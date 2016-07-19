U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Netflix, Schlumberger, Hyatt Hotels

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
July 19 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Michaels Companies, Tesoro and Star Bulk Carriers, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Yahoo! Inc : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy * Chipotle Mexican Grill : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform * Schlumberger : SocGen raises to buy from hold * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Netflix : Jefferies, Pacific Crest, Canaccord Genuity cut target price Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 3M Co : Jefferies raises target price to $210 * 8X8 Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $18 from $15 * Aecom : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35 * Albemarle Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102 * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : Barclays raises target to $113 from $105 * Allscripts Healthcare : Cowen and Company ups target to $17 from $16; outperform * Alon USA Partners LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $10.8 from $11 * Altisource Residential Corp : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12 * American Homes 4 Rent : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17 * American International Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $57 from $58 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47 * ARM Holdings : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight rating * Ashland Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140 * Astec Industries Inc : Baird cuts to neutral * Atwood Oceanics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $186 from $188 * Bank of America Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $16.50 from $16 * Bank of America Corp : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14 * Basic Energy Services Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $2 from $3 * Boston Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $159 from $149 * Boston Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $129 * Brandywine Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16 * Brixmor Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $27 * Brown & Brown Inc : Barclays raises target price to $31 from $30 * Burlington Stores Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $75 from $66 * Burlington Stores Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $85 from $70 * Cabot Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $60 * Calatlantic Group Inc : RBC starts with outperform rating; $48 price target * Cal-Maine Foods Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $37 * Camden Property Trust : Barclays raises target price to $92 from $91 * Celanese Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83 * Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform * Chubb Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price to $136 from $131 * Clubcorp Holdings Inc : Imperial raises price target to $14 from $12 * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $32 from $30 * Columbia Property Trust Inc : BMO raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $34 * Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102 from $91 * CubeSmart : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $36 * CVR Refining LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12 * Cyrusone Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $57 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $118 from $110 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $108 * Domino's Pizza Inc : Nomura raises target price to $140 from $135 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Barclays raises target price to $33 from $31 * Duke Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $25 * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Barclays raises target price to $52 from $49 * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $46 from $44 * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $91 from $98 * EMC Corp : Brean raises target price to $30 from $29; rating buy * Emcor Group Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Ensco Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10.50 from $12 * Ensco Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 * Ensco Plc : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $9 from $8; sell * Equity One Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $28 * Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $66 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $243 from $242 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $209 from $230 * Evoke Pharma Inc : Noble Life Science Partners cuts to hold rating * Extra Space Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $110 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $173 from $160 * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $26 * Fluor Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55 * FMC Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $58 * GCP Applied Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 * General Growth Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $29 * Glaukos Corp : Roth Capital raises price target to $36.50 from $30 * Government Properties : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Green Plains Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 * Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $12 from $15 * Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral * Halliburton Co : Nomura raises target price to $53 from $44 * Halliburton Co : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $53 from $55 * Hasbro Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $91 * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral * Hawaiian Electric Industries : Barclays raises target to $29 from $28; underweight * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $32 * Hess Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $62 * HFF Inc : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33 * Highwoods Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $50 * Hollyfrontier Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $26 from $36 * Honda Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $34 * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $36 * Hudson Technologies Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $7; rating buy * Huntsman Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $20 * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * IBM : Citigroup raises target price to $160 from $140; rating neutral * IBM : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $135; rating hold * IBM : JMP Securities raises target price to $172 from $157 * IBM : RBC raises target price to $165 from $155; rating sector perform * IBM : UBS raises target price to $160 from $150 * J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : UBS cuts target price to $86 from $90 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55 * Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $193; rating buy * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $136 from $137 * Kimco Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33 * Koppers Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 * LCNB Corp : FBR & CO raises target price to $19 from $18 * Lennox International Inc : Barclays raises target price to $143 from $137 * Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Liberty Global Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $42 from $46 * Macerich Co : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $89 * Macerich Co : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $80 * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26 * Marathon Petroleum Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $51.5 from $55 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13 * Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with $27 price target * Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $30 from $33.00 * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc : Jefferies raises target to $115 from $103 * MPLX LP : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating; $42 price target * National Storage Affiliates Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22 * Netflix Inc : Baird cuts target price to $94 from $108; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $115 from $120; rating buy * Netflix Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $92 from $106; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $110 from $130; outperform * Netflix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $80; rating underperform * Netflix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $116 from $125 * Netflix Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $90 from $109; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price by $3 to $82 * Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115 * Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115; rating buy * Netflix Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $125 from $130 * Netflix Inc : RBC cuts target price to $130 from $140 * Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38 * Open Text : National Bank Financial raises target price to $80 from $65 * Orexigen Therapeutics Inc : RBC adjusts target price to $5 * Paccar Inc : Longbow cuts to underperform from neutral * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $81 from $88 * Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $18 from $17 * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to $18 from $16 * PBF Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $39 from $49 * Phillips 66 : Citigroup cuts target price to $79 from $88 * Post Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $64 from $62 * PPG Industries Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127 * Praxair Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140 * Prologis Inc : Barclays raises target price to $58 from $54 * Prologis Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $46 * Public Storage : Barclays raises target price to $254 from $253 * Public Storage : Jefferies raises target price to $270 from $265 * QTS Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $59 * Rait Financial Trust : KBW raises target price to $3 from $2.5 * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Baird cuts to neutral rating * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $22 * Redwood Trust Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Regency Centers Corp : Barclays raises target price to $80 from $77 * Regency Centers Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $78 * Resource Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $12 from $11.5 * Retail Properties of America Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $17.5 * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22 * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $21 * Schlumberger : SocGen raises target price to $91 from $86 * Schlumberger : SocGen raises to buy from hold * Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises target price to $29 from $18 * Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $19 * Sequenom Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $0.75 from $1.50 * Sherwin-Williams Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $370 from $375 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64.50; buy * Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16 * Simon Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $264 from $254 * Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $250 * SL Green Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $113 from $107 * SL Green Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $133 from $123 * Sovran Self Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $130 * Stag Industrial Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22 * Star Bulk Carriers Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Super Micro Computer Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Superior Energy Services Inc : Nomura raises target price to $16 from $13 * Tableau Software : Summit Redstone starts with a hold rating and target $53 * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target to $42 from $38 * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $73 from $67 * Terreno Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23 * Tesoro Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $92 from $92.5 * Tesoro Corp : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * T-Mobile US Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $49 from $44 * T-Mobile US Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $46 * Toyota Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $121 7203.T * Transocean Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $11 RIGN.BN * Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $111 from $109 * Univar Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 * Valero Energy Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $58 from $70 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $58 * VMware Inc : BMO raises target price to $70 from $55; rating market perform * VMware Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $61 * VMware Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $55; rating hold * VMware Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $84 from $83 * VMware Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $52 * VMware Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115 * VMware Inc : UBS raises target price to $77 from $72 * Vornado Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $108 from $103 * W. R. Grace & Co : Jefferies raises target price to $89 * Weingarten Realty Investors : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40 * Welltower Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $61 * Western Digital Corp : Citigroup raises target price to $65 from $55 * Western Refining Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $29 * WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $51 * Yahoo! Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $44 from $43; rating buy * Yahoo! Inc : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy * Yahoo! Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $38 * Yahoo! Inc : UBS raises target price to $43 from $42 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. and Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)