2016年 5月 11日 星期三 02:06 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aflac, St. Jude Medical, Gap

May 10 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Your Community Bankshares, Kohls and Nordic American
Tanker, on Tuesday. 
    
     HIGHLIGHTS
     * Aflac Inc        : FBR cuts to market perform rating  
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
     * Hasbro Inc        : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight     
     * St. Jude Medical Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating  
     * Gap Inc        : JP Morgan, Nomura, others cut target price on the stock
        
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
    

     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target to $203 from $202  
     * Aflac Inc        : FBR cuts price target to $68 from $71  
     * Aflac Inc        : FBR cuts to market perform rating  
     * Agree Realty        : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $41; outperform  
     * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc        : JMP Securities ups target to $105 from $101  
     * Altria Group Inc       : Independent Research raises target to $68.0 from $65.0; hold  
     * A-Mark Precious Metals Inc         : B. Riley raises target price to $18.50 from $16.75  
     * Amazon.Com         : Bernstein raises target price to $1,000 from $770; outperform  
     * Amdocs Ltd        : Jefferies raises target price to $56; rating hold  
     * American Capital         : JP Morgan raises target price to $18 from $17.50  
     * American International Group Inc        : FBR cuts price target to $53 from $56  
     * American Public Education Inc         : BMO raises target to $23; market perform  
     * American Science and Engineering Inc         : Benchmark raises to buy rating  
     * Amphastar Pharmaceuticals         : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17; buy  
     * AngloGold       : JP Morgan raises target price to $17.42 from $15.76 
     * Apache Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $55 from $48  
     * Appfolio Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Applied Optoelectronics Inc         : Cowen cuts target to $15 from $25; outperform  
     * Applied Optoelectronics Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $15; rating buy  
     * Applied Optoelectronics Inc         : Northland Capital cuts target to $9 from $11  
     * Applied Optoelectronics Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $21  
     * Applied Optoelectronics Inc        :Piper Jaffray cuts target to $14 from $21;overweight  
     * Apricus Biosciences         : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $1 from $2; buy  
     * Ardelyx Inc         : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform  
     * Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC raises target to $10 from $8; sector perform  
     * Armstrong World        : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $45; underweight  
     * Baidu Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target to $225 from $240  
     * Baker Hughes Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating overweight  
     * Baxter        : Cowen and Company raises price target to $46 from $42  
     * Baxter International        : Leerink raises target to $47 from $46; market perform  
     * Baxter International        : RBC Capital raises price target to $47; sector perform  
     * Baxter International        : UBS raises target price to $48 from $47
     * Bellicum Pharmaceuticals         : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19; buy  
     * Bill Barrett Corp        : Barclays raises price target to $7 from $6; equal weight  
     * BlackRock Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $386 from $383  
     * Blackstone Group LP       : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $29  
     * Bonanza Creek Energy         : Imperial Capital raises target to $3.50 from $1; in-line  
     * Cabot        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $48 from $44; rating hold  
     * CenterPoint Energy Inc        : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target to $23 from $20;neutral  
     * CEVA Inc         : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $25  
     * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd         : Citigroup cuts target to $88 from $94  
     * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd         : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating  
     * Chimerix Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $8  
     * Choice Hotels International Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $44 from $42  
     * Clovis Oncology Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $11 from $18; neutral  
     * Coherus Biosciences         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35; overweight  
     * Coherus BioSciences Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35  
     * Colony Starwood Homes        : KBW raises target price to $30 from $29  
     * Colony Starwood Homes        : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating  
     * Comerica Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $42  
     * Concho Resources Inc        : JP Morgan raises target to $126 from $113; overweight  
     * Concho Resources Inc        : KLR raises target to $120; rating accumulate  
     * Cone Midstream Partners         : Barclays raises target to $18 from $12; equal weight  
     * Connecture Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $4; rating strong buy  
     * Continental Building Products         : Barclays ups target to $22 from $19; overweight  
     * Continental Building Products         : Credit Suisse ups target to $23; outperform  
     * Continental Resources Inc        : KLR raises target to $48; rating buy  
     * ContraFect Corp         : Maxim cuts price target to $5 from $7; rating buy  
     * ContraFect Corp         : Roth Capital cuts price target to $3.30  
     * ContraFect Corp         : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Crawford & Co         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral  
     * Credicorp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target by 3.7 pct to $169; rating buy 
     * CSI Compressco LP         : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7; sector perform  
     * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $57  
     * Danaher Corp        : UBS raises target price to $108 from $103
     * DCT Industrial Trust Inc        : Raymond James raises target price to $45.5; outperform  
     * Demand Media Inc        : B. Riley cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating buy  
     * Dermira Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $46 from $39; rating outperform  
     * Diamondrock Hospitality Co        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $7 from $7.25  
     * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals         : Leerink cuts target to $18.00 from $20.00; outperform  
     * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $20  
     * Dillard's Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $70  
     * Diplomat Pharmacy Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $36 from $35  
     * DRDGOLD        : JP Morgan raises target price to $4.90 from $3.15  
     * E. W. Scripps Co        : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating hold  
     * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $78 from $94; outperform  
     * Easterly Government Properties Inc        : RBC raises target to $19 from $18  
     * Eclipse Resources Corp        : BMO raises target price to $4 from $3; market perform  
     * Eldorado Gold        : CIBC raises target price to $4.75 from $4; sector performer
     * Eldorado Gold        : RBC raises target price to $4.75 from $3.50
     * Eldorado Gold Corp        : TD Securities raises target price to $5.5 from $5; buy 
     * EMC Insurance Group Inc         : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Emergent Capital Inc        : FBR cuts price target to $6 from $7; rating outperform  
     * Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $31 from $38  
     * Endologix Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $11.25 from $8.25; hold  
     * Endologix Inc         : BMO raises target price to $11.50 from $9.50; market perform  
     * Endologix Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $10; outperform  
     * Endologix Inc         : RBC raises target price to $15 from $11; rating outperform  
     * Energen Corp        : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $50 from $36  
     * Energen Corp        : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral  
     * Engility Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $27; rating buy  
     * Epizyme Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating buy  
     * EQT Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $80 from $73  
     * Estee Lauder Companies       : RBC raises target price to $107 from $105; outperform  
     * Exelon Corp        : UBS raises target price to $35 from $30  
     * Extended Stay America Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $14.75 from $13  
     * Fibrogen Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $40  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group         : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $50; buy  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $36 from $45; overweight  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group         : Raymond James cuts price target to $37.50 from $45  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group         : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group         : Stephens cuts target to $40 from $55; overweight  
     * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc         : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral from buy  
     * First Republic Bank        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $73 from $69  
     * Fiserv Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $119; rating buy  
     * Fleetcor Technologies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $175; rating buy  
     * Four Corners Property Trust         : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $21; buy  
     * Franklin Resources Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $36  
     * Franklin Resources Inc        : Sandler O'Neill cuts target to $38; rating hold  
     * Freeport-McMoran        : Berenberg raises target price to $9.75 from $7.35; rating hold  
     * Gap Inc        : Baird cuts target price to $22 from $26; rating neutral  
     * Gap Inc        : Bernstein cuts target price to $17 from $23  
     * Gap Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $27; rating underperform  
     * Gap Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $21  
     * Gap Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $22 from $24  
     * Gap Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $28 from $34; rating buy  
     * Gap Inc        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating underweight  
     * Gap Inc        : Keybanc cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating overweight  
     * Gap Inc        : Nomura cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating neutral  
     * Gap Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $26; rating sector perform  
     * Gap Inc        : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $35  
     * Gap Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral  
     * Gap Inc        : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $22 from $40  
     * Gap Inc        : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy  
     * Gap Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $18 from $23  
     * Gap Inc        : Wedbush cuts target price to $19 from $25; rating neutral  
     * Globant         : JP Morgan raises price target to $40 from $36; rating overweight  
     * Gold Fields        : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.70  
     * Golub Capital BDC         : Raymond James raises target to $19 from $18; outperform  
     * Grand Canyon Education Inc         : BMO raises target price to $49 from $44; outperform  
     * Gray Television Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating outperform  
     * GrubHub Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target to $22 from $20; market perform  
     * GSV Capital Corp         : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $11 from $12; buy  
     * Halozyme Therapeutics         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $11 from $10; buy  
     * Halozyme Therapeutics Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18  
     * Harmony Gold        : JP Morgan raises target price to $3.23 from $2.24 
     * Hasbro Inc        : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * HCP Inc        : BMO raises target price to $30; underperform rating  
     * HCP Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $25  
     * HCP Inc        : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform  
     * HCP Inc        : RBC Capital raises price target to $32 from $30; rating underperform  
     * HCP Inc        : UBS raises target price to $35 from $31  
     * Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $22 from $27  
     * Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21.50 from $20  
     * Horizon Pharma PLC         : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $24 from $25  
     * Hyatt Hotels Corp      : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $38 from $36  
     * Icahn Enterprises LP        : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $62  
     * Infoblox Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating sell  
     * Infoblox Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $20 from $23  
     * InnerWorkings Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10; rating buy  
     * Inogen Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $46  
     * Intercontinental Exchange        : RBC reinstates with sector perform; price target $255  
     * International Flavors & Fragrances Inc        : UBS raises target to $118 from $115  
     * Interxion Holding         : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; overweight  
     * InvenSense Inc         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $7; rating hold  
     * Invensense Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $6.50 from $8; equal-weight  
     * Invensense Inc         : Topeka Capital cuts price target to $8 from $9 ; buy rating  
     * Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $16 from $15; buy  
     * J C Penney Company Inc        : Jefferies starts with hold rating; $9 price target  
     * JD.Com       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $38  
     * JD.com Inc       : Brean cuts target price to $36 from $37; rating buy  
     * JD.com Inc       : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral 
     * JD.com Inc       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $33 from $35.5; rating buy  
     * JD.com Inc       : MKM cuts target price to $32 from $34; rating buy  
     * JG Wentworth Co        : Jefferies cuts price target to $1 from $1.25; rating hold  
     * Juno Therapeutics Inc         : Guggenheim raises target price to $46 from $41; buy  
     * Kearny Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $13 from $12  
     * Kite Pharma Inc         : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $80  
     * Kite Pharma Inc         : Mizuho cuts price target to $80 from $90; rating buy  
     * Kohls Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $43 from $44  
     * Kohls Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $57; rating buy  
     * Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc        : Longbow cuts to neutral rating 
     * Laredo Petroleum Inc        : Credit Suisse raises price target to $8 from $6; neutral  
     * Laredo Petroleum Inc        : KLR raises target price to $10; rating hold  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18.50 from $19  
     * Lattice Semiconductor         : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.50 from $7.00; buy  
     * Lattice Semiconductor Corp         : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $6; rating hold  
     * LendingClub Corp       : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $8.; rating buy  
     * LendingClub Corp       : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $16; rating neutral  
     * LendingClub Corp       : Guggenheim cuts to neutral rating
     * LendingClub Corp       : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Louisiana-Pacific Corp        : TD Securities raises target price to $19 from $17.5  
     * Malibu Boats Inc         : BMO cuts to market perform; cuts target price to $15 from $20  
     * MannKind Corp         : Piper Jaffray raises target to $0.10 from $0.05; underweight  
     * MannKind Corp         : RBC raises target price to $0.20 from $0.15; underperform  
     * MaxLinear Inc        : Benchmark raises target price to $24 from $22  
     * MaxLinear Inc        : Needham raises target price to $20 from $19  
     * Medicines Co         : Jefferies cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating buy  
     * Mesoblast         : Maxim cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy  
     * Morgans Hotel Group Co         : MKM raises fair value to $2.25 from $1.30  
     * Morgans Hotel Group Co         : MKM raises to neutral from sell  
     * MYR Group Inc         : Maxim cuts price target to $28 from $30  
     * Navigators Group Inc         : KBW raises target price to $82 from $81  
     * Nevro Corp         : BMO raises target price to $79 from $78; rating outperform  
     * Nevro Corp         : JMP Securities raises target price to $90 from $85  
     * Nevro Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80  
     * Nevro Corp         : Leerink raises price target to $90 from $80  
     * New York Community Bancorp Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $15.5 from $16  
     * NewLink Genetics Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $27; outperform  
     * NewLink Genetics Corp         : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $19; rating hold  
     * NewLink Genetics Corp         : Mizuho cuts price target to $20 from $52; rating buy  
     * NewLink Genetics Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $63  
     * NewLink Genetics Corp         : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15; buy  
     * Noble Energy Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $38  
     * Nordic American Tanker Ltd        : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $12  
     * Nordic American Tanker Ltd        : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold  
     * Northrop Grumman Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $230 from $220  
     * Novatel Wireless         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; hold  
     * Novocure Ltd         : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating underweight  
     * Oasis Petroleum Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $9  
     * Oasis Petroleum Inc        : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Oasis Petroleum Inc        : Topeka Capital raises target price to $14 from $10; buy  
     * Oasis Petroleum Inc        : UBS raises target price to $9 from $5; rating neutral  
     * ON Semiconductor       : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10  
     * ON Semiconductor       : Raymond James raises target price to $10 from $8.50; outperform  
     * OvaScience Inc         : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $8 from $7; buy  
     * Parkway Properties        : Baird raises target price to $19 from $16; outperform  
     * Pattern Energy Group         : NBF raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : KLR raises target price to $79; rating buy  
     * Penntex Midstream Partners         : Barclays raises target to $13 from $12; overweight  
     * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust        : Barclays raises price target to $14 from $13  
     * Penumbra Inc        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $62 from $60; rating buy  
     * Penumbra Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $62 from $60; rating overweight  
     * PharMerica Corp        : Barrington raises price target to $34 from $30  
     * Phibro Animal Health Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $42  
     * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $18 from $16.50 
     * Platform Specialty Products        : Nomura raises target to $11 from $10; neutral  
     * Ply Gem Holdings         : Imperial Capital raises target to $17.50 from $17; outperform  
     * PRA Group Inc         : Raymond James cuts price target to $32 from $47  
     * PRA Group Inc         : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating  
     * Premier Inc         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $40 from $44  
     * Presbia PLC         : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $14  
     * Prosperity Bancshares Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48  
     * Proteon Therapeutics         : Raymond James cuts target to $18 from $20; outperform  
     * Prudential Financial        : Raymond James cuts target to $91 from $94; strong buy  
     * Q2 Holdings Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $30 from $25; outperform  
     * QTS Realty        : Stifel cuts to hold from buy on valuation  
     * Rackspace        : Raymond James cuts to outperform
     * Rackspace Hosting Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22  
     * Rackspace Hosting Inc        : Raymond James cuts price target to $25 from $28  
     * Rackspace Hosting Inc        :Cowen and Company raises target to $38 from $36;outperform  
     * Ralph Lauren Corp       : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $123 from $128  
     * Regal Beloit Corp        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Rice Midstream Partners        : Barclays raises target to $22 from $17; overweight  
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers        : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $32; buy
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers        :Raymond James ups target to $34.50 from $31;outperform  RBA.TO 
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc        : BMO ups target to $30.5 from $27; market perform  RBA.TO 
     * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc        : TD Securities raises target to $26 from $23  
     * RLJ Lodging Trust        : Baird cuts target price to $26 from $27; rating outperform  
     * Rose Rock Midstream LP         : RBC raises price target to $19 from $15; outperform  
     * Ryerson Holding Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $11 from $5; hold  
     * Sanchez Energy Corp       : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8; rating outperform  
     * Seagate Technology PLC        : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $20; rating sell  
     * Semgroup Corp         : RBC raises price target to $39 from $30; outperform rating  
     * SolarCity Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $47; rating neutral  
     * SolarCity Corp         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $62  
     * SolarCity Corp         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $29  
     * SolarCity Corp         : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27 from $54  
     * SolarCity Corp         : Raymond James cuts target price to $50 from $60; strong buy  
     * SolarCity Corp         : Stifel cuts target price to $46 from $56  
     * Solaredge         : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
     * Solaredge         :Goldman Sachs cuts target to $25;removes from Americas conviction buy list 
     * Solaredge Technologies         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $30 from $36; buy  
     * Spirit Realty Capital Inc        : Wunderlich raises target price to $14 from $12.5  
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $22 from $24  
     * Sprouts Farmers market Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
     * St. Jude Medical Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating  
     * St. Jude Medical Inc        : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $80 from $70  
     * STAG Industrial Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $23.50; outperform  
     * StemCells Inc         : Rodman & Renshaw adjusts target to $18 from $1.5
     * Store Capital Corp         : Wunderlich Securities raises price target to $29.50; buy  
     * Summit Midstream Partners         : Barclays raises target to $23 from $21; equal weight  
     * Sunpower Corp         : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $32; rating overweight  
     * SunTrust Banks Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $46 from $45  
     * Tetra Technologies Inc        : Cowen and Company cuts target to $8 from $10; outperform  
     * Tetra Technologies Inc        : Johnson Rice raises to buy; cuts target price to $9  
     * Tetra Technologies Inc        : Raymond James cuts target price to $7 from $8;outperform  
     * Tetra Technologies Inc        : Wunderlich cuts target price to $6 from $9; rating buy  
     * Teva         : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $75 from $78  
     * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries         : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $71 from $80; buy 
     * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries         : Leerink cuts target to $63 from $65; outperform
     * THL Credit Inc         : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $14  
     * Triangle Capital Corp         : Jefferies raises to buy from hold  
     * Trinet Group Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $17; rating hold  
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : BMO raises target price to $78 from $68; rating outperform  
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $61  
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $80 from $75;conviction list buy  
     * Tyson Foods Inc        : RBC raises target price to $68 from $65; rating sector perform  
     * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target to $101 from $104  
     * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $80 from $85  
     * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc         : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $98 from $105  
     * United Natural Foods Inc         : BMO raises target to $36 from $32; market perform  
     * United States Cellular        : Raymond James cuts target to $49 from $50; strong buy  
     * US Auto Parts Network Inc         : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4.50;rating buy  
     * Vale         : Renaissance Capital raises target price to $3.5 from $3
     * Valeant Pharmaceuticals        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $60 from $70; overweight
     * Vericel Corp         : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $11.60 from $11.45; buy  
     * Wayfair Inc      : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $51  
     * Wayfair Inc      : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating  
     * Wayfair Inc      : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $46 from $48  
     * Western Asset Mortgage        : Wunderlich Securities cuts to sell; cuts target to $8  
     * Western Gas Equity Partners        : Barclays ups target to $42 from $34; equal weight  
     * Western Gas Partners        : Barclays raises price target to $56 from $48; overweight
     * William Lyon Homes        : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17  
     * Willis Towers Watson Plc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $147 from $151; buy  
     * Xcel Energy Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38.50; rating hold  
     * Xenith Bankshares Inc         : KBW raises target price to $8 from $7.25  
     * Your Community Bankshares Inc        : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Your Community Bankshares Inc        : KBW raises target price to $39.50 from $37 
     * Zebra Technologies Corp         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $88 from $99;overweight  
    
     SECTOR CHANGES
     * Global Equity Strategy:Credit Suisse raises luxury sector to overweight from underweight    
    
    

 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

