24  
     * GrubHub Inc         : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating  
     * Halliburton Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $43; rating buy  
     * Halliburton Co        : Nomura starts with buy rating
     * Hancock Holding Co         : KBW cuts target price to $26 from $30  
     * Hanesbrands Inc        : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $33; rating buy  
     * Hecla Mining Co       : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer  
     * Helmerich and Payne       : Nomura starts with buy rating
     * Hemisphere Media         : RBC starts with outperform
     * Hess Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $48  
     * Hill-Rom Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $52  
     * Hollyfrontier Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $49  
     * IAMGOLD Corp        : CIBC raises target price to $2.15 from $2
     * Independence Contract Drilling        : Nomura starts with buy rating 
     * Inphi Corp         : B. Riley raises target price to $41.75 from $38.50; rating buy  
     * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $80 from $100  
     * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight
     * Intercontinental Exchange Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $286 from $290  
     * International Flavors & Fragrances        : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to $150  
     * Intuitive Surgical Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $664 from $633  
     * Jack In The Box Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal weight  
     * Jarden Corp        : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral 
     * Juno Therapeutics Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $50 from $48  
     * Kate Spade & Co         : Keybanc raises target price to $27  
     * Kinder Morgan Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $21; overweight 
     * Kinross Gold Corp        : CIBC raises target price to $3.80 from $3.20
     * Kroger       : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating overweight  
     * Linkedin Corp         : MKM Partners cuts target price to $130  
     * Linkedin Corp         : MKM Partners cuts to neutral  
     * Lions Gate Entertainment        : RBC starts with sector perform rating
     * Macrogenics Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $21 from $20  
     * Marketaxess Holdings Inc         : KBW raises target price to $135 from $115  
     * Martin Marietta Materials        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $185 from $180  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : RBC raises target price to $42 from $35  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform  
     * Meta Financial Group Inc         : KBW starts with outperform rating; $55 target price  
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $23  
     * Nabors        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * National Oilwell        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Nephrogenex Inc        : H.C. Wainwright cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Newmont Mining        : CIBC raises target price to $34 from $28.50  
     * Noble Corp       : Nomura starts with reduce rating
     * Nordstrom Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $50  
     * Northern Tier Energy LP        : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $25  
     * Northern Trust Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $67; rating hold  
     * NXP Semiconductors         : Pacific Crest cuts target to $100 from $105; overweight  
     * Pan American Silver         : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer
     * Pan American Silver Corp         : CIBC raises target price to $12 from $9
     * Parker Drilling        : Nomura starts with buy rating
     * Patterson         :Nomura starts with neutral
     * PBF Energy        : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $36  
     * PBF Energy        : JP Morgan starts overweight - Benzinga.com 
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $60 from $56; market perform  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : RBC raises target price to $66 from $59; rating outperform  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65; rating buy  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $70 from $61; buy  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Topeka Capital raises target price to $72 from $68; rating buy  
     * Philip Morris International       : Credit Suisse raises target to $93 from $83; neutral  
     * Phillips 66        : Barclays cuts target price to $98 from $102  
     * Pixelworks Inc         : Craig Hallum raises target price to $3 from $2.5; rating buy  
     * Plains All American Pipeline LP        : Wunderlich cuts target to $20 from $22; hold  
     * Plains GP Holdings LP         : Wunderlich cuts target price to $8 from $11; rating hold  
     * Popular Inc         : Piper Jaffray starts with overweight
     * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $70 from $71  
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $415 from $436  
     * Regenxbio Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $36 from $34  
     * Restaurant Brands International        : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight rating
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers        : BMO raises target to $27 from $25; market perform
     * Rite Aid Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Rowan        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Royal Gold Inc         : CIBC raises target price to $52 from $49  
     * RPC        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Schlumberger         Nomura starts with buy rating
     * Scripps Networks Interactive        : RBC starts with sector perform rating
     * SeaChange International         : Dougherty & Company cuts target to $7 from $9; buy  
     * Silicon Motion Technology         : B. Riley raises target to $46.75 from $41; buy  
     * Silicon Motion Technology         : Brean Capital raises target to $46 from $45; buy  
     * State Street Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $64; rating buy  
     * Stryker Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $119 from $107  
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $22  
     * Superior Energy        : Nomura starts with neutral
     * Swift Transportation         : Barclays raises target to $19 from $17; overweight 
     * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target to $24 from $22  
     * Targa Resources Corp         : Wunderlich raises target to $28 from $24; hold  
     * Tesoro Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $114 from $120  
     * The Walt Disney Co        : RBC starts with sector perform rating 
     * Time Warner        : RBC starts with outperform
     * Transocean        : Nomura starts with reduce rating
     * Transunion        : William Blair starts with outperform rating  
     * Twenty-First Century Fox         : RBC starts with outperform
     * United States Steel Corp      : UBS raises price target to $12 from $8  
     * United States Steel Corp      :UBS cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Universal Forest Products Inc         : D. A. Davidson cuts to underperform from neutral  
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $85 from $93  
     * Viacom         : RBC starts with underperform; price target $34
     * VimpelCom Ltd        : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy 
     * VimpelCom Ltd        : Citigroup raises price target to $4.50 from $4.30 
     * Virgin America Inc       : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; raises target price to $57  
     * Vulcan Materials Co        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $128 from $115  
     * WD-40 Co         : B. Riley raises target price to $106 from $103; rating neutral  
     * Weatherford        : Nomura starts with buy rating
     * Western Gas Equity Partners LP        : Wunderlich raises target to $33 from $28; hold  
     * Western Gas Partners LP        : Wunderlich raises target to $45 from $40 ; buy  
     * Western Refining        : Barclays cuts target price to $36 from $39  
     * Westrock Co        : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform
     * Weyerhaeuser Co       : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $33 from $34  
     * Weyerhaeuser Co       : Dundee Capital cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Yamana Gold        : CIBC raises target price to $3.20 from $2.70  
     * Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $37 from $35  
     * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $111 from $113  
     * Zumiez Inc         : Wedbush cuts price target to $16 from $17
 
 

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

