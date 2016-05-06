版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:18 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Weatherford, General Motors, Endo International

May 6 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Total System Services, Ubiquiti Networks and Advance
Auto Parts, on Friday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * United Rentals Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Weatherford International        : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral  
     * Endo International Plc         : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral 
     * Total System Services        : Cowen and Co raises to outperform from marketperform   
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : BMO raises to market perform from underperform  
 
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 



     * 2U Inc         : BMO raises target price to $33; rating outperform
     * 2U Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $33 from $31; rating buy  
     * 2U Inc         : Pacific Crest raises target price to $33 from $32; rating overweight
     * Abercrombie & Fitch Co        : KeyBanc cuts target price to $33; rating overweight
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Ascendiant Capital raises target to $48 from $38; buy  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Baird raises target price to $42 from $38; outperform  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Barclays raises target to $38 from $35; overweight  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Benchmark raises target to $40.45 from $37.63; buy  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Credit Suisse ups target to $43 from $41; outperform  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Mizuho Securities raises target to $42 from $35 ; buy  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : MKM raises price target to $40 from $38  
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Pacific Crest raises target price to $41 from $36
     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : Wedbush raises target to $43 from $40; outperform  
     * Advance Auto Parts Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral  
     * AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $16.50 from $17  
     * Agree Realty Corp        : Wunderlich raises target price to $45 from $44; rating buy  
     * Air Lease Corp       : RBC raises target price to $73 from $71  
     * Aircastle Ltd        : RBC Capital cuts price target to $25 from $27; sector perform  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Brean raises target price to $100 from $96  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Citigroup raises target to $95.60 from $93.70; buy  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Credit Suisse ups target to $100 from $96;outperform  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $109  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $100 from $96  
     * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd         : Raymond James ups target to $95 from $85; outperform  
     * Alliant Energy Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $76 from $73  
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $70  
     * Amber Road Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $6.50 from $5; outperform  
     * AMC Networks Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $93 from $88  
     * AMC Networks Inc         : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $78  
     * Amedisys Inc         : RBC raises target price to $48 from $41; rating sector perform
     * American States Water Co        : Janney cuts fair value cuts target to $35 from $36  
     * American Water Works Company Inc        : Barclays ups target to $79 from $75;overweight  
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : Baird cuts target price to $81 from $99; rating neutral  
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : Barclays cuts price target to $83 from $96; equal weight  
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $96  
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $86 from $98  
     * Amerisourcebergen Corp        : RBC cuts target to $85 from $100; rating outperform  
     * AMN Healthcare Services Inc        : BMO raises target price to $40 from $37; outperform  
     * Amtech Systems Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $10 from $9.25
     * Amtech Systems Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $10 from $9.25  
     * Ansys Inc         : Barclays cuts price target to $86 from $92; rating equal weight  
     * Ansys Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $86 from $91  
     * Ansys Inc         : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform  
     * Apache Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $55  
     * Apache Corp        : RBC raises target price to $56 from $54; rating sector perform  
     * Apollo Global Management Llc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Apollo Global Management Llc        : JMP Securities raises target price to $26 from $24  
     * Arc Logistics Partners LP         : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $15 
     * Arc Logistics Partners LP         : Seaport Global Securities ups to buy from accumulate  
     * Arc Logistics Partners LP         : Stifel raises target price to $13 from $12; buy  
     * Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp         : JMP Securities raises target to $13 from $12  
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $78 from $76  
     * Arista Networks Inc         : FBN raises price target to $85 from $80; outperform  
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $60 from $56; sell  
     * Arista Networks Inc         : Pacific Crest raises target price to $99 from $97
     * Arista Networks Inc         : RBC raises target price to $70 from $62; sector perform
     * Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings         : Stephens ups target to $50 from $42; equal-weight  
     * Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $49 from $41
     * Atlassian Corporation PLC         : Baird raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral  
     * Atlassian Corporation PLC         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $30 from $33
     * Atlassian Corporation PLC         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $28; neutral  
     * Atlassian Corporation PLC         : JMP Securities raises target price to $27 from $26  
     * Atmos Energy Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $77 from $73  
     * Atwood Oceanics Inc        : Evercore ISI raises price target to $7 from $5; hold  
     * Atwood Oceanics Inc        : RBC Capital raises target to $12 from $10; sector perform  
     * Autobytel Inc         : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating buy  
     * Autoliv Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $116.7 from $115; rating sell  
     * Autoliv Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $130 from $116; rating neutral 
     * Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $9 from $15  
     * AVG Technologies NV        : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $21 from $22  
     * Avon Products Inc        : Bernstein cuts target price to $5.5 from $6  
     * Axiall Corp         : RBC raises target price to $25 from $23; rating sector perform  
     * Banc of California Inc         : Sandler O'Neill raises target by $2 to $24; rating buy  
     * Banco De Chile        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $67
     * Bankrate Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8  
     * Bankrate Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $8; neutral  
     * Bankunited Inc        : BMO cuts to market perform  
     * Baxter International Inc        : Goldman Sachs adds to Americas Conviction list; buy  
     * Baxter International Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $51  
     * Becton Dickinson and Co < BDX.N>: Leerink raises target price to $175.00 from $157.00
     * Becton Dickinson and Co        : Barclays raises target to $175 from $162; equal weight  
     * Becton Dickinson and Co        : Raymond James ups target to $190 from $176; strong buy  
     * Becton Dickinson and Co        : RBC Capital ups target to $169 from $153;sector perform 
     * Belmond Ltd        : JMP Securities raises target price to $12 from $11  
     * Belmond Ltd        : Telsey Advisory Group raises target price to $10 from $8.50  
     * Belmond Ltd        : Telsey Advisory Group raises to market perform rating  
     * Benefitfocus Inc         : William Blair cuts to market perform  
     * Bill Barrett Corp        : BMO raises target price to $9; rating market perform
     * Bluebird Bio Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $57 from $63  
     * BMC stock Holdings Inc         : Baird raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform  
     * Boingo Wireless Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target to $11 from $12; outperform  
     * Bojangles Inc         : Stephens raises target price to $22 from $20; rating overweight  
     * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc         : Topeka Capital raises target to $3 from $2; hold  
     * Broadcom Ltd         : Nomura cuts target price to $190; rating buy  
     * Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc       : Barclays ups target to $67; overweight  
     * Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc       : Raymond James ups target to $63; outperform  
     * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners        : Barclays ups target to $44; equal weight  
     * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners        : NBF cuts target price to $48 from $50  
     * Brookfield Infrastructure Partners        : RBC raises target price to $49 from $47  
     * Bruker Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28
     * Buenaventura        : HSBC raises to buy from hold; target price to $11.7 from $8 
     * Calgon Carbon Corp        : Wedbush cuts target price to $15 from $17; rating neutral  
     * Callon Petroleum Co        : Imperial Capital raises target to $14 from $12; outperform  
     * Callon Petroleum Co        : Northland raises target price to $13 from $12  
     * Cardica Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $5 from $10; rating hold  
     * Cardiome Pharma Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $13.75 from $10.00 
     * Cardiome Pharma Corp         : Mackie raises price target to $8.60 
     * Cardiome Pharma Corp         : Mackie raises to speculative buy from hold
     * Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $40 from $30
     * CAS Medical Systems Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4  
     * Catchmark Timber Trust Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $13 from $14; rating buy  
     * CDK Global        : Barrington Research ups target range to $5560 from $5055;outperform  
     * Celldex Therapeutics Inc         : Wedbush cuts price target to $3 from $4; neutral  
     * Century Casinos Inc         : Craig Hallum cuts target price to $7.50 from $8.50  
     * Cerner Corp         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $62
     * CF Industries Holdings Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts target to $38 from $40  
     * CF Industries Holdings Inc       : Piper Jaffray cuts target to $30 from $34;neutral  
     * CF Industries Holdings Inc       : RBC cuts target to $30 from $33; sector perform
     * Charles River Laboratories        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $84  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $6 from $4  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $8 from $7  
     * Chubb Ltd       : KBW raises price target to $137 from $131  
     * Chubb Ltd       : RBC raises target price to $140 from $128  
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : CLSA raises target price to $108 from $97; outperform  
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $81 from $79  
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $112 from $106; buy
     * Church & Dwight Co Inc        : UBS raises target price to $88 from $83; rating sell  
     * Ciber Inc        : B. Riley cuts target price to $1.90; rating neutral
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105  
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Wunderlich raises target price to $122 from $105; rating buy  
     * Civeo Corp         : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $4 from $3  
     * Clayton Williams Energy Inc         : Northland raises target price to $15 from $10  
     * Clayton Williams Energy Inc         : Wunderlich raises target price to $9 from $5; sell  
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : Janney cuts fair value to $21 from $24  
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $13 from $15  
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $14 from $18; neutral
     * Cogent Communications Holdings         : RBC raises target to $44 from $40; outperform  
     * Cogent Communications Holdings Inc         : Raymond James ups target to $41; outperform  
     * Cogentix Medical Inc         : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $72; buy  
     * Colfax Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $25 from $21  
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $130 from $123  
     * Cone Midstream Partners LP         : RBC raises target price to $20 from $12  
     * Cone Midstream Partners LP         : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform  
     * Consolidated Edison Inc       : Jefferies ups target price to $77 from $74; rating hold  
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $44 from $41; buy  
     * Continental Resources Inc        : RBC raises target price to $42 from $37  
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Wunderlich raises target price to $50 from $40; buy  
     * Control4 Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price $9 from $8
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $60; market perform  
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform 
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $44 from $49; rating sell  
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $50 from $60; rating sell
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Santander cuts target price to $46 from $56; underperform
     * Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $25  
     * Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc         : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Corrections Corp of America        : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $37 from $32;buy  
     * Cott Corp        : Barclays raises price target to $16 from $14; rating overweight 
     * Cott Corp        : CIBC raises target price to $17 from $15 
     * Cott Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $16 from $15 
     * Cott Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $16 from $14 
     * Curtiss-Wright Corp       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $89 from $82  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $55 from $46  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $53 from $49; rating overweight  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $56 from $51; strong buy  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $53 from $48; rating buy  
     * Cytomx Therapeutics Inc         : Jefferies cuts price target to $17 from $19;rating buy  
     * Danaos Corp        : Clarksons Platou cuts price target to $4.50; rating neutral  
     * Delek Logistics Partners        : Raymond James raises target to $36 from $35; outperform  
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $96 
     * Dime Community Bancshares Inc         : KBW raises price target to $19.50 from $18.50  
     * Discovery Communications          : Barrington raises to outperform  
     * Discovery Communications Inc          : Goldman Sachs raises target to $27 from $24  
     * Discovery Communications Inc          : MKM raises fair value to $28 from $27  
     * Discovery Communications Inc          : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $31  
     * Discovery Communications Inc          : RBC raises target to $36 from $35;outperform  
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $30 from $23.50; rating sell  
     * Eaton Corporation PLC        : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $70 from $68  
     * Emcore Corp         : B Riley cuts target price to $8.5 from $9
     * Endo International PLC         : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $37; equal weight  
     * Endo International PLC         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $35 from $65; buy  
     * Endo International PLC         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $52 from $56  
     * Endo International PLC         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $40 from $65  
     * Endo International PLC         : Leerink cuts price target to $23 from $37  
     * Endo International PLC         : Leerink cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Endo International PLC         : Mizuho Securities cuts price target to $13 from $42  
     * Endo International PLC         : Mizuho Securities cuts to underperform from neutral  
     * Endo International PLC         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $25 from $79  
     * Endo International PLC         : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Endo International PLC         : RBC cuts price target to $26 from $45  
     * Endo International PLC         : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Endo International PLC         : Stifel cuts target price to $75 from $90; rating buy  
     * Endo International PLC         : Susquehanna cuts price target to $22 from $68; neutral  
     * Endo International PLC         : William Blair cuts target to $27; market perform 
     * Energen Corp        : Topeka Capital raises target price to $52 from $35; rating buy  
     * Enernoc Inc         : Macquarie raises target price to $9 from $8.  
     * Enersys        : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $67; rating buy  
     * Ensco Plc        : SocGen raises target price to $11 from $10; rating hold  
     * Envestnet Inc        : RBC Capital raises target to $33 from $26; sector perform  
     * Envestnet Inc        : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $32 from $23.50; hold  
     * Envestnet Inc        : UBS raises price target to $33 from $32; rating neutral  
     * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc         : Barclays raises target to $29 ; overweight  
     * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $32; buy  
     * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $34
     * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $32; outperform  
     * EOG Resources Inc        : BMO raises target price to $85 from $75; rating outperform
     * EOG Resources Inc        : UBS raises target price to $81 from $68; rating neutral  
     * EP Energy Corp        : Northland raises target price to $4 from $2.50  
     * EP Energy Corp        : RBC raises target price to $7 from $6; rating outperform
     * Epam Systems Inc         : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $74  
     * Epam Systems Inc         : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight  
     * Erickson Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2 from $3; rating hold
     * Everi Holdings Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $3 from $5; rating buy  
     * Everyday Health Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $13.00 from $12.00
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : RBC Capital raises target to $94 from $88; outperform  
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : RBC cuts target price to $135 from $136  
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform  
     * FireEye Inc         : Barclays cuts price target to $19 from $21; rating equal weight  
     * FireEye Inc         : BTIG cuts price target to $20 from $24  
     * FireEye Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $18 from $19  
     * FireEye Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18 from $20  
     * FireEye Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $20 from $30  
     * FireEye Inc         : Nomura cuts target price to $26 from $30; rating buy  
     * FireEye Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $20 from $24  
     * FireEye Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $32 from $45; rating buy  
     * FireEye Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral  
     * FireEye Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $16 from $18; rating neutral  
     * Fiserv Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $95 from $90  
     * Fiserv Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $104 from $92; rating neutral  
     * Fiserv Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $108 from $102; neutral
     * Five Prime Therapeutics Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target to $55; outperform  
     * Five Prime Therapeutics Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $52; rating buy
     * Fluor Corp        : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy  
     * Fluor Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $62 from $61; rating outperform  
     * Fluor Corp        : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $60 from $66; rating buy  
     * Fluor Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $52 from $56  
     * Fluor Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $47 from $44; rating neutral  
     * Fortress Transportation         : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; overweight  
     * Freightcar America Inc         : Stephens cuts target to $16 from $18; equal-weight  
     * Gartner Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $106 from $95  
     * Gaslog Ltd         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating underweight  
     * Gastar Exploration        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy  
     * General Motors       : Morgan Stanley raises to equalweight
     * General Motors Co       : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $29 from $28  
     * Genocea Biosciences Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $7 from $15; rating buy  
     * Genpact Ltd      : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $24  
     * Gibraltar Industries Inc         : Wedbush ups price target to $33 from $30; outperform 
     * Goldcorp Inc       : RBC raises target price to $17 from $16.5; rating underperform
     * Goldman Sachs Group Inc       : SocGen cuts target price to $120 from $125; rating sell  
     * Golub Capital Bdc Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Gramercy Property Trust        : JMP Securities raises target price to $9.5 from $8.5  
     * Guidance Software Inc         : Benchmark raises target price to $7; rating buy  
     * Gulfport Energy Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $34 from $35; buy  
     * Gulfport Energy Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38  
     * Gulfport Energy Corp         : Scotia Howard Weil raises price target to $34 from $33  
     * Hecla Mining Co       : CIBC raises target price to $4.50 from $4  
     * Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target to $18 from $22  
     * Hi Crush Partners LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $7 from $6  
     * Hi Crush Partners LP         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $10 from $7; buy  
     * Higher One Holdings Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $4.80 from $5.60; buy  
     * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $28 from $26  
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries        : Cowen and Company ups target to $165 from $150  
     * Huntington Ingalls Industries        : Deutsche Bank raises target to $167 from $157  
     * IAC/Interactivecorp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $62 from $64  
     * IAC/Interactivecorp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $77  
     * IAC/Interactivecorp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $39  
     * IBP        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $29  
     * ICF International Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $47; rating buy  
     * Immersion Corp         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $10  
     * Immunomedics Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $5 from $1.50  
     * Immunomedics Inc         : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Imperva Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $58  
     * Imperva Inc         : Guggenheim cuts target price to $65 from $78; rating buy  
     * Imperva Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $57 from $66  
     * Imperva Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $50 from $75  
     * Imperva Inc         : Nomura cuts target price to $60; rating buy  
     * Imperva Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $60 from $70; rating outperform  
     * Imperva Inc         : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating overweight
     * Imperva Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $47 from $54; overweight  
     * Imperva Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $55 from $60; rating outperform  
     * Incontact Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $13 from $12; rating buy  
     * Incontact Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $12 from $11  
     * Incyte Corp         : BMO Capital cuts target price to $91 from $92; rating outperform  
     * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO cuts price target to $221 from $239  
     * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $180 from $260; buy  
     * Internap Corp         : Benchmark raises target price to $5.50 from $5; rating buy  
     * Internap Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $2.25; rating neutral  
     * Intersect Ent Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $26; overweight  
     * Investment Technology Group Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target to $22 from $23; neutral  
     * Invuity Inc         : Leerink cuts target price to $15 from $17  
     * ITT Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $38 from $40; rating buy  
     * J C Penney Company Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target to $7 from $10; rating neutral   
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc        : D. A. Davidson raises target to $55 from $50; buy  
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $40  
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $48; buy  
     * Jones Energy Inc         : Imperial Capital raises price target to $5.50 from $5.25  
     * Jones Energy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $5 from $3; neutral  
     * Kate Spade & Co         : Cowen and Company raises target to $30 from $28; outperform  
     * Kellogg Co      : SocGen cuts target price to $77 from $81; rating hold  
     * Kempharm Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $11 from $28  
     * Kempharm Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $22; rating outperform  
     * Kimball Electronics Inc       : B Riley cuts target price to $12.75 from $15; rating buy  
     * Kindred Healthcare Inc        : UBS raises target price to $14 from $12; rating neutral  
     * KVH Industries Inc         : Needham cuts price target to $12 from $13; rating buy  
     * L Brands Inc       : Baird cuts target price to $84 from $97; rating outperform  
     * L Brands Inc       : Bernstein cuts target price to $90 from $91  
     * L Brands Inc       : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $75 from $91  
     * L Brands Inc       : Nomura cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating neutral  
     * L Brands Inc       : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $90  
     * L Brands Inc       : RBC cuts target price to $75 from $92; rating sector perform
     * Ladder Capital Corp         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $17.5  
     * Lamar Advertising Co         : Wedbush raises target price to $68 from $65; neutral
     * Leucadia National Corp        : Oppenheimer raises target price to $22 from $21  
     * LHC Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to $44 from $38; rating sector perform  
     * Liquidity Services Inc         : Benchmark raises price target to $6.50  
     * Macerich Co        : RBC raises target price to $87 from $82  
     * Macerich Co        : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform  
     * Magellan Health Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $77; rating buy  
     * Magnachip Semiconductor Corp       : Topeka Capital raises target price to $6 from $5  
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $7; rating buy  
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : RBC raises target price to $6 from $5; sector perform
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $7.00 from $5.00  
     * Manitowoc Company Inc        : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral  
     * Marchex Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $4 from $4.50; rating hold  
     * Marin Software Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $6  
     * Marin Software Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Marin Software Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $6 from $8; rating buy  
     * Martin Marietta Materials Inc        : BB&T raises target price to $205; rating buy  
     * Masonite International Corp         : Imperial Capital raises target to $82.50 from $80  
     * Matrix Service Co         : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $20 from $27; rating buy  
     * Matrix Service Co         : Johnson Rice & Company cuts target price to $20 from $25  
     * MCBC Holdings Inc         : Raymond James cuts target to $17 from $18; rating strong buy  
     * McDermott International Inc        : D. A. Davidson raises target to $5 from $4; neutral  
     * McKesson Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $202 from $193  
     * Media General Inc        : Wedbush raises price target to $19 from $18; rating neutral  
     * Medical Properties Trust Inc        : RBD raises target to $15 FORM $13; rating outperform  
     * Medivation Inc         : Barclays raises price target to $70 from $48; rating overweight  
     * Medivation Inc         : BMO raises target price to $50 from $47; rating market perform
     * Medivation Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $56.00 from $52.00; hold  
     * Medivation Inc         : JMP Securities raises target price to $73 from $56  
     * Medivation Inc         : Leerink raises price target to $64 from $39  
     * Medivation Inc         : RBC raises target price to $70 from $40; rating sector perform  
     * Medivation Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $63  
     * Mercadolibre Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $125; market perform  
     * Mercadolibre Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target to $150 from $139; outperform  
     * Mercadolibre Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $105  
     * Mercadolibre Inc         : Susquehanna raises price target to $153 from $148  
     * Metaldyne performance Group        : Barclays ups target to $14 from $13; equal weight  
     * Metaldyne performance Group Inc        : Baird raises target to $16 from $15; neutral  
     * Metlife Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $51  
     * Mettler-Toledo International Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $368 ; neutral  
     * MGM Resorts International        : Janney raises fair value to $26 from $25; rating buy  
     * MGM Resorts International        : Susquehanna raises target to $27 from $24; positive 
     * Michaels Companies        : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral;removes from Americas buy list  
     * Milacron Holdings Corp         : Barclays raises target to $20 from $19; overweight  
     * Mirati Therapeutics Inc         : Wedbush adjusts target price to $41; rating outperform  
     * Mitel Networks Corp         : RBC cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating outperform  
     * Mobileye NV         : Baird raises target price to $50 from $48; rating outperform  
     * Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp        : Wunderlich Securities raises target to $13  
     * Mosaic Co        : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $29; rating outperform
     * Motorola Solutions Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $57  
     * Motorola Solutions Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $64  
     * Motorola Solutions Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $74 from $71; neutral  
     * Murphy Oil Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $33 from $31  
     * NanoString Technologies Inc         : Leerink cuts target price to $16.00 from $19.00
     * National Cinemedia Inc         : Benchmark cuts target price to $18.76 from $19.77; buy  
     * Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage         : Wedbush cuts target by $1 to $15 ; neutral  
     * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $58 from $60; buy  
     * Newfield Exploration Co        : UBS raises target price to $41 from $40; rating buy  
     * News Corp         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17.85 from $18.30; rating buy  
     * Newstar Financial Inc         : KBW cuts price target to $10 from $11  
     * Nice-Systems Ltd         : RBC raises target price to $70 from $68; sector perform  
     * NN Inc         : William Blair raises target to $15 from $14; rating market perform  
     * Noble Corporation PLC       : SocGen raises to buy from hold; raises target to $12 
     * Noble Energy Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $33 from $31; overweight  
     * Noble Energy Inc        : Bernstein raises target price to $37 from $36; market-perform  
     * Nokia        : Raymond James raises to market perform from underperform  
     * NRG Energy Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18; rating overweight  
     * NRG Yield Inc          : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $19; rating overweight  
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : Barclays raises target to $60 from $55; underweight  
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $74 from $68 
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58  
     * Occidental Petroleum Corp        : UBS raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral  
     * OGE Energy Corp        : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $28; equal weight  
     * OGE Energy Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $27; rating hold  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : KBW cuts price target to $6.50 from $13  
     * Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $19 from $20; outperform
     * Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $15 from $16; buy
     * Onemain Holdings Inc        : JMP Securities raises target price to $40 from $37  
     * Oneok Inc        : BMO raises target price to $32; rating market perform
     * Oneok Inc        : RBC raises target price to $39 from $35  
     * Oneok Partners LP        : BMO raises target price to $40; rating outperform
     * Oneok Partners LP        : RBC raises target price to $37 from $33; sector perform  
     * Ophthotech Corp         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $95 from $97  
     * Orbital Atk Inc       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $106 from $107; rating buy  
     * Orion Engineered Carbons SA        : UBS raises target price to $14 from $13; neutral  
     * Orion Marine Group Inc        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $5.5 from $7
     * Ormat Technologies Inc        : Barclays raises target to $40 from $35; underweight  
     * Ormat Technologies Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Outfront Media        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24  
     * Owens-Illinois Inc       : Jefferies raises target to $18 from $15; rating hold  
     * Pacific Ethanol Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $12
     * Parsley Energy       : BMO raises target price to $30; rating outperform  
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : RBC raises target price to $28 from $27; rating outperform
     * Paylocity Holding Corp         : Craig-Hallum raises target price to $44 from $39; buy  
     * Paylocity Holding Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $50  
     * Paylocity Holding Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $43 from $47; rating buy  
     * Pennymac Financial Services         : Barclays ups target to $17 from $16; overweight  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Barclays raises target to $50 from $46; rating underweight  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Cantor Fitzgerald raises target to $60 from $59; rating buy  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target to $51 from $48; market perform  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $44 from $42  
     * PerkinElmer Inc        : Leerink raises target price to $59.00 from $53.00; outperform
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $56; rating buy  
     * Perkinelmer Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $51; rating buy  
     * Pernix Therapeutics        : Brean Capital cuts target to $3 from $5; buy  
     * Pernix Therapeutics        : Brean cuts target price to $3 from $5  
     * PGT Inc         : Dougherty raises target price to $14 from $12.50; rating buy  
     * Pharmerica Corp        : Keybanc Capital raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * PHH Corp        : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $18 from $19  
     * Physicians Realty Trust        : JMP Securities raises target price to $20 from $19  
     * Physicians Realty Trust        : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $20; rating buy  
     * Plains GP Holdings LP         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $11 from $10  
     * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $67 from $70  
     * Post Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $85 from $80; buy  
     * Progressive Corp        : RBC Capital raises target price to $34 from $33  
     * Prudential Financial Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $89; buy  
     * PTC Therapeutics Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $12 from $11; neutral  
     * Qlogic Corp         : D.A. Davidson cuts target price to $13 from $15; rating neutral  
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $521; buy  
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Leerink raises price target to $530 from $523  
     * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $410 from $415  
     * Relypsa Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target to $36 from $44; rating outperform  
     * Relypsa Inc         : Wedbush cuts target to $51 from $52; rating outperform  
     * Rice Energy Inc         : RBC raises target price to $18 from $17
     * Rice Energy Inc         : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises target price to $22 from $18
     * Rice Midstream Partners LP        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21 from $17; buy  
     * Rice Midstream Partners LP        : Stifel raises target price to $20 from $18; buy  
     * Rice Midstream Partners LP        : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $23 from $20; buy  
     * RLJ Lodging Trust        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $25 from $26
     * Rowan Companies Plc        : SocGen raises target price to $18 from $17; rating hold
     * Rowan Companies Plc        : Stephens raises target to $18 from $16; equal-weight  
     * Sabra Health Care REIT         : RBC raises target to $21 from $20; rating underperform 
     * Sage Therapeutics Inc         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $95 from $109  
     * Sage Therapeutics Inc         : William Blair cuts target to $55 from $58; outperform  
     * Scientific Games Corp         : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target to $13.50 from $15.50; buy  
     * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc        : MKM raises fair value estimate to $69 from $64  
     * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc        : Moffett Nathanson raises target price to $69  
     * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc        : Nomura raises target price to $70; neutral  
     * Scripps Networks Interactive Inc        : RBC ups target to $72 from $70; sector perform  
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Barclays cuts target to $16 from $18; underweight  
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Janney cuts fair value to $19 from $20; neutral  
     * Seaworld Entertainment Inc         : Wedbush cuts target price to $18 from $21; neutral
     * Selective Insurance Group Inc         : RBC raises target to $39 from $37; outperform  
     * Sequential Brands Group Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $15 from $22
     * Shopify         : Paradigm raises target price to $37 from $35 
     * Sierra Wireless Inc         : BMO raises target price to $16.5 from $13; market perform
     * Sierra Wireless Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $14.75 from $12
     * SM Energy Co       : Barclays raises price target to $32 from $23; rating overweight  
     * Spark Energy Inc         : Wunderlich raises target price to $30 from $22; rating buy  
     * Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $6 from $5; hold
     * Spire Inc       : RBC raises target price to $65 from $64; rating sector perform  
     * Spirit Realty Capital Inc        : RBC raises target to $11 from $10; sector perform  
     * SPX Corp         : Wedbush raises price target to $23 from $20  
     * SPX Flow Inc         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $30; rating equal weight  
     * Square Inc       : Wedbush cuts to underperform ; cuts target price to $9 from $11  
     * SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $63 from $67; hold  
     * Stag Industrial Inc         : RBC raises target price to $22 from $21; rating outperform  
     * Stoneridge Inc        : Stephens cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal-weight  
     * Sunoco LP        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $40 from $41; rating buy  
     * Sunoco LP        : UBS cuts target price to $43 from $45; rating buy  
     * Sunpower Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $44; rating outperform  
     * Sunpower Corp         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $27 from $31  
     * Synergy Resources Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8 from $9; overweight
     * Synergy Resources Corp         : Northland cuts target price to $8.50 from $10  
     * Tableau Software Inc         : BMO raises target price $51; rating market perform
     * Tableau Software Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target to $60 from $65; outperform  
     * Tableau Software Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $56 from $65; rating hold  
     * Tableau Software Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $50 from $55; rating neutral  
     * Tableau Software Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $70 from $75; rating buy  
     * Tal Education Group        : Brean cuts to hold from buy  
     * Tallgrass Energy GP LP         : Baird raises target price to $30 from $21  
     * Tallgrass Energy GP LP         : Baird raises to outperform from neutral  
     * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP        : Baird raises target to $60 from $38; outperform  
     * TC Pipelines        : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts to neutral on valuation; ups target to $54  
     * Telus Corp       : Barclays raises price target to $36 from $33 
     * Teradata Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25  
     * Tesaro Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $55; rating buy  
     * THL Credit         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12.25  
     * Titan International Inc        : Jefferies raises target to $6 from $4.50; rating hold  
     * Titan International Inc        : William Blair cuts target to $5 from $4; market perform  
     * Total System Services        : Cowen and Company raises target to $61 from $56  
     * Total System Services        : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform  
     * TPG Specialty Lending Inc         : Raymond James cuts target to $19.50; outperform  
     * Transocean Ltd        : Barclays raises price target to $6 from $5; rating underweight  
     * Transocean Ltd        : Susquehanna raises target price to $8 from $7; rating negative  
     * Treehouse Foods Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $100 from $90  
     * Treehouse Foods Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $95 from $84  
     * Treehouse Foods Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $105 from 100; rating buy  
     * Treehouse Foods Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $98; rating overweight  
     * TreeHouse Foods Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $109 from $106
     * Tremor Video Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $3 from $3.10; buy
     * Triangle Capital Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating neutral  
     * Triangle Capital Corp         : KBW cuts price target to $19.50 from $22  
     * Trinseo SA        : Jefferies raises target price to $59 from $50; rating buy  
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Ascendiant Capital cuts target price to $75 from $77; buy  
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Barclays cuts price target to $70 from $74; equal weight  
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $72 from $73  
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $51 from $53; rating sell  
     * Tripadvisor Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $66 from $69; rating neutral 
     * TrueCar Inc         : Cowen and Company raises price target to $5 from $4  
     * TrueCar Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $7  
     * Trupanion Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $16 from $12
     * Trupanion Inc         : RBC raises target price to $14 from $12; rating outperform
     * Tumi Holdings Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $26.75; market perform  
     * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $36 from $37  
     * Two Harbors Investment Corp        : Barclays cuts target to $9 from $10; overweight  
     * Two Harbors Investment Corp        : FBR cuts target to $8.50 from $9.50; outperform  
     * Two Harbors Investment Corp        : Maxim cuts price target to $10 from $10.50; buy  
     * U.S. Physical Therapy Inc         : Barrington raises to outperform  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : BMO raises price target to $37 from $30  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : BMO raises to market perform from underperform  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $27  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : Wunderlich raises target price to $43 from $40  
     * Unipixel Inc         : Cowen and Co raises target to $2.50 from $1; market perform  
     * Unipixel Inc         : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts price target to $4.50 from $6; rating buy 
     * United Rentals Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60  
     * United Rentals Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Univar Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16; rating neutral
     * Universal Display Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $52; rating hold
     * Universal Display Corp         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $52; rating hold  
     * Universal Electronics Inc         : B. Riley raises target price to $60 from $56
     * USA Compression Partners LP         : RBC raises target to $15 from $11; outperform  
     * USA Truck Inc         : Cowen and CO raises price target to $26. from $20  
     * Veeco Instruments Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $17 from $19  
     * Vonage Holdings       : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7  
     * Vonage Holdings Corp       : Dougherty cuts target price to $6 from $7; rating buy  
     * Wageworks Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $59 from $57; rating outperform  
     * Wageworks Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $59 from $56; rating buy  
     * Watts Water Technologies Inc        : BB&T raises to buy  
     * Watts Water Technologies Inc        : Wedbush raises target price to $60  
     * Weatherford International        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $10 from $13  
     * Weatherford International        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10  
     * Weatherford International        : Seaport Global Securities cuts target to $7.00 
     * Weatherford International        : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral  
     * Weatherford International        : Stephens cuts target to $4 from $6.50; underweight  
     * Weatherford International        : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
     * Weatherford International PLC        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $7.75 from $9  
     * Weatherford International Plc        : Scotia Howard Weil cuts target to $8 from $9  
     * Weatherford International PLC        : Susquehanna cuts target to $8 from $9; positive  
     * Weatherford International Plc        : UBS cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating buy  
     * Web.com Group Inc        : RBC raises target price to $24 from $23
     * Wesbanco Inc         : KBW raises price target to $33 from $32; rating market perform 
     * Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $14 from $12  
     * Westar Energy Inc       : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $47 from $45  
     * Western Gas Equity Partners LP        : Credit Suisse ups target price to $39 from $37  
     * Western Gas Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $56 from $53  
     * Williams Companies Inc        : BMO raises target price to $23 from $21; outperform  
     * Williams Partners LP        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26 from $23; neutral  
     * Willis Towers Watson Plc         : Credit Suisse cuts target to $108 from $116; neutral  
     * Willis Towers Watson Plc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $150 from $135;buy  
     * Wingstop Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $30 from $28; rating buy
     * WPX Energy Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $11 from $10; buy  
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Wunderlich raises target price to $13 from $11; rating buy  
     * Wynn Resorts Ltd         : JP Morgan raises target price to $101 from $100; overweight
     * Yelp Inc         : Baird raises target price to $25 from $19; rating neutral  
     * Yelp Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $25 from $21; market perform  
     * Yelp Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $46 from $44; rating outperform  
     * Yelp Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $20  
     * Yelp Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $26 from $18  
     * Yelp Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $20  
     * Yelp Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $28 from $20; rating buy  
     * Yelp Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $24 from $20; rating neutral  
     * Yelp Inc         : MKM Partners raises target price to $24 from $19; rating neutral  
     * Yelp Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $22 from $19; rating neutral
     * Yelp Inc         : RBC raises target price to $36 from $33; rating outperform
     * Yelp Inc         : Susquehanna raises target price to $22 from $16; rating neutral 
     * Zoetis Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Zoetis Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $46; rating sell
 

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐