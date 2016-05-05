U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Cirrus Logic, Lumentum Holdings, Scorpio Bulkers

May 5 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Bruker Corp and Aircastle Ltd, on Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* On Deck Capital Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight
* NXP Semiconductors NV :Goldman Sachs ups to buy
* Cirrus Logic : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Advance Auto Parts Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from strong buy
* Aerohive Networks Inc : Dougherty & Company raises target price to $8 from $7
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : RBC raises target price to $46 from $42; outperform
* Aircastle Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Aircastle Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $27
* Ambev : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Ambev : JP Morgan cuts target price to $5 from $5.10
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc : KBW raises target price to $34.5 from $33.5
* Aqua America Inc : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $33
* Ardmore Shipping Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $11 from $16
* Ares Capital Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $17.50 from $17; rating buy
* Ares Capital Corp : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating sector perform
* Arris International Plc : Needham raises target price to $30 from $28;rating buy
* Arris International Plc : RBC raises target price to $31 from $29
* Bemis Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $44 from $46; rating hold
* Benefitfocus Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; rating buy
* Benefitfocus Inc : RBC raises target price to $36 from $34; sector perform
* Bluebird Bio Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $84; rating buy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Jefferies raises target to $75 from $65; rating hold
* Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners : Raymond James raises price to $33 from $29
* Bruker Corp : Barclays raises target price to $32 from $30; rating overweight
* Bruker Corp : BTIG cuts to neutral rating
* Bruker Corp : Evercore ISI raises target price to $26.5 from $25.5; rating hold
* Bruker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28; rating buy
* Bruker Corp : Leerink raises target to $28.00 from $27.00; rating market perform
* Bruker Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $28 from $22; rating neutral
* Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd : Barclays raises target to $42 from $38; equal weight
* Catalent Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $30.50 from $29; overweight
* Central Garden & Pet Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $18 from $15
* Centurylink Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $29 from $30; rating hold
* Charles River Laboratories International :Goldman Sachs ups target to $82 from$80
* Chubb Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price to $131 from $128; rating outperform
* Chubb Ltd : JMP Securities raises target price to $135 from $130
* Cirrus Logic Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37
* Cirrus Logic Inc : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Clean Harbors Inc : Baird raises target price to $50 from $48; rating neutral
* Clean Harbors Inc : Imperial Capital raises price target to $55 from $53
* Clorox Co : B Riley raises target price to $109 from $102; rating neutral
* Continental Resources Inc : BMO raises target price to $37; rating outperform
* Continental Resources Inc : Goldman Sachs ups target to $43.50 from $41.50; buy
* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $96 from $83
* Cornerstone Ondemand Inc : Barclays raises target to $32 from $31; underweight
* Cornerstone Ondemand Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $48 from $43
* Coty Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $26 from $27
* Criteo : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 4 pct to $58; outperform
* Criteo SA : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $55 from $52
* Criteo SA : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $44,
* Danaos Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $4 from $5; rating neutral
* Delphi Automotive PLC : Baird raises target price to $95 from $94; outperform
* Devon Energy Corp : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $26; overweight
* Diamond Resorts International : MKM Partners cuts target to $26 from $27; buy
* Diamondback Energy Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $100 from $95; buy
* Dominion Diamond Corp : Barclays raises target price to $11.40 from $10
* Dominion Midstream Partners LP : Barclays ups target to $35 from $33; overweight
* Dynegy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $21 from $18
* El Paso Electric Co : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $44; rating hold
* Ellington Residential : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $13.75 from $14
* Emerson Electric Co : Sterne Agee CRT raises target by $4 to $50; rating neutral
* Enable Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target to $12 from $8; sector perform
* Energizer Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $49 from $45; buy
* Energizer Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $50 from $49; buy
* Energizer Holdings Inc : UBS raises target price to $45 from $41; rating neutral
* Equinix Inc : Barclays raises target price to $340 from $335; equal weight
* Equinix Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $340 from $335
* Fair Isaac Corp : Barclays raises target price to $115 from $110; overweight
* Fairpoint Communications Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $18; hold
* Fei Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $99 from $94; rating buy
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Barclays raises target to $160 from $150; overweight
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $173 from $156; buy
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc : KBW raises target price to $180 from $173
* Fleetmatics Group Plc : RBC cuts price target to $42 from $46; rating outperform
* Fox Factory Holding Corp : Piper Jaffray ups target to $21 from $20; overweight
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Genesis Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $35; equal weight
* Genomic Health Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $35 from $40
* Gildan Activewear : CIBC raises target price to $35 from $30.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $34 from $33
* Gildan Activewear Inc : RBC raises target price to $35 from $34; outperform
* Godaddy Inc : RBC raises target price to $37 from $36
* Gol : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $4 from $8
* Gol : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold
* Gramercy Property Trust : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $10; rating buy
* Green Dot Corp : KBW raises target price to $23 from $21
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $55 from $50; buy
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $49 from $42; overweight
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $44 from $42
* Heartware International Inc : Barclays cuts target to $35 from $42; overweight
* Hollyfrontier Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $41; overweight
* Hollyfrontier Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $30 from $34; rating sell
* Hologic Inc : RBC cuts price target to $37 from $40; rating sector perform
* Horace Mann Educators Corp : KBW raises target price to $34 from $33
* Humana Inc : RBC raises target price to $220 from $209; rating sector perform
* Instructure Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $25; rating buy
* Instructure Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform
* Intercontinental Exchange : Deutsche Bank reinstates coverage with buy;$295 target
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc : KBW raises target price to $290 from $286
* Interxion Holding NV : RBC raises target price to $42 from $38; outperform
* Investors Bancorp Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12
* Kar Auction Services Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $47 from $45; buy
* Kindred Healthcare Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $13.50 from $9; neutral
* Kraft Heinz Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $89 from $85; rating overweight
* Kraft Heinz Co : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $89 from $82; overweight
* Kraft Heinz Co : RBC raises target price to $92 from $88; rating outperform
* Kraft Heinz Co : UBS raises target price to $92 from $87; rating buy
* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $5
* Lendingclub Corp : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $11; rating overweight
* Liberty Global Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $54; rating buy
* Lincoln National Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $49 from $51
* Lincoln National Corp : RBC cuts target price to $50 from $52; sector perform
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : B.Riley raises target price to $33 from $31.5
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : Barclays raises target price to $23 from $22;underweight
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $28 from $23.50
* Lumentum Holdings Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP : Goldman Sachs ups target to $70 from $68; neutral
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Masimo Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $52 from $43
* Masimo Corp : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral
* Masimo Corp : Roth Capital raises target price to $50 from $40
* Matador Resources Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $28 from $25; buy
* Match Group Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $12 from $9; rating sell
* Mattersight Corp : JMP cuts target price to $7 from $8
* Mckesson Corp : Baird raises target price to $205 from $195; rating outperform
* MDU Resources Group Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $20; neutral
* Medical Properties Trust Inc : JMP Securities raises target to $14.5 from $14
* Meritage Homes Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $41 from $44; rating buy
* Metlife Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $53
* Metlife Inc : RBC cuts price target to $62 from $65
* MFA Financial Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $7.50 from $7.25; hold
* MFA Financial Inc : RBC cuts target price to $8 from $9; rating outperform
* Microchip Technology Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $56 from $53; buy
* Microchip Technology Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $54 from $55
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc : Barclays cuts target to $13 from $22; equal weight
* Mosaic Co : CIBC cuts target price to $24 from $25
* Murphy Oil Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $20 from $19; rating sell
* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $12 from $13
* Newfield Exploration Co : Imperial Capital raises target $42 from $33; outperform
* Newfield Exploration Co : Wunderlich raises target price to $44 from $42; buy
* Noble Energy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38
* Noble Energy Inc : RBC raises price target to $45 from $43; rating outperform
* Now Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $12; rating neutral
* NXP Semiconductors NV :Goldman Sachs ups to buy from neutral; ups target to $110
* On Deck Capital Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $7 from $17
* On Deck Capital Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Onemain Holdings Inc : Barclays raises target price to $36 from $34; overweight
* Onemain Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $41 from $48
* Oneok Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $42 from $34; rating neutral
* Oneok Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises price target to $40 from $33
* Oneok Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform
* Orasure Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $10 from $9; buy
* Orbotech Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $29 from $28; rating overweight
* Owens & Minor Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $29 from $32; rating sell
* Owens & Minor Inc : RBC cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating sector perform
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $14
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Parsley Energy Inc : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform
* PDL Biopharma Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $3.5 from $4
* PG&E Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $66.50 from $64.50; rating buy
* Plains All American Pipeline LP : Wunderlich cuts price target to $18 from $22
* Plains GP Holdings LP : Wunderlich Securities cuts target to $8 from $11; hold
* Points International : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $14 from $15; buy
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc : JMP raises target price to $15 from $13
* Press Ganey : Barclays raises target price to $40 from $35; rating overweight
* Press Ganey Holdings Inc : BMO raises target price to $38; rating outperform
* Press Ganey Holdings Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $38 from $36
* Press Ganey Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $39 from $37
* Priceline : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target $1,600 from $1,625; rating buy
* Priceline Group Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $1420 from $1500
* Prudential Financial Inc : RBC raises target to $85 from $80; sector perform
* Qorvo : Needham raises target price to $53 from $50; rating buy
* Qorvo Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $62 from $55; rating buy
* Qorvo Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $55
* Qorvo Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $40 from $35; rating sell
* Qorvo Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $55 from $50; market perform
* Realpage Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $25
* Realpage Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $28 from $27
* Realpage Inc : RBC raises target price to $23 from $20; rating sector perform
* Relypsa Inc : BTIG cuts target price to $35; rating buy
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $23; buy
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $21
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight
* Rowan Companies Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $13.75 from $12.75; neutral
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
* Shutterstock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $42 from $41; hold
* Shutterstock Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $40; rating hold
* SM Energy Co : RBC raises target price to $28 from $26; rating sector perform
* Solar Capital Ltd : KBW raises target price to $19.5 from $19
* Sparton Corp : B Riley cuts target price to $15 from $17; rating neutral
* Spectra Energy Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $36 from $34
* Spectra Energy Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $51 from $46
* SPX Flow Inc : RBC raises target price to $26 from $22; rating sector perform
* Stoneridge Inc : B. Riley raises to buy; raises target price to $17.25
* Summit Materials Inc : Barclays raises target price to $24 from $20; equal weight
* Summit Materials Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $23; buy
* Summit Materials Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $26 from $25
* Summit Materials Inc : RBC raises target price to $25 from $23; rating outperform
* Terreno Realty Corp : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $27; rating buy
* Tesla Motors Inc : Baird raises target price to $338 from $300; outperform
* Tesla Motors Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $290; rating hold
* Time Warner Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $81
* Time Warner Inc : Nomura raises price target to $82 from $80; rating neutral
* Town Sports International Holdings : Imperial Capital ups target to $5 from $3
* Triangle Capital Corp : Raymond James cuts to underperform from outperform
* Trinseo SA : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $55 from $52
* Triumph Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $45 from $42; hold
* Triumph Group Inc : Cowen and Company ups target to $37 from $32; market perform
* Triumph Group Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $42 from $38; rating neutral
* Triumph Group Inc : RBC raises price target to $40 from $36; rating outperform
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $35 from $32; buy
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $30
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Pacific Crest raises target to $37; overweight
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : RBC raises target to $36 from $35; outperform
* Usana Health Sciences Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $135; neutral
* Vale : Barclays raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50
* Varonis Systems Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $26 from $25; rating buy
* Varonis Systems Inc : RBC raises target price to $23 from $22
* Veeco Instruments Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $13 from $14
* Virtu Financial Inc : UBS cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating buy
* Voya Financial Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $31 from $33; equal weight
* Walker & Dunlop Inc : JMP raises to market outperform from market perform
* Walker & Dunlop Inc : KBW cuts target price to $24 from $25
* WebMD Health Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $70 from $61
* WebMD Health Corp : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $63; outperform
* Western Gas Partners : RBC raises price target to $59 from $58
* Western Gas Partners LP : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $52 from $46; buy
* Whole Foods Market Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $26; neutral
* Wix.Com Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $33 from $27; buy
* Wright Medical : Leerink raises target price to $25 from $24 ; rating outperform
* Wright Medical Group NV : Needham raises target price to $24 from $22; buy
* Yamana Gold : CIBC raises target price to $3.80 from $3.20
* Yamana Gold Inc : RBC raises target price to $4.50 from $4; rating sector perform
* Zillow Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $20 from $16; underweight
* Zoetis Inc : BMO raises target price to $55; rating outperform
* Zumiez Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $17 from $19
* Zumiez Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $17 from $18
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)