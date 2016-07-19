版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 18:09 BJT

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Netflix, Schlumberger, Hyatt Hotels

July 19 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Michaels Companies, Tesoro and Star Bulk Carriers,
on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Hyatt Hotels Corp      : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy  
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill        : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform  
     * Schlumberger        : SocGen raises to buy from hold  
     * Michaels Companies Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Netflix         : Jefferies, Pacific Crest, Canaccord Genuity cut target price
 
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
        

     * 3M Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $210  
     * 8X8 Inc         : Dougherty raises target price to $18 from $15  
     * Aecom        : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35  
     * Albemarle Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $102  
     * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc        : Barclays raises target to $113 from $105  
     * Allscripts Healthcare         : Cowen and Company ups target to $17 from $16; outperform  
     * Alon USA Partners LP         : Citigroup cuts target price to $10.8 from $11  
     * Altisource Residential Corp         : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12  
     * American Homes 4 Rent        : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17  
     * American International Group Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target to $57 from $58  
     * Apartment Investment and Management Co        : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47  
     * ARM Holdings         : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight rating  
     * Ashland Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $140  
     * Astec Industries Inc         : Baird cuts to neutral  
     * Atwood Oceanics Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $13  
     * Avalonbay Communities Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $186 from $188  
     * Bank of America Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $16.50 from $16  
     * Bank of America Corp        : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14  
     * Basic Energy Services Inc        : Nomura cuts target price to $2 from $3  
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $159 from $149  
     * Boston Properties Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $129  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Brixmor Property Group Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Brown & Brown Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $31 from $30  
     * Burlington Stores Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $75 from $66  
     * Burlington Stores Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $85 from $70  
     * Cabot Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $60  
     * Calatlantic Group Inc        : RBC starts with outperform rating; $48 price target  
     * Cal-Maine Foods Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $37  
     * Camden Property Trust        : Barclays raises target price to $92 from $91  
     * Celanese Corp       : Jefferies raises target price to $83  
     * Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc        : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform  
     * Chubb Ltd       : Credit Suisse raises target price to $136 from $131  
     * Clubcorp Holdings Inc         : Imperial raises price target to $14 from $12  
     * Colony Starwood Homes        : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Colony Starwood Homes        : KBW raises target price to $32 from $30  
     * Columbia Property Trust Inc        : BMO raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform  
     * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $34  
     * Coresite Realty Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $102 from $91  
     * CubeSmart         : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $36  
     * CVR Refining LP         : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12  
     * Cyrusone Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $57  
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $25  
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $118 from $110  
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $108  
     * Domino's Pizza Inc        : Nomura raises target price to $140 from $135  
     * Douglas Emmett Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $33 from $31  
     * Duke Realty Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $25  
     * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $52 from $49  
     * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $46 from $44  
     * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $91 from $98  
     * EMC Corp        : Brean raises target price to $30 from $29; rating buy  
     * Emcor Group Inc        : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight  
     * Ensco Plc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10.50 from $12  
     * Ensco Plc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $10  
     * Ensco Plc        : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $9 from $8; sell  
     * Equity One Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $28  
     * Equity Residential        : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $66  
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $243 from $242  
     * Essex Property Trust Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $209 from $230  
     * Evoke Pharma Inc         : Noble Life Science Partners cuts to hold rating  
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $110  
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : Jefferies raises target price to $173 from $160  
     * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $26  
     * Fluor Corp        : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55  
     * FMC Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $58  
     * GCP Applied Technologies Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $33  
     * General Growth Properties Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $29  
     * Glaukos Corp         : Roth Capital raises price target to $36.50 from $30  
     * Government Properties        : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold  
     * Green Plains Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $27  
     * Guess Inc        : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $12 from $15  
     * Guess Inc        : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral  
     * Halliburton Co        : Nomura raises target price to $53 from $44  
     * Halliburton Co        : SocGen cuts to hold from buy  
     * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target to $53 from $55  
     * Hasbro Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $91  
     * Hasbro Inc        : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries       : Barclays raises target to $29 from $28; underweight  
     * HCP Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * Hess Corp        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $62  
     * HFF Inc       : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33  
     * Highwoods Properties Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $50  
     * Hollyfrontier Corp        : Citigroup cuts target price to $26 from $36  
     * Honda Motor        : Jefferies raises target price to $34  
     * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $36  
     * Hudson Technologies Inc         : B. Riley raises target price to $7; rating buy  
     * Huntsman Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $20  
     * Hyatt Hotels Corp      : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * IBM        : Citigroup raises target price to $160 from $140; rating neutral  
     * IBM        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $135; rating hold  
     * IBM        : JMP Securities raises target price to $172 from $157  
     * IBM        : RBC raises target price to $165 from $155; rating sector perform  
     * IBM        : UBS raises target price to $160 from $150  
     * J B Hunt Transport Services Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $86 from $90  
     * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc        : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55  
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals         : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $193; rating buy  
     * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $136 from $137  
     * Kimco Realty Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33  
     * Koppers Holdings Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $40  
     * LCNB Corp         : FBR & CO raises target price to $19 from $18  
     * Lennox International Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $143 from $137  
     * Lexington Realty Trust        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Liberty Global Plc          : Jefferies cuts target price to $42 from $46  
     * Macerich Co        : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $89  
     * Macerich Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $80  
     * Mack-Cali Realty Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26  
     * Marathon Petroleum Corp        : Citigroup cuts target price to $51.5 from $55  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Medical Properties Trust Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13  
     * Merit Medical Systems Inc         : Canaccord Genuity starts with $27 price target  
     * Merit Medical Systems Inc         : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating
     * Michaels Companies Inc        : JP Morgan cuts price target to $30 from $33.00  
     * Michaels Companies Inc        : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc        : Jefferies raises target to $115 from $103  
     * MPLX LP         : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating; $42 price target  
     * National Storage Affiliates Trust        : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22  
     * Netflix Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $94 from $108; rating neutral  
     * Netflix Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $115 from $120; rating buy  
     * Netflix Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to $92 from $106; rating neutral  
     * Netflix Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $110 from $130; outperform  
     * Netflix Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $80; rating underperform  
     * Netflix Inc         : JP Morgan cuts target price to $116 from $125  
     * Netflix Inc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $90 from $109; rating neutral  
     * Netflix Inc         : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price by $3 to $82  
     * Netflix Inc         : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115  
     * Netflix Inc         : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115; rating buy  
     * Netflix Inc         : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $125 from $130  
     * Netflix Inc         : RBC cuts target price to $130 from $140  
     * Noble Corporation Plc       : Jefferies cuts target price to $8  
     * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38  
     * Open Text         : National Bank Financial raises target price to $80 from $65 
     * Orexigen Therapeutics Inc         : RBC adjusts target price to $5  
     * Paccar Inc         : Longbow cuts to underperform from neutral  
     * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $81 from $88  
     * Parkway Properties Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $18 from $17  
     * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc         : Nomura raises target price to $18 from $16  
     * PBF Energy Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $39 from $49  
     * Phillips 66        : Citigroup cuts target price to $79 from $88  
     * Post Properties Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $64 from $62  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $127  
     * Praxair Inc       : Jefferies raises target price to $140  
     * Prologis Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $58 from $54  
     * Prologis Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $46  
     * Public Storage        : Barclays raises target price to $254 from $253  
     * Public Storage        : Jefferies raises target price to $270 from $265  
     * QTS Realty Trust Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $59  
     * Rait Financial Trust        : KBW raises target price to $3 from $2.5  
     * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust        : Baird cuts to neutral rating  
     * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust        : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * Redwood Trust Inc        : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Regency Centers Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $80 from $77  
     * Regency Centers Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $78  
     * Resource Capital Corp        : KBW raises target price to $12 from $11.5  
     * Retail Properties of America Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $17.5  
     * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22  
     * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $21  
     * Schlumberger        : SocGen raises target price to $91 from $86  
     * Schlumberger        : SocGen raises to buy from hold  
     * Seagate Technology Plc        : Citigroup raises target price to $29 from $18  
     * Seagate Technology Plc        : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell  
     * Senior Housing Properties Trust        : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $19  
     * Sequenom Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $0.75 from $1.50  
     * Sherwin-Williams Co        : Susquehanna cuts target price to $370 from $375  
     * Silicon Motion Technology Corp         : B. Riley raises target price to $64.50; buy  
     * Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp        : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $264 from $254  
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $250  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $113 from $107  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Jefferies raises target price to $133 from $123  
     * Sovran Self Storage Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $130  
     * Stag Industrial Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22  
     * Star Bulk Carriers Corp         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Super Micro Computer Inc         : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
     * Superior Energy Services Inc        : Nomura raises target price to $16 from $13  
     * Tableau Software         : Summit Redstone starts with a hold rating and target $53  
     * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc        : Jefferies raises target to $42 from $38  
     * Taubman Centers Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $73 from $67  
     * Terreno Realty Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23  
     * Tesoro Corp        : Citigroup cuts target price to $92 from $92.5  
     * Tesoro Corp        : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral  
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $49 from $44  
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $46  
     * Toyota Motor       : Jefferies raises target price to $121 7203.T  
     * Transocean Ltd        : Jefferies raises target price to $11  RIGN.BN 
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $111 from $109  
     * Univar Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $23  
     * Valero Energy Corp        : Citigroup cuts target price to $58 from $70  
     * Ventas Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $58  
     * VMware Inc        : BMO raises target price to $70 from $55; rating market perform  
     * VMware Inc        : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $61  
     * VMware Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $55; rating hold  
     * VMware Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $84 from $83  
     * VMware Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $52  
     * VMware Inc        : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115  
     * VMware Inc        : UBS raises target price to $77 from $72  
     * Vornado Realty Trust        : Barclays raises target price to $108 from $103  
     * W. R. Grace & Co        : Jefferies raises target price to $89  
     * Weingarten Realty Investors        : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40  
     * Welltower Inc        : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $61  
     * Western Digital Corp        : Citigroup raises target price to $65 from $55  
     * Western Refining Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $29  
     * WhiteWave Foods Co         : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * WhiteWave Foods Co         : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $51  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $44 from $43; rating buy  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : RBC raises target price to $39 from $38  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : UBS raises target price to $43 from $42  
 

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. and Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

