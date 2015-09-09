U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Goldman Sachs, Yahoo, Terex

Sept 9 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Medidata Solutions, Keycorp and Yahoo, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura, Brean, Stifel cuts rating on the stock * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Yahoo Barclays, Nomura, Mizuho, others cut target price * Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * ADMA Biologics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target price $15 * Adobe Systems Inc : BofA Merrill raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with price target of $39 * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $248 from $256 * Aimco : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight * Aimco : Barclays raises target price by $3 to $43 * AIMCO : Janney raises to buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com * Akebia Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $26 from $18; buy * Akorn Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating * Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $72 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Cantor cuts target price to $88 from $95; rating buy * Allegion Plc : Wells Fargo starts with outperform rating * Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating * Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with $173 price target * Analog Devices : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target $67 - Theflyonthewall.com * AON Plc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $100 from $104; rating hold * Apollo Global Management LLC : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $19 from $21 * Arc Logistics : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $19 from $21; accumulate * Arris Group Inc : UBS raises price target to $34 from $31 * Arris Group Inc : UBS raises to buy from neutral * Arris Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $42 from $39; strong buy * Arthur J. Gallagher & Co : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $47 from $51; buy * Atara Biotherapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy, $80 price target * Avago Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com * Baidu Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $170 from $206; rating hold * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; price target $12 * Biogen Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; target price $348 * Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $44 from $48 * BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $47 from $48 * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Macquarie cuts to neutral - Benzinga.com * Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * BreitBurn Energy Partners LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral * Canadian Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $43 * Capital One Financial : Janney cuts target price to $81 from $82; rating neutral * Carlyle Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $30 * Casey's General Stores : RBC raises target price to $111 from $109; sector perform * CBOE Holdings : KBW raises price target to $67 from $65 * CBOE Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $63 from $60 * Charles Schwab Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $39 from $43 * Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Ciena Corp : RBC raises price target to $28 from $26 * Citigroup Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $69 from $74; rating outperform * Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aegis Capital starts with buy; $26 target price * Concordia Healthcare : Mackie Research raises target price to $81 from $75; hold * Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $100 from $95 * Comerica Inc : BMO Capital starts with underperform rating; target price of $44 * Continental Resources : Wunderlich cuts target price to $32 from $35; rating hold * Continental Resources : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $40; outperform * Cypress Semiconductor Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; price target $15 * Danaher Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $87 * Danaher Corp : RBC cuts price target to $91 from $93; rating sector perform * Dave & Buster's : Jefferies raises price target to $45 from $41; rating buy * Dave & Buster's : Stifel raises target price to $45 from $42; rating buy * Dave & Buster's : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $43; outperform * Diamondback Energy Inc : Euro Pacific Capital starts with buy; $90 target price * Dish Network Corp : Wunderlich cuts target price to $48 from $65; rating sell * Domino's Pizza Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral * Dover Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $75 from $73; rating outperform * E*TRADE Financial : Evercore ISI raises to buy from hold * E*TRADE Financial : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32;rating overweight * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $32 from $34 * Eaton Vance Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $49; rating outperform * EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill raises to buy from hold * Emerson Electric : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $44 * Enbridge Energy : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $34 from $40; accumulate * Enlink Midstream LLC : UBS raises to buy * Enphase Energy Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; $9 price target * Exfo Inc : Northland Capital starts with outperform; $4 target price * Exone Co : Imperial Capital starts with in-line rating; $8 price target * Faro Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral; target price of $39 * Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price $23 * Financial Engines Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $41 * Finisar Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Finisar Corp : RBC cuts price target to $17 from $21 * First Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating, target price $61 * Fitbit Inc : FBN Securities starts with outperform rating and $50 price target * Flex : UBS Analyst Steven Milunovich assumes coverage * Flex : UBS raises to buy from neutral; target price to $13 from $12 * Flexion Therapeutics Inc : Needham cuts target price to $28 from $31; rating buy * Forward Pharma : Leerink cuts price target to $46 from $53; rating outperform * Forward Pharma A/S : Jefferies cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating buy * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $46 from $48 * Galena Biopharma : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $3 * General Finance : D. A. Davidson cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy * Genesco : Susquehanna cuts target price to $72 from $77; rating positive * Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral * Highwoods Properties Inc : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises to buy from neutral * Hoegh LNG Partners : Clarksons Platou Securities starts with buy; $27 target price * Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating * Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $39 * Huntington Bancshares : BMO Capital starts with market perform; target price $12 * ICE : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $272 from $257 * IGI Laboratories Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating * IMAX Corp : MKM Partners cuts price target to $40 from $50; rating buy * IMAX Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $45; rating buy * Immune Design : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy rating; price target $30 * IMS Health : Barclays raises target price to $36 from $34; rating overweight * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : Maxim raises target price to $23 from $20; rating buy * Intelsat : Jefferies cuts target price to $10; rating hold * Intuit Inc : UBS cuts target price to $114 from $117; rating buy * Invesco Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $43 from $45 * Jabil Circuit Inc : UBS assumes coverage with neutral; price target $21 * Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Raymond James starts with market perform rating * Keycorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price of $16 * KKR & Co <LP KKR.N>: Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $20 from $24 * Legacy Reserves LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral * Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Luxoft : Monness Crespi Hardt starts with buy rating, $75 price target * Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral * Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $1.50 from $4 * MarketAxess Holdings Inc : KBW raises price target to $103 from $100 * Maxim Integrated Products : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target price of $40 * Medidata Solutions : KeyBanc Capital starts with overweight; target price of $60 * Meredith Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $55; rating hold * Methanex Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $52 from $68; outperform * Microsemi Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating-Streetinsider.com * MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list * Mobileiron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $4.50 from $7 * NAPCO : B. Riley raises price target to $5.75 * NASDAQ OMX Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $58 * New Relic : First Analysis starts with overweight rating; target price of $42 * Northern Trust Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $83 * NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc : FBR adds to FBR top picks list * Nuance Communications Inc : Leerink starts with outperform; target price $19 * Oncothyreon Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $5 * Pacific Sunwear of California : Mizuho Securities revises target to $0.5 from $1.5 * Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy * Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts target to $1.65 from $4.50 * Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25; rating hold * Pepco Holdings Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight rating * Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25 * Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating * Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $9 * Plains GP Holdings :Global Hunter Securities raises to accumulate * Polaris Industries Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral * Primerica Inc : KBW assumes coverage with outperform; target price $53 * Prologis Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold * PTC Inc : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $35 * Quiksilver Inc : Roth Capital cuts to sell rating * Raptor Pharmaceutical : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $7 from $8; underperform * Rockwell Automation : Sterne Agee CRT starts with underperform; target price of $96 * Rockwell Collins Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target by $4 to $96; rating buy * Ryder System Inc : KeyBanc cuts to sector weight rating * SanDisk Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $60 from $74; rating neutral * SanDisk Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating-Theflyonthewall.com * Sky Solar Holdings : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $13 * SL Green Realty Corp : Stifel raises to buy from hold * Solarcity Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $66 * Solaredge Technologies : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating; target price $26 * Sprint Corp : Barclays raises target price to $5 from $4; rating equal weight * State Street Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $77 from $81 * Stericycle Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform * Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from outperform * Sunedison : Oppenheimer starts with outperform * Sunpower Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $31 * SunTrust Banks Inc : CLSA raises to buy rating * Synopsys Inc : Benchmark starts with hold; $51 target price * T. Rowe Price Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $85 * TD Ameritrade Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $41 from $45 * Terraform Power : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $23 from $25 * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Tesla Motors Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $340 * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Guggenheim cuts price target to $20 from $60; buy * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $54 * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : JMP Securities cuts to market perform rating * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts to hold * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts price target to $11 from $50 * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral from buy * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $12 from $54 * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Baird cuts to neutral; target price to $10 from $41 * Textron : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating outperform * TG Therapeutics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target $20 * Theravance Inc : Baird cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating neutral * Triumph Group Inc : UBS cuts target price to $46 from $58; rating sell * Verastem Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating and $12 price target * VMware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $90 from $92; rating outperform * Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform * Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company raises target price to $104 from $90 * WCI Communities Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral rating - Theflyonthewall.com * Western Gas Partners : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $70 from $77; buy * Yahoo : Macquarie cuts target price to $45 from $48; rating outperform * Yahoo : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $45 ; rating equal weight * Yahoo : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $43 from $48 ; rating buy * Yahoo : Nomura cuts target price to $40 from $48; rating buy * Yahoo : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $34 from $43; rating hold * Yahoo : JP Morgan cuts price target to $44 from $51; rating overweight * Yahoo : Cantor cuts target price to $45 from $56; rating buy * Yahoo : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $32 from $54; rating overweight * Yahoo : Susquehanna cuts target price to $43 from $49; rating positive * Yingli Green Energy : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $2; rating sector perform * Yingli Green Energy : Roth Capital cuts to sell * Yingli Green Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $1 from $1.5; rating hold (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)