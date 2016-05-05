版本:
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Cirrus Logic, Lumentum Holdings, Scorpio Bulkers

May 5 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Bruker Corp and Aircastle Ltd, on Thursday. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight
 
     * NXP Semiconductors NV         :Goldman Sachs ups to buy 
     * Cirrus Logic         : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Scorpio Bulkers Inc         : UBS cuts to sell from neutral  
            
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Advance Auto Parts Inc        : Raymond James cuts to market perform from strong buy  
     * Aerohive Networks Inc         : Dougherty & Company raises target price to $8 from $7
     * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd        : RBC raises target price to $46 from $42; outperform 
     * Aircastle Ltd        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Aircastle Ltd        : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $27
     * Ambev         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Ambev         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $5 from $5.10  
     * Amtrust Financial Services Inc         : KBW raises target price to $34.5 from $33.5  
     * Aqua America Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $33  
     * Ardmore Shipping Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $11 from $16  
     * Ares Capital Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $17.50 from $17; rating buy  
     * Ares Capital Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating sector perform
     * Arris International Plc         : Needham raises target price to $30 from $28;rating buy  
     * Arris International Plc         : RBC raises target price to $31 from $29
     * Bemis Company Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $44 from $46; rating hold
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; rating buy  
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : RBC raises target price to $36 from $34; sector perform  
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $84; rating buy  
     * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co        : Jefferies raises target to $75 from $65; rating hold  
     * Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners        : Raymond James raises price to $33 from $29 
     * Bruker Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $32 from $30; rating overweight  
     * Bruker Corp         : BTIG cuts to neutral rating
     * Bruker Corp         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $26.5 from $25.5; rating hold
     * Bruker Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28; rating buy  
     * Bruker Corp         : Leerink raises target to $28.00 from $27.00; rating market perform  
     * Bruker Corp         : Mizuho raises target price to $28 from $22; rating neutral
     * Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd         : Barclays raises target to $42 from $38; equal weight  
     * Catalent Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $30.50 from $29; overweight  
     * Central Garden & Pet Co         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $18 from $15
     * Centurylink Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $29 from $30; rating hold  
     * Charles River Laboratories International        :Goldman Sachs ups target to $82 from$80  
     * Chubb Ltd       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $131 from $128; rating outperform  
     * Chubb Ltd       : JMP Securities raises target price to $135 from $130  
     * Cirrus Logic Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37  
     * Cirrus Logic Inc         : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * Clean Harbors Inc        : Baird raises target price to $50 from $48; rating neutral  
     * Clean Harbors Inc        : Imperial Capital raises price target to $55 from $53  
     * Clorox Co        : B Riley raises target price to $109 from $102; rating neutral
     * Continental Resources Inc        : BMO raises target price to $37; rating outperform
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Goldman Sachs ups target to $43.50 from $41.50; buy  
     * Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $96 from $83
     * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc         : Barclays raises target to $32 from $31; underweight  
     * Cornerstone Ondemand Inc         : JMP Securities raises target price to $48 from $43  
     * Coty Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $26 from $27  
     * Criteo         : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 4 pct to $58; outperform  
     * Criteo SA         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $55 from $52  
     * Criteo SA         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $44,  
     * Danaos Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $5; rating neutral
     * Delphi Automotive PLC         : Baird raises target price to $95 from $94; outperform  
     * Devon Energy Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $26; overweight  
     * Diamond Resorts International         : MKM Partners cuts target to $26 from $27; buy  
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Wunderlich raises target price to $100 from $95; buy  
     * Dominion Diamond Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $11.40 from $10  
     * Dominion Midstream Partners LP       : Barclays ups target to $35 from $33; overweight  
     * Dynegy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $21 from $18  
     * El Paso Electric Co       : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $44; rating hold  
     * Ellington Residential         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $13.75 from $14  
     * Emerson Electric Co        : Sterne Agee CRT raises target by $4 to $50; rating neutral  
     * Enable Midstream Partners LP         : RBC raises target to $12 from $8; sector perform  
     * Energizer Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $49 from $45; buy  
     * Energizer Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $50 from $49; buy  
     * Energizer Holdings Inc        : UBS raises target price to $45 from $41; rating neutral  
     * Equinix Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $340 from $335; equal weight  
     * Equinix Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $340 from $335  
     * Fair Isaac Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $115 from $110; overweight  
     * Fairpoint Communications Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $18; hold  
     * Fei Co         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $99 from $94; rating buy  
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : Barclays raises target to $160 from $150; overweight  
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $173 from $156; buy  
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : KBW raises target price to $180 from $173  
     * Fleetmatics Group Plc         : RBC cuts price target to $42 from $46; rating outperform  
     * Fox Factory Holding Corp         : Piper Jaffray ups target to $21 from $20; overweight  
     * Genesee & Wyoming Inc        : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * Genesis Energy LP        : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $35; equal weight  
     * Genomic Health Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $35 from $40
     * Gildan Activewear        : CIBC raises target price to $35 from $30.  
     * Gildan Activewear Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $34 from $33 
     * Gildan Activewear Inc        : RBC raises target price to $35 from $34; outperform  
     * Godaddy Inc         : RBC raises target price to $37 from $36
     * Gol        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $4 from $8  
     * Gol        : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold  
     * Gramercy Property Trust        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $10; rating buy
     * Green Dot Corp         : KBW raises target price to $23 from $21  
     * Hain Celestial Group Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $55 from $50; buy  
     * Hain Celestial Group Inc         : JP Morgan raises target to $49 from $42; overweight  
     * Hain Celestial Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $44 from $42  
     * Heartware International Inc         : Barclays cuts target to $35 from $42; overweight  
     * Hollyfrontier Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $41; overweight  
     * Hollyfrontier Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $30 from $34; rating sell  
     * Hologic Inc         : RBC cuts price target to $37 from $40; rating sector perform  
     * Horace Mann Educators Corp        : KBW raises target price to $34 from $33  
     * Humana Inc        : RBC raises target price to $220 from $209; rating sector perform
     * Instructure Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $25; rating buy  
     * Instructure Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform  
     * Intercontinental Exchange        : Deutsche Bank reinstates coverage with buy;$295 target 
     * Intercontinental Exchange Inc        : KBW raises target price to $290 from $286  
     * Interxion Holding NV         : RBC raises target price to $42 from $38; outperform  
     * Investors Bancorp Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12  
     * Kar Auction Services Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $45; buy
     * Kindred Healthcare Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $13.50 from $9; neutral  
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : JP Morgan raises target price to $89 from $85; rating overweight  
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $89 from $82; overweight  
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : RBC raises target price to $92 from $88; rating outperform  
     * Kraft Heinz Co        : UBS raises target price to $92 from $87; rating buy  
     * Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $5 
     * Lendingclub Corp       : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $11; rating overweight  
     * Liberty Global Plc          : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $54; rating buy  
     * Lincoln National Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $49 from $51  
     * Lincoln National Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $50 from $52; sector perform  
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : B.Riley raises target price to $33 from $31.5  
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : Barclays raises target price to $23 from $22;underweight  
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises price target to $28 from $23.50  
     * Lumentum Holdings Inc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Magellan Midstream Partners LP        : Goldman Sachs ups target to $70 from $68; neutral  
     * Magellan Midstream Partners LP        : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * Masimo Corp         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $52 from $43  
     * Masimo Corp         : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Masimo Corp         : Roth Capital raises target price to $50 from $40  
     * Matador Resources Co         : Wunderlich raises target price to $28 from $25; buy  
     * Match Group Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $12 from $9; rating sell  
     * Mattersight Corp         : JMP cuts target price to $7 from $8  
     * Mckesson Corp        : Baird raises target price to $205 from $195; rating outperform  
     * MDU Resources Group Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $20; neutral
     * Medical Properties Trust Inc        : JMP Securities raises target to $14.5 from $14  
     * Meritage Homes Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $41 from $44; rating buy  
     * Metlife Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $53  
     * Metlife Inc        : RBC cuts price target to $62 from $65  
     * MFA Financial Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $7.50 from $7.25; hold  
     * MFA Financial Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating outperform  
     * Microchip Technology Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $53; buy  
     * Microchip Technology Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $54 from $55
     * Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Barclays cuts target to $13 from $22; equal weight  
     * Mosaic Co        : CIBC cuts target price to $24 from $25  
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $20 from $19; rating sell  
     * Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $12 from $13  
     * Newfield Exploration Co        : Imperial Capital raises target $42 from $33; outperform  
     * Newfield Exploration Co        : Wunderlich raises target price to $44 from $42; buy  
     * Noble Energy Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38
     * Noble Energy Inc        : RBC raises price target to $45 from $43; rating outperform  
     * Now Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $12; rating neutral  
     * NXP Semiconductors NV         :Goldman Sachs ups to buy from neutral; ups target to $110  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $7 from $17  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * Onemain Holdings Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $36 from $34; overweight  
     * Onemain Holdings Inc        : KBW cuts target price to $41 from $48  
     * Oneok Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $42 from $34; rating neutral  
     * Oneok Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $40 from $33  
     * Oneok Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform  
     * Orasure Technologies Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $10 from $9; buy  
     * Orbotech Ltd         : Barclays raises target price to $29 from $28; rating overweight  
     * Owens & Minor Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $29 from $32; rating sell  
     * Owens & Minor Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating sector perform  
     * Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $14  
     * Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform  
     * PDL Biopharma Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $3.5 from $4
     * PG&E Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $66.50 from $64.50; rating buy  
     * Plains All American Pipeline LP        : Wunderlich cuts price target to $18 from $22  
     * Plains GP Holdings LP         : Wunderlich Securities cuts target to $8 from $11; hold  
     * Points International         : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $14 from $15; buy  
     * Preferred Apartment Communities Inc         : JMP raises target price to $15 from $13  
     * Press Ganey         : Barclays raises target price to $40 from $35; rating overweight  
     * Press Ganey Holdings Inc         : BMO raises target price to $38; rating outperform
     * Press Ganey Holdings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $38 from $36
     * Press Ganey Holdings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $39 from $37  
     * Priceline         : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target $1,600 from $1,625; rating buy  
     * Priceline Group Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $1420 from $1500  
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : RBC raises target to $85 from $80; sector perform  
     * Qorvo         : Needham raises target price to $53 from $50; rating buy  
     * Qorvo Inc         : Brean Capital raises target price to $62 from $55; rating buy  
     * Qorvo Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $55
     * Qorvo Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $40 from $35; rating sell  
     * Qorvo Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $55 from $50; market perform  
     * Realpage Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $25  
     * Realpage Inc       : JMP Securities raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Realpage Inc       : RBC raises target price to $23 from $20; rating sector perform  
     * Relypsa Inc         : BTIG cuts target price to $35; rating buy
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23; buy
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $21
     * Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc         : Keybanc cuts to sector weight  
     * Rowan Companies Plc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $13.75 from $12.75; neutral  
     * Scorpio Bulkers Inc         : UBS cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Shutterstock Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $42 from $41; hold  
     * Shutterstock Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $40; rating hold
     * SM Energy Co       : RBC raises target price to $28 from $26; rating sector perform  
     * Solar Capital Ltd         : KBW raises target price to $19.5 from $19  
     * Sparton Corp        : B Riley cuts target price to $15 from $17; rating neutral
     * Spectra Energy Corp       : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $36 from $34  
     * Spectra Energy Partners LP        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $51 from $46  
     * SPX Flow Inc         : RBC raises target price to $26 from $22; rating sector perform  
     * Stoneridge Inc        : B. Riley raises to buy; raises target price to $17.25  
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $24 from $20; equal weight  
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $23; buy  
     * Summit Materials Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $26 from $25  
     * Summit Materials Inc        : RBC raises target price to $25 from $23; rating outperform  
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27; rating buy
     * Tesla Motors Inc         : Baird raises target price to $338 from $300; outperform  
     * Tesla Motors Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $290; rating hold  
     * Time Warner Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $81  
     * Time Warner Inc        : Nomura raises price target to $82 from $80; rating neutral  
     * Town Sports International Holdings         : Imperial Capital ups target to $5 from $3  
     * Triangle Capital Corp         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from outperform  
     * Trinseo SA        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $55 from $52  
     * Triumph Group Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $42; hold  
     * Triumph Group Inc        : Cowen and Company ups target to $37 from $32; market perform  
     * Triumph Group Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $42 from $38; rating neutral  
     * Triumph Group Inc        : RBC raises price target to $40 from $36; rating outperform  
     * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $35 from $32; buy  
     * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $30
     * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc         : Pacific Crest raises target to $37; overweight  
     * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc         : RBC raises target to $36 from $35; outperform  
     * Usana Health Sciences Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $135; neutral
     * Vale         : Barclays raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50  
     * Varonis Systems Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $25; rating buy
     * Varonis Systems Inc         : RBC raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * Veeco Instruments Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $13 from $14
     * Virtu Financial Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating buy
     * Voya Financial Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $31 from $33; equal weight  
     * Walker & Dunlop Inc       : JMP raises to market outperform from market perform  
     * Walker & Dunlop Inc       : KBW cuts target price to $24 from $25  
     * WebMD Health Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $70 from $61
     * WebMD Health Corp         : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $63; outperform
     * Western Gas Partners        : RBC raises price target to $59 from $58  
     * Western Gas Partners LP        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $52 from $46; buy  
     * Whole Foods Market Inc        : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $26; neutral
     * Wix.Com Ltd        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $33 from $27; buy  
     * Wright Medical         : Leerink raises target price to $25 from $24 ; rating outperform  
     * Wright Medical Group NV         : Needham raises target price to $24 from $22; buy  
     * Yamana Gold        : CIBC raises target price to $3.80 from $3.20  
     * Yamana Gold Inc        : RBC raises target price to $4.50 from $4; rating sector perform  
     * Zillow Group Inc       : Barclays raises target price to $20 from $16; underweight  
     * Zoetis Inc        : BMO raises target price to $55; rating outperform
     * Zumiez Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $17 from $19
     * Zumiez Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $17 from $18
 
    

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)

