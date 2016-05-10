U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aflac, St. Jude Medical, Gap

May 10 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Your Community Bankshares, Kohls and Nordic American Tanker, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating * Gap Inc : JP Morgan, Nomura, others cut target price on the stock Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $203 from $202 * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts price target to $68 from $71 * Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating * Agree Realty : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $41; outperform * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : JMP Securities ups target to $105 from $101 * Altria Group Inc : Independent Research raises target to $68.0 from $65.0; hold * A-Mark Precious Metals Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $18.50 from $16.75 * Amazon.Com : Bernstein raises target price to $1,000 from $770; outperform * Amdocs Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $56; rating hold * American Capital : JP Morgan raises target price to $18 from $17.50 * American International Group Inc : FBR cuts price target to $53 from $56 * American Public Education Inc : BMO raises target to $23; market perform * American Science and Engineering Inc : Benchmark raises to buy rating * Amphastar Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17; buy * AngloGold : JP Morgan raises target price to $17.42 from $15.76 * Apache Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $55 from $48 * Appfolio Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Cowen cuts target to $15 from $25; outperform * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $15; rating buy * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Northland Capital cuts target to $9 from $11 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $21 * Applied Optoelectronics Inc :Piper Jaffray cuts target to $14 from $21;overweight * Apricus Biosciences : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $1 from $2; buy * Ardelyx Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform * Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises target to $10 from $8; sector perform * Armstrong World : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $45; underweight * Baidu Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target to $225 from $240 * Baker Hughes Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating overweight * Baxter : Cowen and Company raises price target to $46 from $42 * Baxter International : Leerink raises target to $47 from $46; market perform * Baxter International : RBC Capital raises price target to $47; sector perform * Baxter International : UBS raises target price to $48 from $47 * Bellicum Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19; buy * Bill Barrett Corp : Barclays raises price target to $7 from $6; equal weight * BlackRock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $386 from $383 * Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $29 * Bonanza Creek Energy : Imperial Capital raises target to $3.50 from $1; in-line * Cabot : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $48 from $44; rating hold * CenterPoint Energy Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target to $23 from $20;neutral * CEVA Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $25 * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts target to $88 from $94 * Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating * Chimerix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Choice Hotels International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $44 from $42 * Clovis Oncology Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $11 from $18; neutral * Coherus Biosciences : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35; overweight * Coherus BioSciences Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35 * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $30 from $29 * Colony Starwood Homes : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating * Comerica Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $42 * Concho Resources Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $126 from $113; overweight * Concho Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $120; rating accumulate * Cone Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $18 from $12; equal weight * Connecture Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $4; rating strong buy * Continental Building Products : Barclays ups target to $22 from $19; overweight * Continental Building Products : Credit Suisse ups target to $23; outperform * Continental Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $48; rating buy * ContraFect Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $5 from $7; rating buy * ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts price target to $3.30 * ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy * Crawford & Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral * Credicorp : Goldman Sachs raises price target by 3.7 pct to $169; rating buy * CSI Compressco LP : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7; sector perform * Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $57 * Danaher Corp : UBS raises target price to $108 from $103 * DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $45.5; outperform * Demand Media Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating buy * Dermira Inc : Leerink raises target price to $46 from $39; rating outperform * Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $7 from $7.25 * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Leerink cuts target to $18.00 from $20.00; outperform * Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $20 * Dillard's Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $70 * Diplomat Pharmacy Inc : Leerink raises target price to $36 from $35 * DRDGOLD : JP Morgan raises target price to $4.90 from $3.15 * E. W. Scripps Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating hold * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $78 from $94; outperform * Easterly Government Properties Inc : RBC raises target to $19 from $18 * Eclipse Resources Corp : BMO raises target price to $4 from $3; market perform * Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises target price to $4.75 from $4; sector performer * Eldorado Gold : RBC raises target price to $4.75 from $3.50 * Eldorado Gold Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $5.5 from $5; buy * EMC Insurance Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27 * Emergent Capital Inc : FBR cuts price target to $6 from $7; rating outperform * Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $31 from $38 * Endologix Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $11.25 from $8.25; hold * Endologix Inc : BMO raises target price to $11.50 from $9.50; market perform * Endologix Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $10; outperform * Endologix Inc : RBC raises target price to $15 from $11; rating outperform * Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $50 from $36 * Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Engility Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27; rating buy * Epizyme Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating buy * EQT Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $80 from $73 * Estee Lauder Companies : RBC raises target price to $107 from $105; outperform * Exelon Corp : UBS raises target price to $35 from $30 * Extended Stay America Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $14.75 from $13 * Fibrogen Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $40 * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $50; buy * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $36 from $45; overweight * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts price target to $37.50 from $45 * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating * Fiesta Restaurant Group : Stephens cuts target to $40 from $55; overweight * Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral from buy * First Republic Bank : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $73 from $69 * Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $119; rating buy * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $175; rating buy * Four Corners Property Trust : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $21; buy * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $36 * Franklin Resources Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target to $38; rating hold * Freeport-McMoran : Berenberg raises target price to $9.75 from $7.35; rating hold * Gap Inc : Baird cuts target price to $22 from $26; rating neutral * Gap Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $17 from $23 * Gap Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $27; rating underperform * Gap Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $21 * Gap Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $22 from $24 * Gap Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $28 from $34; rating buy * Gap Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating underweight * Gap Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating overweight * Gap Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating neutral * Gap Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $26; rating sector perform * Gap Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $35 * Gap Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral * Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $22 from $40 * Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy * Gap Inc : UBS cuts target price to $18 from $23 * Gap Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $19 from $25; rating neutral * Globant : JP Morgan raises price target to $40 from $36; rating overweight * Gold Fields : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.70 * Golub Capital BDC : Raymond James raises target to $19 from $18; outperform * Grand Canyon Education Inc : BMO raises target price to $49 from $44; outperform * Gray Television Inc : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating outperform * GrubHub Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $22 from $20; market perform * GSV Capital Corp : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $11 from $12; buy * Halozyme Therapeutics : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $11 from $10; buy * Halozyme Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18 * Harmony Gold : JP Morgan raises target price to $3.23 from $2.24 * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight * HCP Inc : BMO raises target price to $30; underperform rating * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $25 * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * HCP Inc : RBC Capital raises price target to $32 from $30; rating underperform * HCP Inc : UBS raises target price to $35 from $31 * Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $22 from $27 * Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21.50 from $20 * Horizon Pharma PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $24 from $25 * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $38 from $36 * Icahn Enterprises LP : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $62 * Infoblox Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating sell * Infoblox Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $20 from $23 * InnerWorkings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10; rating buy * Inogen Inc : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $46 * Intercontinental Exchange : RBC reinstates with sector perform; price target $255 * International Flavors & Fragrances Inc : UBS raises target to $118 from $115 * Interxion Holding : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; overweight * InvenSense Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $7; rating hold * Invensense Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $6.50 from $8; equal-weight * Invensense Inc : Topeka Capital cuts price target to $8 from $9 ; buy rating * Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $16 from $15; buy * J C Penney Company Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; $9 price target * JD.Com : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $38 * JD.com Inc : Brean cuts target price to $36 from $37; rating buy * JD.com Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral * JD.com Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $33 from $35.5; rating buy * JD.com Inc : MKM cuts target price to $32 from $34; rating buy * JG Wentworth Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $1 from $1.25; rating hold * Juno Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $46 from $41; buy * Kearny Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $13 from $12 * Kite Pharma Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $80 * Kite Pharma Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $80 from $90; rating buy * Kohls Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $43 from $44 * Kohls Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $57; rating buy * Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral rating * Laredo Petroleum Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $8 from $6; neutral * Laredo Petroleum Inc : KLR raises target price to $10; rating hold * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18.50 from $19 * Lattice Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.50 from $7.00; buy * Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $6; rating hold * LendingClub Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $8.; rating buy * LendingClub Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $16; rating neutral * LendingClub Corp : Guggenheim cuts to neutral rating * LendingClub Corp : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Louisiana-Pacific Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $19 from $17.5 * Malibu Boats Inc : BMO cuts to market perform; cuts target price to $15 from $20 * MannKind Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target to $0.10 from $0.05; underweight * MannKind Corp : RBC raises target price to $0.20 from $0.15; underperform * MaxLinear Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $24 from $22 * MaxLinear Inc : Needham raises target price to $20 from $19 * Medicines Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating buy * Mesoblast : Maxim cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy * Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises fair value to $2.25 from $1.30 * Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises to neutral from sell * MYR Group Inc : Maxim cuts price target to $28 from $30 * Navigators Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $82 from $81 * Nevro Corp : BMO raises target price to $79 from $78; rating outperform * Nevro Corp : JMP Securities raises target price to $90 from $85 * Nevro Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80 * Nevro Corp : Leerink raises price target to $90 from $80 * New York Community Bancorp Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $15.5 from $16 * NewLink Genetics Corp : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $27; outperform * NewLink Genetics Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $19; rating hold * NewLink Genetics Corp : Mizuho cuts price target to $20 from $52; rating buy * NewLink Genetics Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $63 * NewLink Genetics Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15; buy * Noble Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $38 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $12 * Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Northrop Grumman Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $230 from $220 * Novatel Wireless : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; hold * Novocure Ltd : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating underweight * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $9 * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Topeka Capital raises target price to $14 from $10; buy * Oasis Petroleum Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $5; rating neutral * ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10 * ON Semiconductor : Raymond James raises target price to $10 from $8.50; outperform * OvaScience Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $8 from $7; buy * Parkway Properties : Baird raises target price to $19 from $16; outperform * Pattern Energy Group : NBF raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform * PDC Energy Inc : KLR raises target price to $79; rating buy * Penntex Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $13 from $12; overweight * Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : Barclays raises price target to $14 from $13 * Penumbra Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $62 from $60; rating buy * Penumbra Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $62 from $60; rating overweight * PharMerica Corp : Barrington raises price target to $34 from $30 * Phibro Animal Health Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $42 * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : Stifel raises target price to $18 from $16.50 * Platform Specialty Products : Nomura raises target to $11 from $10; neutral * Ply Gem Holdings : Imperial Capital raises target to $17.50 from $17; outperform * PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $32 from $47 * PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating * Premier Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $40 from $44 * Presbia PLC : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $14 * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48 * Proteon Therapeutics : Raymond James cuts target to $18 from $20; outperform * Prudential Financial : Raymond James cuts target to $91 from $94; strong buy * Q2 Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $30 from $25; outperform * QTS Realty : Stifel cuts to hold from buy on valuation * Rackspace : Raymond James cuts to outperform * Rackspace Hosting Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Rackspace Hosting Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $25 from $28 * Rackspace Hosting Inc :Cowen and Company raises target to $38 from $36;outperform * Ralph Lauren Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $123 from $128 * Regal Beloit Corp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Rice Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $22 from $17; overweight * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $32; buy * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers :Raymond James ups target to $34.50 from $31;outperform RBA.TO * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : BMO ups target to $30.5 from $27; market perform RBA.TO * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : TD Securities raises target to $26 from $23 * RLJ Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $26 from $27; rating outperform * Rose Rock Midstream LP : RBC raises price target to $19 from $15; outperform * Ryerson Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $11 from $5; hold * Sanchez Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8; rating outperform * Seagate Technology PLC : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $20; rating sell * Semgroup Corp : RBC raises price target to $39 from $30; outperform rating * SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $47; rating neutral * SolarCity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $62 * SolarCity Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $29 * SolarCity Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27 from $54 * SolarCity Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $50 from $60; strong buy * SolarCity Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $46 from $56 * Solaredge : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Solaredge :Goldman Sachs cuts target to $25;removes from Americas conviction buy list * Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $30 from $36; buy * Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $14 from $12.5 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $22 from $24 * Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating * St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $80 from $70 * STAG Industrial Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $23.50; outperform * StemCells Inc : Rodman & Renshaw adjusts target to $18 from $1.5 * Store Capital Corp : Wunderlich Securities raises price target to $29.50; buy * Summit Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $23 from $21; equal weight * Sunpower Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $32; rating overweight * SunTrust Banks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $46 from $45 * Tetra Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $8 from $10; outperform * Tetra Technologies Inc : Johnson Rice raises to buy; cuts target price to $9 * Tetra Technologies Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $7 from $8;outperform * Tetra Technologies Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $6 from $9; rating buy * Teva : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $75 from $78 * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $71 from $80; buy * Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Leerink cuts target to $63 from $65; outperform * THL Credit Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $14 * Triangle Capital Corp : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Trinet Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17; rating hold * Tyson Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $78 from $68; rating outperform * Tyson Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $61 * Tyson Foods Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $80 from $75;conviction list buy * Tyson Foods Inc : RBC raises target price to $68 from $65; rating sector perform * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $101 from $104 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $80 from $85 * Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $98 from $105 * United Natural Foods Inc : BMO raises target to $36 from $32; market perform * United States Cellular : Raymond James cuts target to $49 from $50; strong buy * US Auto Parts Network Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4.50;rating buy * Vale : Renaissance Capital raises target price to $3.5 from $3 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : JP Morgan cuts target price to $60 from $70; overweight * Vericel Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $11.60 from $11.45; buy * Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $51 * Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating * Wayfair Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $46 from $48 * Western Asset Mortgage : Wunderlich Securities cuts to sell; cuts target to $8 * Western Gas Equity Partners : Barclays ups target to $42 from $34; equal weight * Western Gas Partners : Barclays raises price target to $56 from $48; overweight * William Lyon Homes : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17 * Willis Towers Watson Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $147 from $151; buy * Xcel Energy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38.50; rating hold * Xenith Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $8 from $7.25 * Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $39.50 from $37 * Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $88 from $99;overweight SECTOR CHANGES * Global Equity Strategy:Credit Suisse raises luxury sector to overweight from underweight (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)