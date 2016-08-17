U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Urban Outfitters, Alliance Data Systems, Iberiabank

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Brixmor Property, Urban Outfitters and Stantec, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral * Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI ups to buy; Deutsche Bank, others raise target * China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Advance Auto Parts : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $175 from $180 * Advance Auto Parts : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $190 from $175; buy * Alexandria Real Estate Equities : Baird raises target to $110 from $104; neutral * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $190 from $233 * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral * Arch Capital Group Ltd : KBW raises target price to $86 from $78 * Atlantica Yield Plc : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform * Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $27 * Brixmor Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $155 from $145 * Carrizo Oil & Gas : Imperial Capital raises target to $45 from $39; outperform * Cavium Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $48; rating hold * Cavium Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $60; strong buy * Cepheid : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $28; rating hold * China Lodging Group Ltd : Brean raises target price to $48 from $44; rating buy * China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight * China Lodging Group Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40 from $36.20 * Cintas Corp : Barclays raises target price to $130 from $110 * Cintas Corp : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Cintas Corp : Nomura raises target price to $124 from $107; rating buy * Cisco Systems Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $35 from $30.75; rating buy * Concho Resources : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $120 from $104; hold * Cousins Properties Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform * Cree Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $24; rating hold * Cree Inc : UBS cuts to sell rating * Dick's Sporting Goods : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $70 from $64;buy * Dick's Sporting Goods : Brean raises target price to $64 from $60; rating buy * Dick's Sporting Goods : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $53; buy * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Baird raises target price to $103 from $86; neutral * Duke Energy Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $82 from $84; neutral * Energy Transfer Equity LP : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; outperform * Engility : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform * EnLink Midstream LLC : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16; equal weight * EnLink Midstream Partners LP : Barclays ups target to $18 from $15; equal weight * Equity One Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31 from $29 * Exelon Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $38 from $37; rating neutral * Federal Realty Investment : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $153 from $142 * First of Long Island Corp : KBW raises target price to $32.5 from $31 * General Growth Properties Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35 * Genomic Health Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25; rating hold * Home Depot Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $143; rating buy * Hub Group : Cowen and Company starts with market perform rating; $43 price target * Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises target price to $72 from $67 * Iberiabank Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * INC Research : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $56; rating buy * Kimco Realty Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $27 * Knot Offshore Partners : Barclays raises target to $20 from $17; equal weight * Mobile Telesystems : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8.71 from $8.87 * NRG Energy Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $16; rating neutral * Parkway Properties Inc : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $19 * Parkway Properties Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform * Parsley Energy : Imperial Capital raises target price to $42 from $40; outperform * Parsley Energy : Nomura raises target price to $36 from $31; rating buy * Plains All American Pipeline LP : RBC raises target to $29 from $22; sector perform * Prologis Inc : Baird cuts to neutral rating * Prologis Inc : Baird raises target price to $54 from $52 * Regency Centers Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $69 * Simon Property Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $233 from $232 * SM Energy Co : Barclays raises target price to $45 from $40; rating overweight * Stantec Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to $35 from $31 * Stantec Inc : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform * Urban Outfitters : Cowen and Company ups target to $37 from $28; market perform * Urban Outfitters : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32; hold * Urban Outfitters : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy * Urban Outfitters : Mizuho raises target price to $32 from $28; rating neutral * Urban Outfitters : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $30; rating neutral * Urban Outfitters : Baird raises target price to $38 from $33; rating outperform * Urban Outfitters : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32 * Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI raises target price to $45 from $33 * Urban Outfitters : Evercore ISI raises to buy rating * Urban Outfitters : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $29; rating buy * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl : Morgan Stanley raises target to $42 from $33 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl : Morgan Stanley ups to overweight from equal weight * Verisign Inc : Baird cuts target price to $90 from $95; rating neutral * Veritiv Corp : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $32; rating underweight * VimpelCom Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.98; rating underweight * Vipshop Holdings : BofA Merrill raises target price to $22 from $13 * Vipshop Holdings : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral * Vipshop Holdings : Brean Capital raises target price to $21 from $15; rating buy * Vipshop Holdings : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Vipshop Holdings : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $16.9 from $16.6 * Vipshop Holdings : Goldman Sachs raises target to $18 from $14.3; rating buy * Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : Baird cuts to neutral rating * Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : Baird raises target to $35 from $32 * Western Digital Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $39 from $38; sell * Western Digital Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $62; rating buy * Workiva Inc : Baird raises target price to $18 from $15; rating outperform (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)
